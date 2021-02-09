Tuesday night scoreboard – February 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling

Brandon Valley 67, Brookings 12

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Deuel 12

Clark/Willow Lake 47, Webster Area 18

Dakota Valley 54, Viborg-Hurley 18

Elk Point-Jefferson 76, Viborg-Hurley 6

Harrisburg 60, Brookings 14

Howard 51, Madison 24

Kingsbury County 54, Clark/Willow Lake 22

Kingsbury County 66, Deuel 3

Kingsbury County 60, Webster Area 18

Sisseton 57, Britton-Hecla 0

Sisseton 60, Iroquois/Doland 0

Webster Area 36, Deuel 24

High School Boys Basketball

Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 41

Pierre 64, Huron 52

Tea Area 80, Crofton, Neb. 31

Waubay/Summit 83, Estelline/Hendricks 71

Waverly-South Shore 59, Lake Preston 51

White River 70, Winner 68

High School Girls Basketball

Burke 59, Bon Homme 53

Castlewood 63, Florence/Henry 49

Dakota Valley 62, Vermillion 52

Garretson 43, Beresford 31

Gayville-Volin 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Highmore-Harrold 49

Hot Springs 43, Lead-Deadwood 26

Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Iroquois 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Harrisburg 44

Watertown 44, Yankton 31

West Central 60, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 42






