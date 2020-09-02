Tuesday night scoreboard – September 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
American Association
Fargo-Moorhead 7 vs. Sioux Falls 3
Boys Golf
Metro Preview
1 O’Gorman 307
2 Lincoln 321
3 Roosevelt 346
4 Brandon Valley 354
5 Washington 391
Medalist – Radley Mauney (O’Gorman) 74
Boys Soccer
Washington 2 vs. Huron 1
Roosevelt 2 vs. O’Gorman 0
Rapid City Central 2 vs. Sturgis 1
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 3 vs. Yankton 2
Rapid City Central 6 vs. Sturgis 0
Washington 7 vs. Huron 0
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 vs. Watertown 1
O’Gorman 8 vs. Brandon Valley 1
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Florence/Henry def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-22, 14-25, 25-12
Garretson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9
Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Huron def. Brookings, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-8, 25-15
Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22