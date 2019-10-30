 

Tuesday night scoreboard – October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
York College 80 vs. Mount Marty 70

College Volleyball
DWU 3 vs. Dakota State 1 (24-26, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20)
Mount Marty 3 vs. Presentation 1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22)

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Avon def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-4, 25-23, 25-14

Chester Area def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Corsica-Stickney def. Colome, 25-20, 25-11, 25-10

Deubrook Area def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Dupree def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12

Harding County def. Newell, 26-28, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-27, 15-4

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15

Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7

Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

New Underwood def. Bennett County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Northwestern def. North Central, 25-7, 25-13, 25-8

Parker def. West Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Pierre def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8

Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16

Timber Lake def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-13

Warner def. Langford Area, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Webster Area def. Redfield, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13

Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

Mitchell Christian Triangular
James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-2, 25-14

James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14

Wakpala Tournament (AIC)
Takini def. Wakpala, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 19-17

