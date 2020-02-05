Tuesday night scoreboard – February 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

USD 106 vs. Peru State 45

USHL

Sioux Falls 7 vs. Tri-City 3

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington 52, Hamlin 41

Castlewood 62, Waubay/Summit 44

Centerville 57, Alcester-Hudson 54

De Smet 75, Colman-Egan 65

Dell Rapids 68, Flandreau 40

Elkton-Lake Benton 53, Deuel 27

Garretson 65, Baltic 53

Gayville-Volin 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Lake Preston 43

Hanson 90, Wagner 41

Harrisburg 50, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48

Highmore-Harrold 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 42

James Valley Christian 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Marty Indian 74, Freeman Academy/Marion 70

McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 50

Mitchell 60, Pierre 42

New Underwood 54, Philip 42

Parker 47, Chester Area 45

Pine Ridge 80, St. Francis Indian 58

Potter County 76, Redfield 64

Sioux Falls Christian 80, Canton 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Brookings 54

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 86, Flandreau Indian 33

Sully Buttes 63, Jones County 29

Tiospa Zina Tribal 74, Milbank 37

Todd County 70, Stanley County 52

Tri-Valley 59, West Central 43

Vermillion 64, Beresford 45

Warner 56, Faulkton 45

Webster Area 65, Wilmot 55

Wessington Springs 64, Iroquois 57

Western Christian, Iowa 59, Tea Area 38

Yankton 67, Aberdeen Central 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Centerville 71, Alcester-Hudson 61

Colman-Egan 66, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Corsica-Stickney 77, Burke 56

Deuel 33, Elkton-Lake Benton 29

Faulkton Area 64, Warner 31

Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 50

Freeman 56, Scotland 38

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Lake Preston 40

Hamlin 58, Arlington 31

Hanson 59, Wagner 50

Highmore-Harrold 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, James Valley Christian 43

Howard 55, Irene-Wakonda 46

Ipswich 61, Leola/Frederick 22

Langford Area 44, Groton Area 34

Lead-Deadwood 37, Spearfish 33

Lemmon 63, Harding County 36

Lennox 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Madison 52, Deubrook Area 45

Marty Indian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 35

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Parkston 39

Menno 46, Avon 42

Parker 53, Chester Area 28

Pierre 60, Mitchell 59

Platte-Geddes 58, Chamberlain 50, OT

Redfield 59, Potter County 44

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Canton 30

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 44, Brandon Valley 29

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 59

Sully Buttes 49, Jones County 35

Tea Area 73, Western Christian, Iowa 71, OT

Todd County 61, Stanley County 29

Tri-Valley 53, West Central 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Gayville-Volin 34

Vermillion 45, Beresford 32

Wakpala 78, Aberdeen Christian 44

Waubay/Summit 54, Castlewood 49

Wilmot 57, Webster Area 52