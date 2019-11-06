 

Avera

Tuesday night scoreboard – November 5th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 70 vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley 57

College Volleyball
USD 3 vs. SDSU 0
Augustana 3 vs. USF 0
Wayne State 3 vs. SMSU 0

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 26-24, 25-27, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 15-8

Spearfish def. Douglas, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

Region 1A
First Round
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-10

Milbank Area def. Webster, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-14

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Region 1B
Quarterfinal
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16

Langford Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-7, 25-8

Region 2A
First Round
Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 13-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-4

Region 2B
Quarterfinal
Faulkton Area def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

Ipswich def. North Central, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Region 3A
First Round
Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Region 3B
Quarterfinal
Castlewood def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-19, 25-6

Deubrook Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 20-25, 15-8

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20

Region 4A
First Round
Beresford def. Canton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Region 4B
Quarterfinal
Chester Area def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 19-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Region 5A
First Round
Madison def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11

Region 5B
Quarterfinal
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-21, 25-13, 26-28, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Region 6A
First Round
Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-25, 25-11, 11-25, 25-12, 15-4

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Region 6B
Quarterfinal
Avon def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Burke def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-15

Corsica-Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-12

Region 7B
Quarterfinal
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Philip def. Lyman, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

White River def. Edgemont, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Region 8A
First Round
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-2, 25-14, 25-13

Region 8B
Quarterfinal
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Harding County def. Newell, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests