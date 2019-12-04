Tuesday night scoreboard – December 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
NAIA Tournament
Northwestern 3 vs. Martin Methodist 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-10)
Gymnastics
Harrisburg 134.9 vs. O’Gorman 132.95
Deuel 145.3 vs. Madison 133.350
Lincoln 133.150 vs. Washington 112.4 vs. Vermillion 100.7
High School Hockey
Marshall 3 vs. Luverne 0
High School Basketball
Iowa
Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 37
Assumption, Davenport 72, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 36
Belle Plaine 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
Carroll 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Anamosa 38
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 88, Clinton 58
Central City 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49
Clarinda 67, Red Oak 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45
Creston 55, Atlantic 41
Dubuque, Hempstead 58, Davenport, Central 45
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland, Wyoming 55
Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56
Hinton 61, Trinity Christian High School 40
IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29
Iowa City Liberty High School 74, Washington 50
Iowa City West 43, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 28
Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 45
Marion 65, Williamsburg 41
Mason City 65, Ames 57
Newell-Fonda 56, Western Christian 52
Newton 55, Chariton 38
North Scott, Eldridge 63, Iowa City High 57
Oskaloosa 67, Fairfield 45
Ottumwa 75, Fort Madison 37
Paton-Churdan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 47
Pella 97, North Polk, Alleman 69
Pella Christian 55, ADM, Adel 53
Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46
Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 39
Roland-Story, Story City 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 54
Saint Ansgar 50, Central Springs 42
Sioux Center 85, Okoboji, Milford 77
Sioux City, East 78, Spencer 64
Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 35
Tri-Center, Neola 66, Logan-Magnolia 28
Waterloo, West 78, Waterloo, East 53
Webster City 77, PAC-LM 54
West Burlington 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38
West Sioux 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 89, Riverside, Oakland 20
ADM, Adel 44, Pella Christian 29
Ar-We-Va, Westside 46, Paton-Churdan 42
Baxter 67, GMG, Garwin 29
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 54, Central City 22
Bettendorf 54, Assumption, Davenport 41
Bishop Garrigan 80, Belmond-Klemme 32
Boone 66, Gilbert 45
Boyden-Hull 40, MOC-Floyd Valley 36
Carroll 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39
Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Anamosa 38
Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Washington 13
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clear Creek-Amana 47
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Des Moines Christian 23
Central Lee, Donnellson 39, New London 31
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, George-Little Rock 40
Cherokee, Washington 59, Emmetsburg 55
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, South Hardin 29
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Saydel 15
Creston 55, Atlantic 21
Davenport, West 51, Clinton 35
Denison-Schleswig 53, MVAO-CO-U 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 18
East Union, Afton 60, Diagonal 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Midland, Wyoming 32
Fairfield 56, Oskaloosa 17
Fort Dodge 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 31
Fort Madison 45, Davis County, Bloomfield 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33
Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18
Hinton 45, Trinity Christian High School 30
Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22
Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Belle Plaine 26
Kee, Lansing 60, Postville 28
Lamoni 56, Murray 27
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
Mason City 74, Ames 65
Mediapolis 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 25
Monticello 42, Bellevue 35
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27
Newell-Fonda 62, Western Christian 52
Nodaway Valley 68, Griswold 18
North Butler, Greene 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Calamus-Wheatland 22
North Polk, Alleman 61, Pella 34
North Tama, Traer 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Okoboji, Milford 49, Sioux Center 44
Osage 67, Newman Catholic, Mason City 11
Pekin 40, Winfield-Mount Union 38
Perry 81, Greene County 38
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 45, Alburnett 38
Red Oak 78, Clarinda 13
Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 34
Rock Valley 76, Sheldon 56
Saint Ansgar 49, Central Springs 22
Sigourney 56, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Sioux City, East 85, Spencer 47
South Central Calhoun 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 29
Southeast Polk 53, Ankeny Centennial 44
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 31
Southwest Valley 47, Shenandoah 42
Spirit Lake 55, Worthington, Minn. 43
Springville 71, Easton Valley 41
Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 41
Valley, West Des Moines 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52
Waterloo, West 78, Waterloo, East 29
Webster City 57, PAC-LM 47, OT
West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 36
West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61
West Sioux 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 54
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anoka 75, Roseville 70
Avail Academy 62, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 36
Bagley 77, Crookston 60
Cambridge-Isanti 77, Coon Rapids 56
Champlin Park 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 60
Chaska 95, Minneapolis Washburn 66
Columbia Heights 59, Mahtomedi 57
