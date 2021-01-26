Tuesday night scoreboard – January 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

Dakota St. 77 Presentation 47

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 70, Pierre 60

Aberdeen Christian 61, Herreid/Selby Area 41

Alcester-Hudson 46, Scotland 37

Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 44

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 56

Canistota 54, Chester 44

Chamberlain 46, Madison 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Deubrook 58

Garretson 74, Flandreau 66

Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 35

Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 42

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33

Harrisburg 53, Huron 26

Highmore-Harrold 61, James Valley Christian 38

Howard 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

Leola/Frederick 57, Britton-Hecla 42

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Freeman 20

Menno 52, Gayville-Volin 38

Milbank 50, Deuel 42

New Underwood 62, Newell 37

Northwestern 48, Faulkton 36

Platte-Geddes 69, Parkston 50

Potter County 78, Faith 67

Redfield 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

Sioux Falls Christian 63, Tea Area 58

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Brandon Valley 62

St. Thomas More 68, Spearfish 41

Stanley County 65, Sully Buttes 41

Timber Lake 56, Kadoka Area 46

Tri-Valley 75, Canton 67

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 42

Vermillion 54, West Central 42

Warner 46, Ipswich 33

Waubay/Summit 62, Wilmot 33

Waverly-South Shore 64, Webster 63

Wessington Springs 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

Winner 72, Bennett County 40

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 50

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Wessington Springs 20

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 43

Brookings 51, Yankton 29

Burke 48, Avon 43

Canton 49, Tri-Valley 47

Chamberlain 41, Madison 38

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Custer 58, Rapid City Christian 53

Edgemont 54, Hulett, Wyo. 23

Faulkton 62, Northwestern 23

Florence/Henry 43, Arlington 37

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Langford 31

Gregory 60, Stanley County 36

Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Harrisburg 58, Huron 44

Hill City 61, Sturgis Brown 48

Howard 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 31

Ipswich 46, Warner 36

Irene-Wakonda 67, Parker 63

Kimball/White Lake 52, Bon Homme 44

Lakota Tech 83, Hay Springs, Neb. 25

Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 36

Lower Brule 50, Mitchell Christian 44

Menno 60, Gayville-Volin 23

Milbank 41, Deuel 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Wagner 42

Northern Cass, N.D. 71, Tri-State 37

Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31

Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hanson 38

Scotland 57, Alcester-Hudson 29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 87, Tea Area 66

Sioux Valley 45, DeSmet 44

St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 31

Timber Lake 57, Bison 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 49

Vermillion 71, West Central 65

White River 84, Bennett County 28

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 11

High School Wrestling

Madison 60, Tri-Valley 18

Madison 38, West Central 34

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Marion/Freeman 22

McCook Central/Montrose 56, MVPCS 24

Tea Area 84, Dakota Valley 0

Tea Area 39, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

