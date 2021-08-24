Tuesday night scoreboard – August 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13, 19-25, 15-9
Aberdeen Christian def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12
Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Canton def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23
Chester def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Clark/Willow Lake def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-11
DeSmet def. Howard, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 20-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17
Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-12, 25-20
Hill City def. Custer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Lake Preston def. James Valley Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20
Langford def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-20, 25-14, 25-10
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 26-28, 16-14
Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-6, 25-16
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16
Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16
Pierre def. Watertown, 25-11, 19-25, 25-8, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, 25-16
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11
West Central def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16
Hanson Early Bird Tournament
First Round
Avon def. Hanson, 6-25, 25-16, 25-16
Freeman def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-18
Platte-Geddes def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19
Wessington Springs def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-8
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 1 Harrisburg 1
Lincoln 4 Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 2 Dakota Valley 0
Sturgis 4 Belle Fourche 1
Tea Area 1 Watertown 0
Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 1 Harrisburg 1
Belle Fourche 5 Sturgis 1
Tea Area 5 Watertown 4
Washington 2 Lincoln 0
Girls Tennis
Harrisburg 6 O’Gorman 3
Lincoln 7 Jefferson 2
Boys Golf
Northeast Conference Team Results
Roncalli 337
Groton 377
Milbank 388
Redfield 438
Individual Results
|Jonathan DeBoer
|Milbank
|39
|43
|82
|Owen Fischer
|Milbank
|49
|46
|95
|Charlie Peery
|Milbank
|48
|60
|108
|Joshua Keeton
|Milbank
|56
|58
|114
|Justus Osborn
|Milbank
|41
|62
|103
|Team Total
|388
|Mason Carrels
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|47
|51
|98
|Sawyer Henrich
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|40
|37
|77
|Finn Anderson
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|39
|40
|79
|Andrew Gerlach
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|38
|57
|95
|Lucas Daggett
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|41
|45
|86
|Team Total
|337
|Brevin Fliehs
|Groton
|39
|42
|81
|Jackson Cogley
|Groton
|58
|51
|109
|Carter Simon
|Groton
|46
|52
|98
|Cole Simon
|Groton
|45
|53
|98
|Tate Larson
|Groton
|42
|58
|100
|Team Total
|377
|Caleb Barse
|Tiospa Zina
|45
|46
|91
|Frank Barse
|Tiospa Zina
|48
|49
|97
|Team Total
|NA
|Riley Steen
|Sisseton
|40
|44
|84
|Mason Grey
|Sisseton
|47
|42
|89
|Brad Hanson
|Sisseton
|74
|82
|156
|Team Total
|NA
|Mitchell Mack
|Redfield
|46
|52
|98
|Jaxen Campbell
|Redfield
|43
|53
|96
|Kevin Weller
|Redfield
|54
|56
|110
|Seth Domke
|Redfield
|62
|72
|134
|Tristan O’Daniel
|Redfield
|WD
|Team Total
|438