Tuesday night scoreboard – August 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Miller, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 15-12

Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13

Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 17-25, 28-26, 26-24, 17-15

Baltic def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22

Bon Homme def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12

Britton-Hecla def. Tri-State, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21

Crow Creek def. Colome, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-7

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16

Dell Rapids def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9

Deuel def. Milbank, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12

Douglas def. Custer, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Flandreau, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 31-33, 15-13

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-12, 34-32, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-13, 14-25, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14

Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 26-24, 23-26, 25-15, 16-25, 15-13

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. def. Viborg-Hurley, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13

Ipswich def. Groton Area, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 26-24

Kimball/White Lake def. Ethan, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8

Lakota Tech def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-7, 25-6

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 12-25, 15-9

Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Mobridge-Pollock def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13

New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 18-16

North Central Co-Op def. South Border, N.D., 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Alliance, Neb., 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 28-26, 25-11, 25-17

Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Redfield def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-14

Sioux Valley def. Parker, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 28-26

St. Thomas More def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Stanley County def. Chamberlain, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15

Wall def. Jones County, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-6

Warner def. Webster, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12

White River def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-10, 25-7

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15

Winner def. Burke, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9

High School Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 12 Huron 0
Pierre 1 Watertown 0
Sioux Falls Christian 0 Tea Area 0

High School Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 6 Huron 0
Harrisburg 2 Washington 0
Pierre 3 Watertown 3
St. Thomas More 3 Belle Fourche 1

High School Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 8 Brandon Valley 1
Watertown 5 Lincoln 4

Boys Golf
Metro Conference Preview Meet

Pos.TeamTo Par GrossTotal
1O’Gorman HS4292
2Lincoln HS13301
3Harrisburg HS25313
4Tea Area HS31319
5Brandon Valley HS38326
6Roosevelt HS53341
7Jefferson HS59347
8Washington HS76364

Charger Boys Invite Team Standings
1. Sioux Falls Christian 317
2. Vermillion 320
3. West Central 321
4. Dakota Valley 343
4. Parkston 343
6. Elk Point-Jefferson 351
7. Sioux Valley 352
8. Canton 364
9. Lennox 365
10. Beresford 369
10. Madison 369
12. Tri-Valley 373
13. Dell Rapids 419
14. Tea Area 474
15. Flandreau N/A

