Tuesday night scoreboard – February 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
Nebraska Christian 65 vs. Dakota State 61

Women’s Basketball
Presentation 88 vs. Nebraska Christian 64

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 66, Watertown 53

Burke 66, Colome 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 87, St. Francis Indian 57

Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 75

De Smet 67, Deubrook Area 43

Dell Rapids 79, Sisseton 57

Ethan 70, Freeman 26

Flandreau 62, Baltic 43

Florence/Henry 52, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Gayville-Volin 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Hamlin 61, Britton-Hecla 47

Harding County 66, New England, N.D. 52

Harrisburg 56, Brandon Valley 45

Highmore-Harrold 79, Iroquois/Doland 72

Huron 71, Brookings 55

Lennox 53, Beresford 33

Marshall, Minn. 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

Mitchell 80, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74

Northwestern 49, Redfield 46

Sioux Valley 84, Castlewood 45

St. Thomas More 80, Hot Springs 24

Vermillion 62, Wagner 26

Viborg-Hurley 72, Menno 19

Warner 39, Waverly-South Shore 32

Wilmot 80, Tri-State 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlington 53, Chester Area 28

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Irene-Wakonda 54

Castlewood 61, Sioux Valley 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Bennett County 32

Corsica-Stickney 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

De Smet 39, Deubrook Area 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois/Doland 31

Ethan 53, Freeman 35

Flandreau 67, Baltic 34

Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 25

Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 15

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 31

Huron 57, Brookings 48

Ipswich 63, Highmore-Harrold 58, OT

Kimball/White Lake 63, Wessington Springs 34

Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 37

Langford Area 58, Aberdeen Christian 25

Lennox 61, Beresford 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Bon Homme 41

New Underwood 44, Newell 31

Parker 59, Garretson 56

Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32

Rapid City Stevens 63, Spearfish 39

Redfield 48, Northwestern 40

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Harrisburg 57

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Watertown 48

Sturgis Brown 41, Belle Fourche 39

Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Timber Lake 65, Tiospaye Topa 27

Vermillion 64, Wagner 54

Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 58

Wall 49, Oelrichs 39

Webster Area 55, Groton Area 53, OT

Winner 63, Platte-Geddes 23

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Mitchell Christian 40

Yankton 53, Sioux Falls Christian 32

