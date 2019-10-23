 

Avera

Tuesday night scoreboard – October 22nd

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
Dakota State 3 vs. Briar Cliff 1

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Baltic def. Howard, 25-9, 25-5, 25-20

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Chester Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24

Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12

Deubrook Area def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. De Smet, 26-24, 25-9, 25-15

Faith def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22

Garretson def. West Central, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-17, 25-14

Langford Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8

Lead-Deadwood def. Douglas, 13-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-6, 25-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-8

Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Watertown def. Huron, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Winner def. Wagner, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

Alliance Triangular
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 26-24, 25-17

Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15

McLaughlin Triangular
Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

High School Football
Minnesota
Sectional Playoffs
First Round
Class AAAAA

Section 1

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 0

Rochester Mayo 34, Austin 10

Section 2

Chanhassen 34, Bloomington Jefferson 13

Waconia 35, New Prague 14

Section 3

Hastings 28, Henry Sibley 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 27, Bloomington Kennedy 12

Section 4

Mahtomedi 44, North St. Paul 6

St. Paul Central 18, St. Paul Highland Park 0

Section 5

Irondale 30, St. Louis Park 28

Minneapolis Southwest 14, Park Center 12

Section 6

Elk River 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

Monticello 19, St. Cloud Tech 18

Section 7

St. Francis 37, Cambridge-Isanti 7

Section 8

Brainerd 34, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Apollo 6

Class AAAA

Section 1

Byron 48, Red Wing 2

Faribault 21, Albert Lea 14

Section 2

Jordan 49, New Ulm 14

Mankato East 36, St. Peter 14

Section 3

Hill-Murray 44, Academy Force 0

St. Paul Johnson 62, St. Paul Harding 6

Section 4

Columbia Heights 33, St. Paul Como Park 0

DeLaSalle 35, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 6

Section 5

Holy Angels 27, Orono 14

Mound Westonka 56, Minneapolis South 0

Section 6

Princeton 21, Big Lake 6

Section 7

Chisago Lakes 49, Hibbing 13

North Branch 48, Duluth Denfeld 6

Section 8

Willmar 42, Little Falls 12

Class AAA

Section 1

Pine Island 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Rochester Lourdes 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Section 2

Dassel-Cokato 50, Rockford 12

Glencoe-Silver Lake 45, Watertown-Mayer 0

Litchfield 16, Holy Family Catholic 7

Providence Academy 35, Belle Plaine 16

Section 3

Luverne 14, Worthington 0

Sibley East 27, Tri-City United 0

Section 4

Lake City 42, Richfield 22

St. Croix Lutheran 48, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Section 5

Annandale 47, Spectrum 0

Foley 35, Minneapolis Henry 13

Milaca 21, Pine City 6

Mora 37, Brooklyn Center 14

Section 6

Albany 67, Sauk Centre 7

Minnewaska 28, Montevideo 19

New London-Spicer 7, Melrose 0

Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Section 7

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 42, Virginia 0

Proctor 10, Two Harbors 6

Section 8

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 33, Thief River Falls 7

Fergus Falls 25, East Grand Forks 20

Pequot Lakes 21, Park Rapids 20

Perham 60, Roseau 18

Class AA

Section 1

Caledonia def. Winona Cotter, forfeit

Chatfield 40, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Lewiston-Altura 43, Dover-Eyota 22

St. Charles 21, Triton 16

Section 2

Blue Earth Area 34, Norwood-Young America 8

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, New Richland-H-E-G 0

Maple River 47, LeSueur-Henderson 28

Medford 27, St. Clair/Loyola 13

Section 3

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 38, Windom 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 36, St. James Area 21

Section 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26, Concordia Academy 7

Maple Lake 61, St. Paul Humboldt 0

St. Agnes 27, Rush City 0

Section 5

Holdingford 20, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47, Kimball 12

Section 6

Staples-Motley 44, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

West Central 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6

Section 7

Royalton 36, Eveleth-Gilbert 19

Section 8

Barnesville 48, Hawley 8

Frazee 27, Bagley 7

Pelican Rapids 40, United North Central 12

Warroad 18, Crookston 8

Class A

Section 1

Goodhue 30, Hayfield 8

Randolph 26, Fillmore Central 7

Rushford-Peterson 39, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Section 2

Bethlehem Academy 20, New Ulm Cathedral 18

G-F-W 56, Cleveland 6

United South Central 51, AC/GE 13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8

Section 3

Martin County West 51, Sleepy Eye 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 30, Adrian 7

Wabasso 21, Murray County Central 14

Section 4

Benson 35, Upsala/Swanville 12

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24, Parkers Prairie 0

Mayer-Lutheran 41, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14

Section 5

BOLD 62, MACCRAY 14

Canby 7, Lakeview 3

Dawson-Boyd 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 14

Minneota 28, Yellow Medicine East 7

Section 6

Breckenridge 46, Pine River-Backus 8

New York Mills 22, Ottertail Central 0

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, forfeit

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Section 7

Braham 48, Barnum 8

Carlton 33, North Woods 18

Deer River 50, Chisholm 6

Hinckley-Finlayson 44, East Central 20

Section 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 50, Red Lake 6

Polk County West 36, Fosston 0

Red Lake County 53, Cass Lake-Bena 0

9 Man

Section 1

Grand Meadow 42, Kingsland 0

Houston 46, Southland 18

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 22

Spring Grove 21, Lanesboro 12

Section 2

Nicollet 28, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 12

Ogilvie 42, Onamia 0

Red Rock Central 27, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6

Renville County West 49, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 6

Section 3

GHEC/Truman 32, Edgerton/Ellsworth 28

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 25

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30

Mountain Lake Co-op 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12

Section 4

Bertha-Hewitt 14, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 12

Brandon-Evansville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Hancock 46, Rothsay 10

Verndale 44, Ortonville 6

Section 5

Hill City/Northland 30, Cromwell 20

Isle def. Floodwood, forfeit

Section 6

Blackduck 8, NCEUH 0

Fertile-Beltrami 33, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Park Christian 26, Nevis 14

Win-E-Mac 65, Laporte 6

Section 7

Cherry 44, Ely 0

Cook County 36, Bigfork 6

Silver Bay 42, Northeast Range 8

Section 8

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46, Kittson County Central 32

Kelliher/Northome 42, Northern Freeze 0

Stephen-Argyle 35, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 36, Lake of the Woods 8

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests