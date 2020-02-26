1  of  2
Tuesday night scoreboard – February 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
NSAA Tournament
Mayville State 74 vs. Dakota State 59
Bellevue 62 vs. Presentation 53

Women’s Basketball
NSAA Tournament
Bellevue 82 vs. Presentation 46

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Flandreau 45, Parker 40

Huron 78, Harrisburg 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Mitchell 56

Vermillion 87, Flandreau Indian 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Douglas vs. Sturgis Brown, ccd.

Spearfish vs. Hot Springs, ppd. to Feb 26th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 52, Pierre 30

Beresford 58, Wagner 46

Canton 61, Dell Rapids 40

Garretson 56, Baltic 27

Huron 63, Harrisburg 48

Lennox 64, Dakota Valley 42

McCook Central/Montrose 77, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57

Redfield 53, Webster 45

Sioux Falls Washington 53, Mitchell 43

West Central 64, Sioux Falls Christian 43

Class B Region 1

Quarterfinal

Langford 49, Great Plains Lutheran 17

Northwestern 65, Aberdeen Christian 51

Waubay/Summit 56, Wilmot 42

Waverly-South Shore 50, Warner 26

Class B Region 2

Quarterfinal

Faulkton Area 64, North Central Co-Op 37

Herreid/Selby Area 68, Potter County 43

Ipswich 60, Highmore-Harrold 56

Sully Buttes 43, Lower Brule 34

Class B Region 3

Quarterfinal

Castlewood 54, Wolsey-Wessington 28

De Smet 53, James Valley Christian 32

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

Class B Region 4

Quarterfinal

Colman-Egan 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 32

Ethan 63, Chester Area 22

Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Howard 46, Mitchell Christian 25

Class B Region 5

Quarterfinal

Freeman 43, Scotland 41

Irene-Wakonda 74, Canistota 62

Class B Region 6

Quarterfinal

Avon 62, Gregory 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Burke 536

Corsica-Stickney 59, Bon Homme 23

Kimball/White Lake 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Spearfish vs. Hot Springs, ppd. to Feb 26th.

