Tuesday night scoreboard – August 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Miller, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 15-12
Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13
Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 17-25, 28-26, 26-24, 17-15
Baltic def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
Bon Homme def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12
Britton-Hecla def. Tri-State, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21
Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21
Crow Creek def. Colome, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-7
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16
Dell Rapids def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9
Deuel def. Milbank, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12
Douglas def. Custer, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Flandreau, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 31-33, 15-13
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-12, 34-32, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-13, 14-25, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14
Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 26-24, 23-26, 25-15, 16-25, 15-13
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. def. Viborg-Hurley, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13
Ipswich def. Groton Area, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 26-24
Kimball/White Lake def. Ethan, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8
Lakota Tech def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-7, 25-6
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 12-25, 15-9
Lennox def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Mobridge-Pollock def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Wagner, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13
New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 18-16
North Central Co-Op def. South Border, N.D., 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Alliance, Neb., 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 28-26, 25-11, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Redfield def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-14
Sioux Valley def. Parker, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 28-26
St. Thomas More def. Sturgis Brown, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Stanley County def. Chamberlain, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
Wall def. Jones County, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-6
Warner def. Webster, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12
White River def. Lyman, 25-14, 25-10, 25-7
Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15
Winner def. Burke, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9
High School Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 12 Huron 0
Pierre 1 Watertown 0
Sioux Falls Christian 0 Tea Area 0
High School Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 6 Huron 0
Harrisburg 2 Washington 0
Pierre 3 Watertown 3
St. Thomas More 3 Belle Fourche 1
High School Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 8 Brandon Valley 1
Watertown 5 Lincoln 4
Boys Golf
Metro Conference Preview Meet
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par Gross
|Total
|1
|O’Gorman HS
|4
|292
|2
|Lincoln HS
|13
|301
|3
|Harrisburg HS
|25
|313
|4
|Tea Area HS
|31
|319
|5
|Brandon Valley HS
|38
|326
|6
|Roosevelt HS
|53
|341
|7
|Jefferson HS
|59
|347
|8
|Washington HS
|76
|364
Charger Boys Invite Team Standings
1. Sioux Falls Christian 317
2. Vermillion 320
3. West Central 321
4. Dakota Valley 343
4. Parkston 343
6. Elk Point-Jefferson 351
7. Sioux Valley 352
8. Canton 364
9. Lennox 365
10. Beresford 369
10. Madison 369
12. Tri-Valley 373
13. Dell Rapids 419
14. Tea Area 474
15. Flandreau N/A