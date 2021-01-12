Tuesday night scoreboard – January 12

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 39 Wagner 33
Kingsbury County 51 Sisseton 29

High School Gymnastics
Madison 136.45 Vermillion 125.45

High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57

Arlington 59, Deuel 58

Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Centerville 49, Scotland 34

Corsica/Stickney 87, Mitchell Christian 43

Dakota Valley 78, West Central 70

De Smet 54, Howard 51

Dupree 53, Harding County 49

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Irene-Wakonda 44

Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 70

Ellendale, N.D. 49, Leola/Frederick 28

Ethan 59, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Faulkton 63, Highmore-Harrold 54

Florence/Henry 65, Northwestern 45

Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Avon 28

Huron 51, Brookings 46

Ipswich 56, Sully Buttes 53

Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Wessington Springs 48

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 72, James Valley Christian 53

Parker 62, Freeman 13

Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39

Redfield 81, Miller 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Kimball/White Lake 49

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dell Rapids 69

Sioux Valley 72, Hamlin 48

Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40

Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54

Wagner 63, Gregory 58, OT

White River 85, Lower Brule 55

Wolsey-Wessington 67, Iroquois 21

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Faulkton 20

Arlington 45, Deuel 15

Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42

Bowman County, N.D. 54, Harding County 38

Centerville 51, Scotland 39

Chamberlain 41, Wall 35

Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27

Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43

Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27

Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 24

Hanson 49, McCook Central/Montrose 45

Huron 56, Brookings 30

Jones County 50, Colome 39

Kimball/White Lake 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41

Miller 45, Redfield 39

Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22

New Underwood 43, Kadoka Area 21

Parker 62, Freeman 48

St. Thomas More 54, Custer 27

Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39

Vermillion 56, Madison 46

Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34

Wagner 64, Gregory 50

Waverly-South Shore 47, Milbank 34

West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47

West River Tournament

Moorcroft, Wyo. 55, Hot Springs 34

