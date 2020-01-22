Tuesday night scoreboard – January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics

O’Gorman 136.1 vs. Brookings 135.9 vs. Lincoln 132.9

High School Wrestling

Dell Rapids 72 vs. Dakota Valley 6

Dell Rapids 54 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Madison 45 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 33

Madison 76 vs. Dakota Valley 0

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 44

Aberdeen Christian 76, Faulkton Area 46

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 94, McLaughlin 41

Corsica-Stickney 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

De Smet 55, Hamlin 34

Ethan 65, Menno 37

Herreid/Selby Area 78, Potter County 71

Jones County 61, Colome 34

Kimball/White Lake 69, Avon 32

Langford Area 41, Britton-Hecla 37

Lennox 77, Chamberlain 60

Leola/Frederick 55, Ellendale, N.D. 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71, Redfield 48

O’Neill, Neb. 63, Wagner 54

Rapid City Stevens 65, Douglas 46

Scotland 49, Irene-Wakonda 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 74, Harrisburg 38

Sioux Valley 75, Chester 24

St. Thomas More 73, Lead-Deadwood 29

Tea Area 81, Garretson 36

Vermillion 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Warner 47, Northwestern 38

Waverly-South Shore 47, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Winner 80, Parkston 66

Yankton 83, Brookings 40

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Wessington Springs 57, James Valley Christian 51

Semifinal

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Iroquois 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 27

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Kimball/White Lake 59, OT

Burke 51, Platte-Geddes 30

Chamberlain 54, Gregory 42

Corsica-Stickney 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 23

Dupree 100, Takini 27

Ellendale, N.D. 38, Leola/Frederick 24

Ethan 43, Menno 42

Faulkton Area 55, Aberdeen Christian 36

Hamlin 45, De Smet 37

Harrisburg 58, Brandon Valley 42

Howard 48, Hanson 45

Ipswich 43, Groton Area 42

Irene-Wakonda 71, Scotland 36

Lyman 64, White River 52

McCook Central/Montrose 66, Baltic 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Redfield 53

Parkston 64, Canistota 25

Pierre 68, Douglas 55

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 54

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Clark/Willow Lake 35

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Mitchell 42

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

Spearfish 45, Hill City 40

St. Thomas More 60, Lead-Deadwood 27

Sully Buttes 61, Timber Lake 56

Tea Area 73, Garretson 58

Vermillion 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 33

Wagner 48, O’Neill, Neb. 47

Wakpala 59, North Central Co-Op 57

Waverly-South Shore 39, Great Plains Lutheran 22

West Central 54, Dell Rapids 19

Yankton 43, Brookings 27

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

James Valley Christian 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Wessington Springs 43, Iroquois 28

Semifinal

Highmore-Harrold 55, Wolsey-Wessington 48

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56

DVC Tournament

First Round

Colman-Egan 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Deubrook Area 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14