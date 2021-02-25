Thursday’s State Wrestling results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the updated results from the first day of the SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Class A Team Results

1 Brandon Valley 35.0 1 Watertown 35.0 3 RC Stevens 31.0 4 Pierre 28.0 5 Mitchell 25.0 6 Harrisburg 24.0 7 Sturgis 20.5 8 Vermillion 14.5 9 Aberdeen Central 13.5 10 Dell Rapids 13.0 11 Brookings 12.0 11 Chamberlain 12.0 11 West Central 12.0 14 Huron 11.5 14 Tea Area 11.5 16 RC Central 11.0 16 Spearfish 11.0 18 Madison 8.5 19 O`Gorman 7.5 20 Milbank 6.0 21 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 5.5 22 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 4.0 22 Dakota Valley 4.0 22 Lennox 4.0 22 SF Washington 4.0 22 Yankton 4.0 27 Douglas 2.0 27 Sf Lincoln 2.0 27 Sf Roosevelt 2.0 30 Belle Fourche 0.0

Class B Team Results

1 Canton 45.5 2 Winner Area 40.5 3 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 30.0 3 Philip Area 30.0 5 Redfield Area 28.0 6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 17.0 7 Howard 15.0 8 Burke/Gregory 14.5 9 Parker 12.0 9 Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington 12.0 11 McCook Central/Montrose 11.0 12 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 10.0 12 Elk Point-Jefferson 10.0 14 Wagner 8.5 15 Clark/Willow Lake 8.0 15 Hot Springs 8.0 17 Custer 6.0 17 Kingsbury Co 6.0 17 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6.0 20 Webster Area 5.5 21 Groton Area 4.0 21 Harding Co 4.0 21 Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 4.0 21 Lyman 4.0 21 Marion/Freeman 4.0 21 Newell 4.0 21 Sioux Valley 4.0 21 Sisseton 4.0 21 Viborg-Hurley 4.0 30 Lead-Deadwood 3.0 31 Faulkton Area 2.0 31 Lemmon/McIntosh 2.0 31 Parkston 2.0 31 Stanley County 2.0 35 Bennett County 0.0 35 Britton-Hecla 0.0 35 Deuel 0.0 35 Flandreau 0.0 35 Hamlin/Castlewood 0.0 35 Hill City 0.0 35 Mobridge-Pollock 0.0 35 Potter Co 0.0 35 St. Thomas More 0.0 35 Sully Buttes 0.0 35 Tiospa Zina 0.0 35 Warner/Northwestern 0.0 47 Tri-Valley -1.0

Individual Results

B-106

Champ. Round 1 – Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 28-2 won by major decision over Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 23-12 (MD 11-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 30-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Gavin Braun (Parkston) 22-8 (SV-1 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Tray Weiss (Custer) 31-9 won by decision over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-6 (Dec 9-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 33-5 won by fall over Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 26-14 (Fall 4:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 28-3 won by decision over Bryce Hawkinson (Britton-Hecla) 27-11 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 26-7 won by decision over Tate Miller (Howard) 32-10 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 32-8 won by fall over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 23-7 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-1 won by fall over Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-17 (Fall 2:55)

B-113

Champ. Round 1 – Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 37-0 won by fall over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 21-13 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 21-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-12 (SV-1 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Teague Granum (Canton) 33-5 won by fall over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 16-15 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Whitley (Redfield Area) 38-9 won by fall over Cade Costello (Harding Co) 21-22 (Fall 4:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-6 won by fall over Leighton Sander (Custer) 15-22 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 23-12 won by decision over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 25-15 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 27-6 won by decision over Kayden Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 28-13 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 20-2 won by fall over Trent Feldhaus (Howard) 25-13 (Fall 0:55)

