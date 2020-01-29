Tuesday night scoreboard – January 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Dakota State 83 vs. Presentation 58

Men’s Basketball

Dakota State 70 vs. Presentation 67

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 40

Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 32

Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 33

Britton-Hecla 54, Leola/Frederick 46

Centerville 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53

Chamberlain 74, Madison 72

Crazy Horse 56, Wakpala 38

Flandreau 52, Garretson 49

Gayville-Volin 46, Menno 30

Gregory 61, Burke 51

Highmore-Harrold 79, James Valley Christian 67

Huron 60, Harrisburg 47

Kimball/White Lake 57, Colome 36

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Freeman 49

Moorhead, Minn. 57, Watertown 43

New Underwood 57, Newell 40

Oelrichs 59, Hay Springs, Neb. 27

Parker 47, Irene-Wakonda 32

Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37

Sioux Falls Christian 88, Tea Area 57

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 58, 2OT

Sully Buttes 69, Stanley County 58

Viborg-Hurley 53, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Wagner 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50

Waverly-South Shore 58, Webster Area 48

Wilmot 59, Waubay/Summit 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 55, Brookings 36

Avon 36, Burke 24

Belle Fourche 43, Lead-Deadwood 42

Britton-Hecla 50, Leola/Frederick 35

Castlewood 79, Deubrook Area 41

Chamberlain 44, Madison 42

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Groton Area 35

Faulkton Area 62, Northwestern 27

Florence/Henry 58, Lake Preston 40

Gregory 62, Stanley County 24

Hamlin 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Harrisburg 57, Huron 31

Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 29

Kimball/White Lake 65, Bon Homme 36

Langford 56, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Lower Brule 48, Mitchell Christian 30

Menno 49, Gayville-Volin 36

Mitchell 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Wagner 41

Parkston 49, Platte-Geddes 37

Red Cloud 80, Douglas 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, South Sioux City, Neb. 45

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Tea Area 51

St. Thomas More 66, Spearfish 40

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Centerville 23

Waubay/Summit 65, Wilmot 49

West Central 48, Vermillion 35

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 15