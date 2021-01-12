Tuesday night scoreboard – January 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Wrestling
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 39 Wagner 33
Kingsbury County 51 Sisseton 29
High School Gymnastics
Madison 136.45 Vermillion 125.45
High School Boys Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57
Arlington 59, Deuel 58
Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 57
Centerville 49, Scotland 34
Corsica/Stickney 87, Mitchell Christian 43
Dakota Valley 78, West Central 70
De Smet 54, Howard 51
Dupree 53, Harding County 49
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Irene-Wakonda 44
Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 70
Ellendale, N.D. 49, Leola/Frederick 28
Ethan 59, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Faulkton 63, Highmore-Harrold 54
Florence/Henry 65, Northwestern 45
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Avon 28
Huron 51, Brookings 46
Ipswich 56, Sully Buttes 53
Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Wessington Springs 48
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 72, James Valley Christian 53
Parker 62, Freeman 13
Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39
Redfield 81, Miller 59
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Kimball/White Lake 49
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dell Rapids 69
Sioux Valley 72, Hamlin 48
Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40
Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54
Wagner 63, Gregory 58, OT
White River 85, Lower Brule 55
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Iroquois 21
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Faulkton 20
Arlington 45, Deuel 15
Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42
Bowman County, N.D. 54, Harding County 38
Centerville 51, Scotland 39
Chamberlain 41, Wall 35
Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27
Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43
Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27
Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 24
Hanson 49, McCook Central/Montrose 45
Huron 56, Brookings 30
Jones County 50, Colome 39
Kimball/White Lake 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41
Miller 45, Redfield 39
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22
New Underwood 43, Kadoka Area 21
Parker 62, Freeman 48
St. Thomas More 54, Custer 27
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39
Vermillion 56, Madison 46
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34
Wagner 64, Gregory 50
Waverly-South Shore 47, Milbank 34
West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47
West River Tournament
Moorcroft, Wyo. 55, Hot Springs 34