Tuesday night scoreboard – August 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

American Association
Sioux Falls 3 vs. St. Paul 1

Boys Soccer
Aberdeen Central 2 vs. Watertown 1
Sturgis 1 vs. Belle Fourche 0
Washington 5 vs. Yankton 0
Huron 2 vs. Brookings 1
Sioux Falls Christian 0 vs. Brandon Valley 0

Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 8 vs. Watertown 0
Sturgis 8 vs. Belle Fourche 1
Brookings 3 vs. Huron 0
Washington 2 vs. Yankton 1

Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 6 vs. Harrisburg 3

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Bridgewater-Emery def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 25-21, 26-24

Chester Area def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Colome def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquis/Doland, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Webster Area, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5

Freeman def. Avon, 27-29, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-6

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

Huron def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 26-24, 21-25, 31-29, 25-23

Langford Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12

Leola-Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 26-24, 25-12

Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 11-25, 15-10

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-19, 25-8, 25-23

Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-12, 26-24

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 26-24, 25-14, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Sturgis def. Belle Fourche, 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Vermillion def. West Central, 25-13, 15-25, 25-15, 23 25, 15-8

Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-14, 26-24

