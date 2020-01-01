 

Avera

Tuesday night scoreboard – December 31st

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Basketball

Elk Point-Jefferson 75, Irene-Wakonda 57

Stanley County 64, Jones County 61

Hanson 63 Kimball/ White Lake 24

Big Bo Classic

Potter County 63, Langford 49

Rapid City Christian 67, North Central Co-Op 27

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Waverly-South Shore 37

Chadron Tournament

Championship

Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 50

Etringer Classic

Arlington 69, Milbank 45

Baltic 79, Deubrook 76

Castlewood 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 75, OT

Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64

Estelline/Hendricks 57, Deuel 53

Garretson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 46, OT

Hamlin 45, Flandreau 43

Lake Preston 58, Chester 30

Madison 45, Colman-Egan 42

Sioux Valley 75, DeSmet 60

Parkston Classic

Bon Homme 51, Menno 42

Dakota Valley 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Parker 55, Platte-Geddes 49

Girls Basketball

Harrisburg 56 Roosevelt 48

Hanson 40, Avon 32

Irene-Wakonda 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 44

Jones County 48, Stanley County 24

Langford 60, Potter County 37

Big Bo Classic

Waverly-South Shore 53, Wolsey-Wessington 47

Chadron Tournament

Championship

Custer 36, Valentine, Neb. 17

Parkston Classic

Corsica/Stickney 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51

Redfield 55, Canistota-Freeman 45

Scotland 66, Parker 34

USHL
Des Moines 4 Sioux Falls 1

NBA G-League
Oklahoma City 99 Sioux Falls 92

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests