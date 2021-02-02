Tuesday night scoreboard – February 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 56, Aberdeen Central 15
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Garretson 9
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Marion/Freeman 16
Sisseton 48, Ortonville, MN 27
High School Boys Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 34, Centerville 26
Castlewood 62, Waubay/Summit 52
Chamberlain 61, Platte-Geddes 50
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deuel 42
Ethan 73, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50
Flandreau 79, Dell Rapids 67
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Marty Indian 48
Garretson 53, Baltic 40
Groton Area 45, Langford 37
Hamlin 47, Arlington 45
Hanson 45, Wagner 37
Harrisburg 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46
Hitchcock-Tulare 53, James Valley Christian 49
Howard 63, Irene-Wakonda 18
Kadoka Area 56, Bennett County 42
Kimball/White Lake 64, Colome 49
Lake Preston 61, Great Plains Lutheran 54
Lennox 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Lyman 65, Gregory 56
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45
Menno 61, Avon 50
Milbank 58, Ortonville, Minn. 38
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Mitchell Christian 47
Parker 56, Chester 35
Philip 49, New Underwood 37
Pierre 46, Mitchell 44
Potter County 73, Redfield 52
Sioux Falls Christian 94, Canton 50
Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Brookings 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Watertown 41
Sisseton 51, Britton-Hecla 31
Spearfish 69, Lead-Deadwood 43
St. Thomas More 55, Sturgis Brown 29
Sully Buttes 71, Jones County 49
Tea Area 61, Western Christian, Iowa 46
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Gayville-Volin 44
Viborg-Hurley 80, Canistota 58
Warner 47, Faulkton 19
Webster 51, Wilmot 45
Wessington Springs 68, Iroquois 30
West Central 71, Tri-Valley 62
Winner 76, Miller 31
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Groton Area 41
Alcester-Hudson 56, Centerville 45
Brandon Valley 73, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 72, OT
Castlewood 53, Waubay/Summit 32
Chamberlain 54, Platte-Geddes 46
Colman-Egan 52, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Corsica/Stickney 56, Burke 21
Deubrook 45, Madison 39
Deuel 35, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Dupree 72, Timber Lake 62
Ethan 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 32
Faulkton 53, Warner 47
Flandreau 67, Dell Rapids 46
Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 27
Hamlin 57, Arlington 36
Hitchcock-Tulare 53, James Valley Christian 48
Howard 58, Irene-Wakonda 35
Ipswich 51, Leola/Frederick 33
Jones County 47, Sully Buttes 32
Kimball/White Lake 56, Wolsey-Wessington 34
Lemmon 37, Harding County 35
Lennox 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 16
Linton-HMB, N.D. 52, Herreid/Selby Area 42
Marty Indian 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 51
McCook Central/Montrose 60, Parkston 45
Menno 52, Avon 51
Milbank 54, Ortonville, Minn. 18
Mitchell 50, Pierre 45
Rapid City Stevens 79, Douglas 28
Redfield 55, Potter County 40
Scotland 54, Freeman 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 49, Brookings 47
Sioux Falls Washington 78, Huron 38
Sisseton 65, Britton-Hecla 28
Spearfish 59, Lead-Deadwood 38
St. Thomas More 62, Belle Fourche 14
Tea Area 62, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34, Gayville-Volin 28
Wagner 52, Hanson 48
Wall 52, Hot Springs 29
Watertown 37, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Webster 50, Wilmot 49
West Central 67, Tri-Valley 51
White River 66, Lower Brule 34
Winner 53, Miller 20
WKLL Tournament
Quarterfinal
Tri-State, N.D. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 47