Tuesday night scoreboard – November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 70 vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley 57

College Volleyball

USD 3 vs. SDSU 0

Augustana 3 vs. USF 0

Wayne State 3 vs. SMSU 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 26-24, 25-27, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 15-8

Spearfish def. Douglas, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

Region 1A

First Round

Groton Area def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-10

Milbank Area def. Webster, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-14

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Region 1B

Quarterfinal

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16

Langford Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-7, 25-8

Region 2A

First Round

Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 13-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-4

Region 2B

Quarterfinal

Faulkton Area def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

Ipswich def. North Central, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Region 3A

First Round

Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Region 3B

Quarterfinal

Castlewood def. De Smet, 25-18, 25-19, 25-6

Deubrook Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 20-25, 15-8

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20

Region 4A

First Round

Beresford def. Canton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Region 4B

Quarterfinal

Chester Area def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 19-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Region 5A

First Round

Madison def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11

Region 5B

Quarterfinal

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-21, 25-13, 26-28, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Region 6A

First Round

Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-25, 25-11, 11-25, 25-12, 15-4

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Region 6B

Quarterfinal

Avon def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Burke def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-15

Corsica-Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-12

Region 7B

Quarterfinal

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Philip def. Lyman, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

White River def. Edgemont, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Region 8A

First Round

Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-2, 25-14, 25-13

Region 8B

Quarterfinal

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Harding County def. Newell, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18