Tuesday night scoreboard – February 9

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 67, Brookings 12
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Deuel 12
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Webster Area 18
Dakota Valley 54, Viborg-Hurley 18
Elk Point-Jefferson 76, Viborg-Hurley 6
Harrisburg 60, Brookings 14
Howard 51, Madison 24
Kingsbury County 54, Clark/Willow Lake 22
Kingsbury County 66, Deuel 3
Kingsbury County 60, Webster Area 18
Sisseton 57, Britton-Hecla 0
Sisseton 60, Iroquois/Doland 0
Webster Area 36, Deuel 24

High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 41

Pierre 64, Huron 52

Tea Area 80, Crofton, Neb. 31

Waubay/Summit 83, Estelline/Hendricks 71

Waverly-South Shore 59, Lake Preston 51

White River 70, Winner 68

High School Girls Basketball
Burke 59, Bon Homme 53

Castlewood 63, Florence/Henry 49

Dakota Valley 62, Vermillion 52

Garretson 43, Beresford 31

Gayville-Volin 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Highmore-Harrold 49

Hot Springs 43, Lead-Deadwood 26

Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Iroquois 35

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Harrisburg 44

Watertown 44, Yankton 31

West Central 60, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 42



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 