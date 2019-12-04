Tuesday night scoreboard – December 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball

NAIA Tournament

Northwestern 3 vs. Martin Methodist 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-10)

Gymnastics

Harrisburg 134.9 vs. O’Gorman 132.95

Deuel 145.3 vs. Madison 133.350

Lincoln 133.150 vs. Washington 112.4 vs. Vermillion 100.7

High School Hockey

Marshall 3 vs. Luverne 0

High School Basketball

Iowa

Alburnett 51, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 37

Assumption, Davenport 72, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 36

Belle Plaine 57, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

Carroll 76, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Anamosa 38

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 88, Clinton 58

Central City 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49

Clarinda 67, Red Oak 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, South Hardin 45

Creston 55, Atlantic 41

Dubuque, Hempstead 58, Davenport, Central 45

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Midland, Wyoming 55

Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56

Hinton 61, Trinity Christian High School 40

IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29

Iowa City Liberty High School 74, Washington 50

Iowa City West 43, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 28

Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 45

Marion 65, Williamsburg 41

Mason City 65, Ames 57

Newell-Fonda 56, Western Christian 52

Newton 55, Chariton 38

North Scott, Eldridge 63, Iowa City High 57

Oskaloosa 67, Fairfield 45

Ottumwa 75, Fort Madison 37

Paton-Churdan 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 47

Pella 97, North Polk, Alleman 69

Pella Christian 55, ADM, Adel 53

Pleasant Valley 57, Burlington 46

Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 39

Roland-Story, Story City 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 54

Saint Ansgar 50, Central Springs 42

Sioux Center 85, Okoboji, Milford 77

Sioux City, East 78, Spencer 64

Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 35

Tri-Center, Neola 66, Logan-Magnolia 28

Waterloo, West 78, Waterloo, East 53

Webster City 77, PAC-LM 54

West Burlington 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38

West Sioux 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 89, Riverside, Oakland 20

ADM, Adel 44, Pella Christian 29

Ar-We-Va, Westside 46, Paton-Churdan 42

Baxter 67, GMG, Garwin 29

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 54, Central City 22

Bettendorf 54, Assumption, Davenport 41

Bishop Garrigan 80, Belmond-Klemme 32

Boone 66, Gilbert 45

Boyden-Hull 40, MOC-Floyd Valley 36

Carroll 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39

Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Anamosa 38

Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Washington 13

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Clear Creek-Amana 47

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Des Moines Christian 23

Central Lee, Donnellson 39, New London 31

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, George-Little Rock 40

Cherokee, Washington 59, Emmetsburg 55

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, South Hardin 29

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Saydel 15

Creston 55, Atlantic 21

Davenport, West 51, Clinton 35

Denison-Schleswig 53, MVAO-CO-U 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 18

East Union, Afton 60, Diagonal 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Midland, Wyoming 32

Fairfield 56, Oskaloosa 17

Fort Dodge 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 31

Fort Madison 45, Davis County, Bloomfield 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33

Grundy Center 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18

Hinton 45, Trinity Christian High School 30

Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 22

Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Belle Plaine 26

Kee, Lansing 60, Postville 28

Lamoni 56, Murray 27

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

Mason City 74, Ames 65

Mediapolis 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 25

Monticello 42, Bellevue 35

Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27

Newell-Fonda 62, Western Christian 52

Nodaway Valley 68, Griswold 18

North Butler, Greene 45, Northwood-Kensett 28

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Calamus-Wheatland 22

North Polk, Alleman 61, Pella 34

North Tama, Traer 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 14

Northeast, Goose Lake 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Okoboji, Milford 49, Sioux Center 44

Osage 67, Newman Catholic, Mason City 11

Pekin 40, Winfield-Mount Union 38

Perry 81, Greene County 38

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 45, Alburnett 38

Red Oak 78, Clarinda 13

Regina, Iowa City 47, Tipton 34

Rock Valley 76, Sheldon 56

Saint Ansgar 49, Central Springs 22

Sigourney 56, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Sioux City, East 85, Spencer 47

