Tuesday night scoreboard – September 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

American Association
Fargo-Moorhead 7 vs. Sioux Falls 3

Boys Golf
Metro Preview
1 O’Gorman 307
2 Lincoln 321
3 Roosevelt 346
4 Brandon Valley 354
5 Washington 391
Medalist – Radley Mauney (O’Gorman) 74

Boys Soccer
Washington 2 vs. Huron 1
Roosevelt 2 vs. O’Gorman 0
Rapid City Central 2 vs. Sturgis 1

Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 3 vs. Yankton 2
Rapid City Central 6 vs. Sturgis 0
Washington 7 vs. Huron 0

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 vs. Watertown 1
O’Gorman 8 vs. Brandon Valley 1

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Florence/Henry def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-22, 14-25, 25-12

Garretson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Huron def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-8, 25-15

Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