B-120

Champ. Round 1 – Ayson Rice (Canton) 33-0 won by fall over Trace Shoemaker (Webster Area) 20-22 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Woodward (Custer) 25-14 won by decision over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-16 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 25-6 won by fall over Karsyn Feldhaus (Howard) 16-11 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-3 won by major decision over Landon Boyd (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 10-16 (MD 14-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Jhett Breen (Wagner) 30-8 won by major decision over Jacob Fehlman (Redfield Area) 29-19 (MD 10-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 23-8 won by decision over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 18-13 (Dec 7-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Martian (Harding Co) 26-15 won by decision over Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 22-24 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-3 won by fall over Sheldon Balderston (Kingsbury Co) 14-5 (Fall 5:05)

B-126

Champ. Round 1 – Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 25-1 won by major decision over Jude Sargent (Winner Area) 18-19 (MD 11-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 30-10 won by decision over Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 33-7 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Kale Ask (Canton) 28-7 won by fall over Pierce Sword (Custer) 18-15 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-5 won by fall over Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 21-22 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 37-10 won by fall over Hunter Way (Hill City) 19-12 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 22-6 won by fall over Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-15 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 19-8 won by decision over Andrew Even (Parker) 31-19 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 36-3 won by tech fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-8 (TF-1.5 3:25 (17-2))

B-132

Champ. Round 1 – Andy Meyer (Canton) 34-2 won by fall over Landon Reiser (Tri-Valley) 10-8 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 29-7 won by decision over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 27-12 (Dec 12-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 30-7 won by fall over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 19-13 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Cael Larson (Webster Area) 28-4 won by tech fall over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 21-13 (TF-1.5 5:54 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-2 won by fall over Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 25-12 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 – Thane Simons (Philip Area) 28-6 won by fall over Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 25-15 (Fall 5:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 30-4 won by fall over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-7 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-3 won by major decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-16 (MD 12-3)

B-138

Champ. Round 1 – Braden Sehr (Canton) 27-1 won by fall over Chase Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 14-9 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 26-6 won by decision over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 34-16 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 35-7 won by fall over Jack Neises (Howard) 16-14 (Fall 4:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-11 won by major decision over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 31-6 (MD 15-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 33-9 won by tech fall over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 14-17 (TF-1.5 5:28 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 29-11 won by decision over Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 19-14 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 29-7 won by decision over Mikael Grace (Custer) 16-10 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 45-1 won by fall over Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area) 20-14 (Fall 0:11)

B-145

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 37-0 won by tech fall over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-12 (TF-1.5 3:09 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 21-9 won by major decision over Ashton Keller (Canton) 34-8 (MD 11-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 24-9 won by decision over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 27-19 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 45-3 won by decision over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 31-14 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 21-3 won by fall over Chase Chambers (Clark/Willow Lake) 20-15 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Gerlach (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 26-9 won by decision over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-9 (Dec 5-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Johnson (Webster Area) 30-6 won by decision over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 25-8 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Lane Miller (Howard) 37-0 won by major decision over Matthew Steffensen (Kingsbury Co) 29-13 (MD 14-1)

B-152

Champ. Round 1 – McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 23-1 won by fall over Anthony Benda (Tiospa Zina) 5-4 (Fall 2:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 22-13 won by decision over Ty Allen (Bennett County) 24-13 (Dec 14-8)

Champ. Round 1 – John Callies (Howard) 35-2 won by fall over Sterling Sword (Custer) 24-18 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 34-5 won by fall over Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 16-11 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Orel (Winner Area) 30-3 won by fall over Rory McManus (Lyman) 23-15 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 17-5 won by fall over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 18-8 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Seth Peterson (Canton) 31-7 won by fall over Leighton Weber (Faulkton Area) 13-11 (Fall 1:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 33-6 won by fall over Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 29-10 (Fall 1:00)

