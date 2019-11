Tuesday night scoreboard – November 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Creighton 61 vs. SDSU 48

Northwestern 90 vs. Mount Marty 67

Dakota State 108 vs. Trinity Bible (ND) 37

Men’s Basketball

Northwestern 99 vs. Mount Marty 84

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Class A

State Qualifier

Dakota Valley def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Hill City, 25-23, 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-7

Groton Area def. Pine Ridge, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Madison def. Rapid City Christian, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 25-23, 25-10, 25-13

Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18

Winner def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-10, 17-25, 25-10

Class B

State Qualifier

Bridgewater-Emery def. Kadoka Area, 25-10, 25-19, 25-23

Burke def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

Chester Area def. Avon, 25-17, 22-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-12

Ethan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Faith def. White River, 26-24, 25-10, 25-10

Faulkton Area def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Northwestern def. Lemmon, 25-1, 25-8, 25-3

Warner def. Freeman, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19