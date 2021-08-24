Tuesday night scoreboard – August 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13, 19-25, 15-9

Aberdeen Christian def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Canton def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Clark/Willow Lake def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-11

DeSmet def. Howard, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 20-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-12, 25-20

Hill City def. Custer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Lake Preston def. James Valley Christian, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Langford def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-20, 25-14, 25-10

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 26-28, 16-14

Newell def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-6, 25-16

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16

Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16

Pierre def. Watertown, 25-11, 19-25, 25-8, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, 25-16

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Colome, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11

West Central def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16

Hanson Early Bird Tournament

First Round

Avon def. Hanson, 6-25, 25-16, 25-16

Freeman def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-18

Platte-Geddes def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19

Wessington Springs def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-8

Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 1 Harrisburg 1
Lincoln 4 Washington 0
Sioux Falls Christian 2 Dakota Valley 0
Sturgis 4 Belle Fourche 1
Tea Area 1 Watertown 0

Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 1 Harrisburg 1
Belle Fourche 5 Sturgis 1
Tea Area 5 Watertown 4
Washington 2 Lincoln 0

Girls Tennis
Harrisburg 6 O’Gorman 3
Lincoln 7 Jefferson 2

Boys Golf
Northeast Conference Team Results
Roncalli 337
Groton 377
Milbank 388
Redfield 438
Individual Results

Jonathan DeBoerMilbank394382
Owen FischerMilbank494695
Charlie PeeryMilbank4860108
Joshua KeetonMilbank5658114
Justus OsbornMilbank4162103
Team Total388
Mason CarrelsAberdeen Roncalli475198
Sawyer HenrichAberdeen Roncalli403777
Finn AndersonAberdeen Roncalli394079
Andrew GerlachAberdeen Roncalli385795
Lucas DaggettAberdeen Roncalli414586
Team Total337
Brevin FliehsGroton394281
Jackson CogleyGroton5851109
Carter SimonGroton465298
Cole SimonGroton455398
Tate LarsonGroton4258100
Team Total377
Caleb BarseTiospa Zina454691
Frank BarseTiospa Zina484997
Team TotalNA
Riley SteenSisseton404484
Mason GreySisseton474289
Brad HansonSisseton7482156
Team TotalNA
Mitchell MackRedfield465298
Jaxen CampbellRedfield435396
Kevin WellerRedfield5456110
Seth DomkeRedfield6272134
Tristan O’DanielRedfieldWD
Team Total438

