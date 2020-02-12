1  of  56
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Deubrook School District Deuel School District Edgerton Public - Private ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Florence School District Great Plains Lutheran HS Hamlin Hendricks, MN Henry Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Lynd Marshall Milroy Murray County Central Oldham-Ramona Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate St. Martin Lutheran SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waverly-South Shore Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington

 

Avera

Tuesday night scoreboard – February 11th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

NBA G League
Delaware 98 vs. Sioux Falls 88

High School Wrestling
Harrisburg 52 vs. Brookings 16
Brandon Valley 60 vs. Brookings 12
Brandon Valley 40 vs. Harrisburg 23

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Beresford 59, Garretson 54

Burke 54, Bon Homme 36

Canistota 63, Menno 23

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48

De Smet 61, Flandreau 29

Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56

Douglas 62, Hot Springs 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54

Florence/Henry 58, Castlewood 47

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47

Hamlin 62, Deubrook Area 50

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46

Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Howard 52, Baltic 38

Huron 63, Pierre 42

James Valley Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 31

Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 27

Leola/Frederick 60, Wilmot 47

Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43

Madison 64, West Central 42

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52

McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67

North Central, Neb. 48, Colome 38

Parkston 54, Scotland 20

Pine Ridge 92, Bennett County 31

Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Iroquois/Doland 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59

Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37

Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20

Warner 48, Redfield 32

Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56

Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50

Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49

Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beresford 50, Garretson 49

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19

Burke 53, Bon Homme 27

Corsica-Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37

Dupree 49, Harding County 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48

Faulkton 73, Potter County 41

Flandreau 46, De Smet 37

Freeman 72, Hanson 51

Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Hamlin 64, Deubrook Area 36

Herreid/Selby Area 41, Sully Buttes 36

Howard 57, Baltic 39

Huron 61, Pierre 59

Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46

Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43

Jones County 41, Philip 38

Langford Area 56, North Central Co-Op 35

Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28

Miller 45, Stanley County 17

Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43

Newell 68, Oelrichs 44

Northwestern 52, Webster Area 34

Parkston 49, Scotland 36

Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39

Redfield 52, Warner 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27

Tea Area 67, Canton 21

Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34

Wall 51, Lower Brule 46

Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28

West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Race - Daytona

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss