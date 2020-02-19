Tuesday night scoreboard – February 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
Nebraska Christian 65 vs. Dakota State 61
Women’s Basketball
Presentation 88 vs. Nebraska Christian 64
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 66, Watertown 53
Burke 66, Colome 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 87, St. Francis Indian 57
Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 75
De Smet 67, Deubrook Area 43
Dell Rapids 79, Sisseton 57
Ethan 70, Freeman 26
Flandreau 62, Baltic 43
Florence/Henry 52, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Gayville-Volin 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Hamlin 61, Britton-Hecla 47
Harding County 66, New England, N.D. 52
Harrisburg 56, Brandon Valley 45
Highmore-Harrold 79, Iroquois/Doland 72
Huron 71, Brookings 55
Lennox 53, Beresford 33
Marshall, Minn. 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Mitchell 80, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74
Northwestern 49, Redfield 46
Sioux Valley 84, Castlewood 45
St. Thomas More 80, Hot Springs 24
Vermillion 62, Wagner 26
Viborg-Hurley 72, Menno 19
Warner 39, Waverly-South Shore 32
Wilmot 80, Tri-State 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 53, Chester Area 28
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Irene-Wakonda 54
Castlewood 61, Sioux Valley 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Bennett County 32
Corsica-Stickney 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
De Smet 39, Deubrook Area 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois/Doland 31
Ethan 53, Freeman 35
Flandreau 67, Baltic 34
Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 25
Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 15
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 31
Huron 57, Brookings 48
Ipswich 63, Highmore-Harrold 58, OT
Kimball/White Lake 63, Wessington Springs 34
Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 37
Langford Area 58, Aberdeen Christian 25
Lennox 61, Beresford 34
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Bon Homme 41
New Underwood 44, Newell 31
Parker 59, Garretson 56
Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32
Rapid City Stevens 63, Spearfish 39
Redfield 48, Northwestern 40
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Harrisburg 57
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Watertown 48
Sturgis Brown 41, Belle Fourche 39
Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Timber Lake 65, Tiospaye Topa 27
Vermillion 64, Wagner 54
Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 58
Wall 49, Oelrichs 39
Webster Area 55, Groton Area 53, OT
Winner 63, Platte-Geddes 23
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Mitchell Christian 40
Yankton 53, Sioux Falls Christian 32