Tuesday night scoreboard – January 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
Dakota State 83 vs. Presentation 58
Men’s Basketball
Dakota State 70 vs. Presentation 67
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 40
Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 32
Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 33
Britton-Hecla 54, Leola/Frederick 46
Centerville 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53
Chamberlain 74, Madison 72
Crazy Horse 56, Wakpala 38
Flandreau 52, Garretson 49
Gayville-Volin 46, Menno 30
Gregory 61, Burke 51
Highmore-Harrold 79, James Valley Christian 67
Huron 60, Harrisburg 47
Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 36
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 49
Moorhead, Minn. 57, Watertown 43
New Underwood 57, Newell 40
Oelrichs 59, Hay Springs, Neb. 27
Parker 47, Irene-Wakonda 32
Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37
Sioux Falls Christian 88, Tea Area 57
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 58, 2OT
Sully Buttes 69, Stanley County 58
Viborg-Hurley 53, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Wagner 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
Waverly-South Shore 58, Webster Area 48
Wilmot 59, Waubay/Summit 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 55, Brookings 36
Avon 36, Burke 24
Belle Fourche 43, Lead-Deadwood 42
Britton-Hecla 50, Leola/Frederick 35
Castlewood 79, Deubrook Area 41
Chamberlain 44, Madison 42
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Groton Area 35
Faulkton Area 62, Northwestern 27
Florence/Henry 58, Lake Preston 40
Gregory 62, Stanley County 24
Hamlin 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 33
Harrisburg 57, Huron 31
Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 29
Kimball/White Lake 65, Bon Homme 36
Langford 56, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Lower Brule 48, Mitchell Christian 30
Menno 49, Gayville-Volin 36
Mitchell 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Wagner 41
Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37
Red Cloud 80, Douglas 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 45
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Tea Area 51
St. Thomas More 66, Spearfish 40
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Centerville 23
Waubay/Summit 65, Wilmot 49
West Central 48, Vermillion 35
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 15