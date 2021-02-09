Tuesday night scoreboard – February 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 67, Brookings 12
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Deuel 12
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Webster Area 18
Dakota Valley 54, Viborg-Hurley 18
Elk Point-Jefferson 76, Viborg-Hurley 6
Harrisburg 60, Brookings 14
Howard 51, Madison 24
Kingsbury County 54, Clark/Willow Lake 22
Kingsbury County 66, Deuel 3
Kingsbury County 60, Webster Area 18
Sisseton 57, Britton-Hecla 0
Sisseton 60, Iroquois/Doland 0
Webster Area 36, Deuel 24
High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 41
Pierre 64, Huron 52
Tea Area 80, Crofton, Neb. 31
Waubay/Summit 83, Estelline/Hendricks 71
Waverly-South Shore 59, Lake Preston 51
White River 70, Winner 68
High School Girls Basketball
Burke 59, Bon Homme 53
Castlewood 63, Florence/Henry 49
Dakota Valley 62, Vermillion 52
Garretson 43, Beresford 31
Gayville-Volin 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 28
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Highmore-Harrold 49
Hot Springs 43, Lead-Deadwood 26
Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Iroquois 35
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Harrisburg 44
Watertown 44, Yankton 31
West Central 60, McCook Central/Montrose 55
Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 42