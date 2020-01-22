Tuesday night scoreboard – January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Gymnastics
O’Gorman 136.1 vs. Brookings 135.9 vs. Lincoln 132.9
High School Wrestling
Dell Rapids 72 vs. Dakota Valley 6
Dell Rapids 54 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 30
Madison 45 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 33
Madison 76 vs. Dakota Valley 0
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 44
Aberdeen Christian 76, Faulkton Area 46
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 94, McLaughlin 41
Corsica-Stickney 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46
De Smet 55, Hamlin 34
Ethan 65, Menno 37
Herreid/Selby Area 78, Potter County 71
Jones County 61, Colome 34
Kimball/White Lake 69, Avon 32
Langford Area 41, Britton-Hecla 37
Lennox 77, Chamberlain 60
Leola/Frederick 55, Ellendale, N.D. 50
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71, Redfield 48
O’Neill, Neb. 63, Wagner 54
Rapid City Stevens 65, Douglas 46
Scotland 49, Irene-Wakonda 41
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 74, Harrisburg 38
Sioux Valley 75, Chester 24
St. Thomas More 73, Lead-Deadwood 29
Tea Area 81, Garretson 36
Vermillion 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 26
Warner 47, Northwestern 38
Waverly-South Shore 47, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Winner 80, Parkston 66
Yankton 83, Brookings 40
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Wessington Springs 57, James Valley Christian 51
Semifinal
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Iroquois 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 27
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Kimball/White Lake 59, OT
Burke 51, Platte-Geddes 30
Chamberlain 54, Gregory 42
Corsica-Stickney 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 23
Dupree 100, Takini 27
Ellendale, N.D. 38, Leola/Frederick 24
Ethan 43, Menno 42
Faulkton Area 55, Aberdeen Christian 36
Hamlin 45, De Smet 37
Harrisburg 58, Brandon Valley 42
Howard 48, Hanson 45
Ipswich 43, Groton Area 42
Irene-Wakonda 71, Scotland 36
Lyman 64, White River 52
McCook Central/Montrose 66, Baltic 19
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Redfield 53
Parkston 64, Canistota 25
Pierre 68, Douglas 55
Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 54
Sioux Falls Christian 52, Clark/Willow Lake 35
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Mitchell 42
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Spearfish 45, Hill City 40
St. Thomas More 60, Lead-Deadwood 27
Sully Buttes 61, Timber Lake 56
Tea Area 73, Garretson 58
Vermillion 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 33
Wagner 48, O’Neill, Neb. 47
Wakpala 59, North Central Co-Op 57
Waverly-South Shore 39, Great Plains Lutheran 22
West Central 54, Dell Rapids 19
Yankton 43, Brookings 27
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
James Valley Christian 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Wessington Springs 43, Iroquois 28
Semifinal
Highmore-Harrold 55, Wolsey-Wessington 48
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56
DVC Tournament
First Round
Colman-Egan 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 21
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Estelline/Hendricks 38
Deubrook Area 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14