Tuesday night scoreboard – February 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
NBA G League
Delaware 98 vs. Sioux Falls 88
High School Wrestling
Harrisburg 52 vs. Brookings 16
Brandon Valley 60 vs. Brookings 12
Brandon Valley 40 vs. Harrisburg 23
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beresford 59, Garretson 54
Burke 54, Bon Homme 36
Canistota 63, Menno 23
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48
De Smet 61, Flandreau 29
Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Douglas 62, Hot Springs 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54
Florence/Henry 58, Castlewood 47
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47
Hamlin 62, Deubrook Area 50
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46
Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Howard 52, Baltic 38
Huron 63, Pierre 42
James Valley Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 31
Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 27
Leola/Frederick 60, Wilmot 47
Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43
Madison 64, West Central 42
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52
McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67
North Central, Neb. 48, Colome 38
Parkston 54, Scotland 20
Pine Ridge 92, Bennett County 31
Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Iroquois/Doland 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59
Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37
Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20
Warner 48, Redfield 32
Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56
Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50
Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49
Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 50, Garretson 49
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19
Burke 53, Bon Homme 27
Corsica-Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37
Dupree 49, Harding County 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48
Faulkton 73, Potter County 41
Flandreau 46, De Smet 37
Freeman 72, Hanson 51
Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Hamlin 64, Deubrook Area 36
Herreid/Selby Area 41, Sully Buttes 36
Howard 57, Baltic 39
Huron 61, Pierre 59
Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46
Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43
Jones County 41, Philip 38
Langford Area 56, North Central Co-Op 35
Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28
Miller 45, Stanley County 17
Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43
Newell 68, Oelrichs 44
Northwestern 52, Webster Area 34
Parkston 49, Scotland 36
Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39
Redfield 52, Warner 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27
Tea Area 67, Canton 21
Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34
Wall 51, Lower Brule 46
Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28
West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59