B-160

Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 32-2 won by fall over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 15-10 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Noem (Custer) 25-6 won by decision over Seth Heidenreich (Sioux Valley) 30-9 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 31-5 won by fall over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 24-16 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-6 won by major decision over Easton Steinbach (Warner/Northwestern) 26-10 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 31-3 won by fall over Cole Bisbee (Groton Area) 19-20 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 27-5 won by decision over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 26-19 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Ty Beyer (Howard) 31-8 won by fall over Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 24-11 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 30-1 won by major decision over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 20-11 (MD 9-1)

B-170

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 35-0 won by fall over Elijah Steele (Custer) 9-8 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 29-9 won by decision over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 21-14 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 33-5 won by fall over Kolby Peters (Flandreau) 13-11 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-7 won by major decision over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-14 (MD 13-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Richardson (Canton) 32-5 won by decision over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 30-8 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 38-11 won by decision over Cullen McNeil (Redfield Area) 27-18 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 32-11 won by major decision over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 32-9 (MD 17-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 31-7 won by fall over Dominic Constant (Deuel) 19-18 (Fall 2:24)

B-182

Champ. Round 1 – Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-6 won by fall over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 27-18 (Fall 5:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 35-8 won by fall over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 25-10 (Fall 3:55)

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Meyers (Canton) 32-6 won by tech fall over Tyler Eddy (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 18-11 (TF-1.5 4:32 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 – Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 39-5 won by fall over Kadyn Weisser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 16-18 (Fall 2:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-3 won by fall over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 30-9 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Joey Cole (Winner Area) 20-7 won by fall over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-19 (Fall 5:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 28-5 won by decision over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 29-17 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-3 won by fall over Richard Long (Harding Co) 14-24 (Fall 2:22)

B-195

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 27-0 won by fall over Alex Andresen (Tri-Valley) 28-19 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 26-12 won by decision over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-13 (Dec 7-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb McGregor (Newell) 30-4 won by fall over Cole Wellner (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-9 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Patten (Parker) 41-5 won by fall over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 23-8 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-3 won by major decision over Michael Stevenson (Hamlin/Castlewood) 26-13 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Merkle (Canton) 36-6 won by fall over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 27-12 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 22-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Sean Domke (Redfield Area) 25-8 (SV-1 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 34-2 won by fall over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 26-14 (Fall 4:38)

B-220

Champ. Round 1 – Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 38-2 won by fall over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 9-10 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 28-8 won by fall over Rhoss Oliver (Burke/Gregory) 28-8 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Grady Fey (Redfield Area) 38-7 won by decision over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 26-6 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-5 won by fall over Devan Appel (Sisseton) 10-17 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 30-3 won by fall over Teigen Hadrick (Faulkton Area) 18-19 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Wieman (Parker) 25-24 won by fall over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 32-7 (Fall 5:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 34-7 won by decision over Kain Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 29-12 (Dec 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 25-1 won by fall over Jacob Novak (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 6-11 (Fall 1:50)

B-285

Champ. Round 1 – Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 35-1 won by fall over Carter Estes (Lead-Deadwood) 16-18 (Fall 0:06)

Champ. Round 1 – Kameron Styles (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14 won by fall over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 9-3 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 24-4 won by fall over Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 26-17 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 36-8 won by fall over Gavin Nichols (Redfield Area) 29-14 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Zach Richardson (Canton) 32-2 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 6-6 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 35-11 won by fall over Demery Hood (Lyman) 28-13 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 26-6 won by fall over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 28-9 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 26-3 won by fall over Connor Logan (Sioux Valley) 17-15 (Fall 1:56)

A-106

Champ. Round 1 – Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 30-1 won by tech fall over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 26-19 (TF-1.5 3:39 (21-6))

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Hodges (Madison) 21-13 won by major decision over Spencer Eldeen (Mitchell) 25-13 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 35-6 won by major decision over Jagar McCarthy (RC Central) 24-20 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Miles (Brookings) 27-5 won by fall over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 4-7 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Chandler Carda (West Central) 28-6 won by fall over Wiley Elwood (Chamberlain) 11-19 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 22-9 won by fall over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 11-11 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 18-14 won by injury default over Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 12-13 (Inj. 4:26)

