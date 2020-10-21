Tuesday night scoreboard – October 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3 vs. Mount Marty 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-12)
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15
Castlewood def. De Smet, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11
Chester Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook Area, 25-13, 11-25, 26-24, 25-18
Colome def. Jones County, 25-12, 25-19, 25-9
Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, 28-26, 25-18, 26-24
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Faulkton Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-18, 16-25, 25-9
Garretson def. West Central, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-15
Gayville-Volin def. Burke, 22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-11, 25-12, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Huron def. Watertown, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Langford Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-12, 25-6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-8
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9
Parker def. Flandreau, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
Pierre def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14
Potter County def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16
Winner def. Wagner, 27-25, 25-15, 25-16
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-6
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16