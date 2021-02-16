Tuesday night scoreboard – February 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 51, Langford 42

Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 38

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Irene-Wakonda 39

Brookings 37, Huron 36

Chester 52, Arlington 50

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Britton-Hecla 31

Corsica/Stickney 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56

Dakota Valley 100, Sioux City, West, Iowa 60

DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 43

Dell Rapids 55, Sisseton 51

Deubrook 61, Webster 59

Ethan 67, Freeman 23

Faith 71, Lemmon 51

Faulkton 69, Miller 65

Flandreau 55, Baltic 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 72, Alcester-Hudson 49

Garretson 69, Parker 53

Hamlin 50, Deuel 47

Ipswich 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Lennox 49, Beresford 48

Leola/Frederick 80, Iroquois 33

Lyman 50, Chamberlain 49

Mobridge-Pollock 52, Stanley County 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Bon Homme 35

New England, N.D. 77, Harding County 46

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, Estelline/Hendricks 67

Parkston 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42

Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 34

Redfield 70, Northwestern 40

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Mitchell 42

Sioux Falls Washington 73, Tea Area 61

Sioux Valley 65, Castlewood 50

St. Thomas More 66, Hot Springs 22

Tri-State, N.D. 64, Wilmot 36

Tri-Valley 65, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Vermillion 73, Wagner 35

Viborg-Hurley 66, Menno 25

Warner 43, Waverly-South Shore 40

Watertown 60, Aberdeen Central 52

Wessington Springs 68, Kimball/White Lake 44

West Central 73, Canton 42

Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 65, 2OT

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 59, Langford 24

Arlington 68, Chester 40

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Irene-Wakonda 37

Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 43

Centerville 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Britton-Hecla 18

Corsica/Stickney 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43

Deubrook 55, Webster 41

Ethan 68, Freeman 31

Faith 45, Philip 44

Faulkton 57, Miller 27

Flandreau 61, Baltic 33

Garretson 66, Parker 37

Groton Area 43, Warner 27

Hamlin 58, Deuel 21

Harrisburg 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 38

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 33

Hill City 63, Custer 30

Hot Springs 43, Edgemont 40

Huron 53, Brookings 44

Ipswich 49, Highmore-Harrold 45

Kadoka Area 69, Stanley County 28

Kimball/White Lake 41, Wessington Springs 29

Lennox 52, Beresford 42

Milbank 56, Madison 52, OT

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68, Bon Homme 37

New Underwood 39, Newell 30

Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

Pierre 58, Lakota Tech 48

Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 33

Rapid City Stevens 85, Spearfish 45

Redfield 58, Northwestern 25

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Yankton 28

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Tea Area 43

St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 19

Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Vermillion 58, Wagner 45

Viborg-Hurley 67, Menno 55

Waubay/Summit 90, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42

West Central 68, Canton 42

White River 67, Jones County 54

Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 28

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 27