South Central Calhoun 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 29

Southeast Polk 53, Ankeny Centennial 44

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 31

Southwest Valley 47, Shenandoah 42

Spirit Lake 55, Worthington, Minn. 43

Springville 71, Easton Valley 41

Stanton 68, Clarke, Osceola 41

Valley, West Des Moines 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52

Waterloo, West 78, Waterloo, East 29

Webster City 57, PAC-LM 47, OT

West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 36

West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61

West Sioux 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 54

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anoka 75, Roseville 70

Avail Academy 62, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 36

Bagley 77, Crookston 60

Cambridge-Isanti 77, Coon Rapids 56

Champlin Park 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 60

Chaska 95, Minneapolis Washburn 66

Columbia Heights 59, Mahtomedi 57

Cretin-Derham Hall 85, North St. Paul 59

Ely 76, Two Harbors 41

Fillmore Central 94, Winona Cotter 56

Forest Lake 55, Centennial 46

Fulda 65, Madelia 61

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, Tri-City United 29

Greenway 87, Duluth Marshall 69

Hawley, Texas 55, Lake Park-Audubon 45

Hopkins 79, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56

Houston 68, Lanesboro 49

International Falls 86, Chisholm 62

Isle 82, Northland 79, OT

Kasson-Mantorville 64, Simley 56

Kimball 64, St. John’s Prep 36

Lakeville North 82, Rochester Century 71

Lakeville South 49, New Prague 47, OT

Luverne 96, Edgerton 49

Mankato East 92, Faribault 44

Maple Lake 65, Norwood-Young America 46

Maple River 61, Sibley East 52

Milaca 65, Aitkin 52

Minneapolis South 49, Hope Academy 47

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Wabasso 46

Minnetonka 88, Orono 64

Mounds View 70, Concordia Academy 59

Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Eveleth-Gilbert 74

New London-Spicer 70, Montevideo 44

North Lakes Academy 55, Nova Classical Academy 34

Osakis 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 47

Osseo 71, Owatonna 58

PACT Charter 69, Mounds Park Academy 29

Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 35

Pequot Lakes 83, Little Falls 74

Perham 68, Bemidji 64

Randolph 67, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 58

Renville County West 79, Dawson-Boyd 58

Rockford 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57

Rosemount 58, Bloomington Jefferson 50

Royalton 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 44

Rushford-Peterson 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wis. 55

Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Detroit Lakes 49

Sauk Centre 68, Foley 56

Schaeffer Academy 50, Mabel-Canton 25

Shakopee 63, Edina 51

South St. Paul 69, Breck 66

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Pipestone 60

Spring Lake Park 99, Fridley 71

Springfield 90, Red Rock Central 32

St. Cloud Apollo 101, Princeton 93

St. Michael-Albertville 65, St. Cloud Tech 29

St. Peter 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 65

Thief River Falls 75, Roseau 49

Totino-Grace 76, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62

Underwood 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 47

Waconia 57, Chanhassen 48

Watertown-Mayer 62, Holy Family Catholic 58

West Central 86, Ashby 51

Woodbury 60, Farmington 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Duluth East vs. Cloquet, ppd.

Proctor vs. Crosby-Ironton, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Barnesville 61, Park Rapids 47

Belle Plaine 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 61

Benson 52, Montevideo 33

Brandon-Evansville 48, Battle Lake 19

Breck 59, Hope Academy 44

Breckenridge 59, Staples-Motley 48

Burnsville 79, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 65

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Mounds View 53

Decorah, Iowa 47, Spring Grove 38

Dover-Eyota 66, Southland 41

East Ridge 60, Roseville 47

Eden Prairie 86, Prior Lake 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 33

Esko 58, Crosby-Ironton 41

Fairmont 57, Windom 38

Fergus Falls 53, Brainerd 34

Fillmore Central 55, Rushford-Peterson 19

Grand Meadow 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 23

Henning 82, Bertha-Hewitt 17

Henry Sibley 46, Eagan 35

Holdingford 66, Pierz 55

Holy Angels 97, Minnehaha Academy 55

Hopkins 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 45

Houston 53, Lanesboro 21

Hudson, Wis. 69, Eastview 63

Jackson County Central 91, Martin County West 75

Kasson-Mantorville 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44

Kimball 51, Swanville 47

Kittson County Central 53, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 32

Mahtomedi 57, St. Anthony 53

Marshall 61, Hutchinson 51

Medford 66, New Richland-H-E-G 50

Milaca 67, Aitkin 27

Minneapolis Washburn 62, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 46

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Wabasso 50

Monticello 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 34

Moorhead 52, Buffalo 48

Mora 55, Spectrum 39

NCEUH 79, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66

New London-Spicer 68, Dassel-Cokato 32

North Branch 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

Northfield 60, Owatonna 47

Park Christian 65, Win-E-Mac 35

Parkers Prairie 59, Hillcrest Lutheran 21

Pelican Rapids 80, Lake Park-Audubon 51

Providence Academy 72, Blaine 69, OT

Red Lake 96, Nevis 63

Red Lake County 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 50

Red Rock Central 49, Murray County Central 39

Rochester Century 67, Winona 54

Rochester Lourdes 64, Waseca 59

Roseau 68, Thief River Falls 35

Rosemount 72, Hastings 49

Royalton 72, Osakis 45

Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 46

Shakopee 58, Chaska 53

Sleepy Eye 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 58, Springfield 51

Spirit Lake, Iowa 55, Worthington 43

Spring Lake Park 77, Fridley 42

St. Cloud Tech 57, St. Cloud Apollo 31

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Cambridge-Isanti 49

St. Michael-Albertville 71, Rogers 36

St. Paul Central 55, Minneapolis Southwest 52

St. Paul Como Park 72, Tartan 35

St. Peter 54, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33

Stillwater 77, Park (Cottage Grove) 37

Totino-Grace 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 52

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Lakeview 67, OT

Two Harbors 60, Carlton 52

Underwood 59, Ashby 48

Visitation 36, St. Agnes 19

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 75, Warroad 13

Watertown-Mayer 59, Holy Family Catholic 55

Wayzata 63, Maple Grove 44

White Bear Lake 66, Irondale 36

Winona Cotter 68, Lewiston-Altura 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cloquet vs. Duluth East, ppd.

Duluth Denfeld vs. Silver Bay, ppd.

Faribault vs. Mankato East, ppd. to Dec 3rd.

New Ulm Cathedral vs. Madelia, ccd.

Superior, Wis. vs. Hermantown, ppd.