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 34-1 won by fall over Turner Gordon (Sf Lincoln) 19-12 (Fall 2:56)

A-113

Champ. Round 1 – Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 41-0 won by decision over Logan Brown (RC Central) 21-22 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 27-11 won by major decision over Noah Williams (Pierre) 24-9 (MD 12-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 14-1 won by major decision over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 15-18 (MD 16-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 27-11 won by fall over Spencer Christie (Brookings) 12-24 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 37-7 won by fall over Devyn Anderson (Chamberlain) 26-19 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 31-10 won by major decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis) 24-12 (MD 9-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Roob (Vermillion) 31-9 won by tech fall over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 15-15 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 34-1 won by fall over Jude Jarding (West Central) 17-18 (Fall 0:17)

A-120

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 34-0 won by fall over John Jeffery (Spearfish) 24-14 (Fall 5:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Truman Stoller (Madison) 30-6 won by decision over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 27-8 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Hanson (Watertown) 18-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 21-18 (SV-1 16-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 22-11 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Moses Gross (Huron) 30-8 (UTB 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 29-4 won by fall over Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen Central) 23-20 (Fall 4:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 19-4 won by decision over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 24-9 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 31-13 won by fall over Nate Williams (Pierre) 21-13 (Fall 4:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 29-4 won by tech fall over Kale Crowser (Douglas) 26-14 (TF-1.5 5:16 (19-2))

A-126

Champ. Round 1 – Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 23-0 won by fall over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 16-9 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-4 won by decision over Isaac Henry (Madison) 29-9 (Dec 15-10)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 28-7 won by tech fall over Blake Broderick (RC Central) 17-26 (TF-1.5 5:53 (27-12))

Champ. Round 1 – Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 32-3 won by major decision over Gabriel Stern (Brookings) 16-19 (MD 12-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 31-6 won by fall over Aiden Russell (Douglas) 11-15 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre) 26-4 won by fall over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-19 (Fall 4:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 21-7 won by decision over Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 35-13 (Dec 8-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 40-1 won by fall over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 17-12 (Fall 3:07)

A-132

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 37-3 won by decision over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 26-9 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 22-12 won by decision over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 24-15 (Dec 1-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 33-6 won by decision over Josh Brunz (O`Gorman) 17-12 (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 27-8 won by fall over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 16-33 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 – Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 28-2 won by tech fall over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 16-16 (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 34-5 won by decision over Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain) 18-22 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 18-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 23-15 (SV-1 8-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 36-2 won by fall over Will Pavlish (Yankton) 21-21 (Fall 0:51)

A-138

Champ. Round 1 – Cael Larson (RC Central) 30-0 won by tech fall over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 29-8 (TF-1.5 4:55 (23-8))

Champ. Round 1 – Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 27-15 won by decision over Braydon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 27-14 (Dec 14-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-4 won by major decision over Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 16-9 (MD 12-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-7 won by fall over Rollie French (Vermillion) 17-20 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Olson (Madison) 28-7 won by tech fall over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-18 (TF-1.5 5:33 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 – Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 17-9 won by major decision over Kaden Krause (Milbank) 12-8 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 12-7 won by fall over Thomas Powell (Chamberlain) 29-12 (Fall 3:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 38-1 won by tech fall over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 26-19 (TF-1.5 3:23 (19-4))

A-145

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-4 won by fall over Conner Thelen (Mitchell) 9-18 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Zack Soderlin (RC Central) 19-11 won by fall over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 23-8 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 29-10 won by decision over Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 16-19 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 36-5 won by major decision over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-24 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Ian Johnson (Watertown) 22-18 won by fall over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-5 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 27-5 won by fall over Morgan Sandal (Douglas) 14-22 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 – Robby Edberg (West Central) 26-5 won by fall over Kaiser Ruth (Huron) 20-9 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 29-3 won by decision over Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 23-14 (Dec 9-6)

