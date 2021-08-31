Tuesday night scoreboard – August 31

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Olivia and 24-year-old Chase Westley of Egan, South Dakota were married on Saturday at The Canton Barn, with the circumstances as they celebrated making for quite the big day. At least part of the day went according to an ideal script.

"We had our ceremony, it was beautiful, it was a little warm and humid, but it was beautiful," Olivia Westley said. "Came inside for the cocktail hour, and we're hanging out, taking family pictures a little bit after that, and we made about halfway through family pictures and Tim and Kalli at the barn let us know, 'You guys should get inside, there's a big storm coming.'"