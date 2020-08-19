Tuesday night scoreboard – August 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Soccer
Aberdeen Central 11 vs. Huron 0
Watertown 4 vs. Brookings 0
Boys Soccer
Huron 2 vs. Aberdeen Central 1
Watertown 6 vs. Brookings 0
Boys Golf
Warrior-Lynx Invite
Team (Round 2) Total
1 Lincoln (301) 600
2 O’Gorman (308) 608
3 Harrisburg (303) 612
4 Watertown (310) 618
5 Yankton (309) 624
Individual (school) (Round 2) Total
1 Nash Stenberg (Lincoln) (69) 143
2 Bennett Geraets (Lincoln) (74) 145
2 Will Allen (Harrisburg) (70) 145