A-152

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 34-3 won by tech fall over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-19 (TF-1.5 4:28 (21-6))

Champ. Round 1 – Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 28-10 won by fall over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 23-8 (Fall 3:42)

Champ. Round 1 – Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 33-8 won by fall over Chet Carda (West Central) 17-16 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Althoff (Watertown) 28-6 won by fall over Jess Englert (Madison) 8-23 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – TJ Morrison (RC Central) 29-2 won by tech fall over Asher Eidem (SF Washington) 14-17 (TF-1.5 3:55 (23-8))

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 28-10 won by fall over Trey Neilan (Chamberlain) 30-20 (Fall 1:23)

Champ. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre) 22-13 won by major decision over Harrison Good (Sturgis) 20-15 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 26-2 won by major decision over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 27-16 (MD 9-1)

A-160

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 26-0 won by fall over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-15 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 25-9 won by decision over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 30-13 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Mac Young (Watertown) 29-7 won by tech fall over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre) 13-14 (TF-1.5 5:22 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Hofer (Huron) 18-4 won by decision over Garret Ristau (Chamberlain) 25-23 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 14-3 won by major decision over Kamren McCubbin (SF Washington) 27-8 (MD 15-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 26-7 won by decision over Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 32-16 (Dec 10-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Zirpel (West Central) 29-6 won by fall over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 25-14 (Fall 3:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 22-1 won by fall over Sutton Bern (Madison) 14-22 (Fall 0:40)

A-170

Champ. Round 1 – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 30-0 won by fall over Tate Elwein (Mitchell) 22-17 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 18-3 won by fall over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 19-13 (Fall 0:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 41-5 won by fall over Leyton Raffety (Milbank) 20-20 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 34-3 won by fall over Riley Kearin (Madison) 17-18 (Fall 3:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 22-5 won by fall over Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche) 15-30 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 – Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 30-12 won by fall over Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 15-13 (Fall 3:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 27-8 won by decision over Landin Winter (RC Central) 20-11 (Dec 13-8)

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 27-5 won by major decision over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 18-17 (MD 14-0)

A-182

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 42-2 won by fall over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-19 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 25-11 won by decision over Robert Merwin (Sturgis) 21-16 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 24-4 won by fall over Gabe Gebhardt (West Central) 17-15 (Fall 4:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 24-6 won by forfeit over David Miller (RC Central) 13-23 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 33-5 won by fall over Anthony Marquardt (Sf Lincoln) 12-16 (Fall 1:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Archer (Brookings) 25-7 won by fall over Jayden Alexander (RC Stevens) 16-18 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 14-4 won by fall over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 17-19 (Fall 1:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Lien (Huron) 32-1 won by tech fall over Preston Eimers (Tea Area) 28-18 (TF-1.5 3:11 (18-2))

A-195

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 29-0 won by fall over Mason Schlup (Spearfish) 13-20 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Larson (Pierre) 23-10 won by decision over Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-13 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 34-10 won by fall over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 26-20 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 40-5 won by decision over Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 21-23 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Toby Schneck (Milbank) 31-5 won by decision over Blake Fredericks (Mitchell) 24-14 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 25-12 won by decision over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 21-13 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 37-9 won by fall over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 20-11 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 25-4 won by fall over Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 23-16 (Fall 1:17)

A-220

Champ. Round 1 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 23-0 won by fall over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 7-13 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 24-13 won by decision over Gunner Ristau (Chamberlain) 31-17 (Dec 4-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 20-5 won by fall over Abraham Myers (SF Washington) 20-16 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 39-9 won by fall over Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche) 20-16 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 31-8 won by fall over Jackson Witte (RC Central) 23-17 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 24-12 won by fall over Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 30-15 (Fall 4:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Cardona (Huron) 20-10 won by decision over James Olson (Brookings) 23-13 (Dec 10-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 37-3 won by fall over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 20-22 (Fall 2:58)

A-285