Cretin-Derham Hall 85, North St. Paul 59
Ely 76, Two Harbors 41
Fillmore Central 94, Winona Cotter 56
Forest Lake 55, Centennial 46
Fulda 65, Madelia 61
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Tri-City United 29
Greenway 87, Duluth Marshall 69
Hawley, Texas 55, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Hopkins 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56
Houston 68, Lanesboro 49
International Falls 86, Chisholm 62
Isle 82, Northland 79, OT
Kasson-Mantorville 64, Simley 56
Kimball 64, St. John’s Prep 36
Lakeville North 82, Rochester Century 71
Lakeville South 49, New Prague 47, OT
Luverne 96, Edgerton 49
Mankato East 92, Faribault 44
Maple Lake 65, Norwood-Young America 46
Maple River 61, Sibley East 52
Milaca 65, Aitkin 52
Minneapolis South 49, Hope Academy 47
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Wabasso 46
Minnetonka 88, Orono 64
Mounds View 70, Concordia Academy 59
Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Eveleth-Gilbert 74
New London-Spicer 70, Montevideo 44
North Lakes Academy 55, Nova Classical Academy 34
Osakis 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 47
Osseo 71, Owatonna 58
PACT Charter 69, Mounds Park Academy 29
Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 35
Pequot Lakes 83, Little Falls 74
Perham 68, Bemidji 64
Randolph 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 58
Renville County West 79, Dawson-Boyd 58
Rockford 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57
Rosemount 58, Bloomington Jefferson 50
Royalton 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44
Rushford-Peterson 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wis. 55
Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Detroit Lakes 49
Sauk Centre 68, Foley 56
Schaeffer Academy 50, Mabel-Canton 25
Shakopee 63, Edina 51
South St. Paul 69, Breck 66
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Pipestone 60
Spring Lake Park 99, Fridley 71
Springfield 90, Red Rock Central 32
St. Cloud Apollo 101, Princeton 93
St. Michael-Albertville 65, St. Cloud Tech 29
St. Peter 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 65
Thief River Falls 75, Roseau 49
Totino-Grace 76, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62
Underwood 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 47
Waconia 57, Chanhassen 48
Watertown-Mayer 62, Holy Family Catholic 58
West Central 86, Ashby 51
Woodbury 60, Farmington 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Duluth East vs. Cloquet, ppd.
Proctor vs. Crosby-Ironton, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Barnesville 61, Park Rapids 47
Belle Plaine 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 61
Benson 52, Montevideo 33
Brandon-Evansville 48, Battle Lake 19
Breck 59, Hope Academy 44
Breckenridge 59, Staples-Motley 48
Burnsville 79, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 65
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Mounds View 53
Decorah, Iowa 47, Spring Grove 38
Dover-Eyota 66, Southland 41
East Ridge 60, Roseville 47
Eden Prairie 86, Prior Lake 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33
Esko 58, Crosby-Ironton 41
Fairmont 57, Windom 38
Fergus Falls 53, Brainerd 34
Fillmore Central 55, Rushford-Peterson 19
Grand Meadow 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 23
Henning 82, Bertha-Hewitt 17
Henry Sibley 46, Eagan 35
Holdingford 66, Pierz 55
Holy Angels 97, Minnehaha Academy 55
Hopkins 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 45
Houston 53, Lanesboro 21
Hudson, Wis. 69, Eastview 63
Jackson County Central 91, Martin County West 75
Kasson-Mantorville 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44
Kimball 51, Swanville 47
Kittson County Central 53, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 32
Mahtomedi 57, St. Anthony 53
Marshall 61, Hutchinson 51
Medford 66, New Richland-H-E-G 50
Milaca 67, Aitkin 27
Minneapolis Washburn 62, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 46
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Wabasso 50
Monticello 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 34
Moorhead 52, Buffalo 48
Mora 55, Spectrum 39
NCEUH 79, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66
New London-Spicer 68, Dassel-Cokato 32
North Branch 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
Northfield 60, Owatonna 47
Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 35
Parkers Prairie 59, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
Pelican Rapids 80, Lake Park-Audubon 51
Providence Academy 72, Blaine 69, OT
Red Lake 96, Nevis 63
Red Lake County 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 50
Red Rock Central 49, Murray County Central 39
Rochester Century 67, Winona 54
Rochester Lourdes 64, Waseca 59
Roseau 68, Thief River Falls 35
Rosemount 72, Hastings 49
Royalton 72, Osakis 45
Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 46
Shakopee 58, Chaska 53
Sleepy Eye 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 58, Springfield 51
Spirit Lake, Iowa 55, Worthington 43
Spring Lake Park 77, Fridley 42
St. Cloud Tech 57, St. Cloud Apollo 31
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Cambridge-Isanti 49
St. Michael-Albertville 71, Rogers 36
St. Paul Central 55, Minneapolis Southwest 52
St. Paul Como Park 72, Tartan 35
St. Peter 54, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33
Stillwater 77, Park (Cottage Grove) 37
Totino-Grace 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 52
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Lakeview 67, OT
Two Harbors 60, Carlton 52
Underwood 59, Ashby 48
Visitation 36, St. Agnes 19
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 75, Warroad 13
Watertown-Mayer 59, Holy Family Catholic 55
Wayzata 63, Maple Grove 44
White Bear Lake 66, Irondale 36
Winona Cotter 68, Lewiston-Altura 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cloquet vs. Duluth East, ppd.
Duluth Denfeld vs. Silver Bay, ppd.
Faribault vs. Mankato East, ppd. to Dec 3rd.
New Ulm Cathedral vs. Madelia, ccd.
Superior, Wis. vs. Hermantown, ppd.