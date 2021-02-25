Thursday’s State Wrestling results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the updated results from the first day of the SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Class A Team Results
|1
|Brandon Valley
|35.0
|1
|Watertown
|35.0
|3
|RC Stevens
|31.0
|4
|Pierre
|28.0
|5
|Mitchell
|25.0
|6
|Harrisburg
|24.0
|7
|Sturgis
|20.5
|8
|Vermillion
|14.5
|9
|Aberdeen Central
|13.5
|10
|Dell Rapids
|13.0
|11
|Brookings
|12.0
|11
|Chamberlain
|12.0
|11
|West Central
|12.0
|14
|Huron
|11.5
|14
|Tea Area
|11.5
|16
|RC Central
|11.0
|16
|Spearfish
|11.0
|18
|Madison
|8.5
|19
|O`Gorman
|7.5
|20
|Milbank
|6.0
|21
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|5.5
|22
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
|4.0
|22
|Dakota Valley
|4.0
|22
|Lennox
|4.0
|22
|SF Washington
|4.0
|22
|Yankton
|4.0
|27
|Douglas
|2.0
|27
|Sf Lincoln
|2.0
|27
|Sf Roosevelt
|2.0
|30
|Belle Fourche
|0.0
Class B Team Results
|1
|Canton
|45.5
|2
|Winner Area
|40.5
|3
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|30.0
|3
|Philip Area
|30.0
|5
|Redfield Area
|28.0
|6
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
|17.0
|7
|Howard
|15.0
|8
|Burke/Gregory
|14.5
|9
|Parker
|12.0
|9
|Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
|12.0
|11
|McCook Central/Montrose
|11.0
|12
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|10.0
|12
|Elk Point-Jefferson
|10.0
|14
|Wagner
|8.5
|15
|Clark/Willow Lake
|8.0
|15
|Hot Springs
|8.0
|17
|Custer
|6.0
|17
|Kingsbury Co
|6.0
|17
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|6.0
|20
|Webster Area
|5.5
|21
|Groton Area
|4.0
|21
|Harding Co
|4.0
|21
|Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
|4.0
|21
|Lyman
|4.0
|21
|Marion/Freeman
|4.0
|21
|Newell
|4.0
|21
|Sioux Valley
|4.0
|21
|Sisseton
|4.0
|21
|Viborg-Hurley
|4.0
|30
|Lead-Deadwood
|3.0
|31
|Faulkton Area
|2.0
|31
|Lemmon/McIntosh
|2.0
|31
|Parkston
|2.0
|31
|Stanley County
|2.0
|35
|Bennett County
|0.0
|35
|Britton-Hecla
|0.0
|35
|Deuel
|0.0
|35
|Flandreau
|0.0
|35
|Hamlin/Castlewood
|0.0
|35
|Hill City
|0.0
|35
|Mobridge-Pollock
|0.0
|35
|Potter Co
|0.0
|35
|St. Thomas More
|0.0
|35
|Sully Buttes
|0.0
|35
|Tiospa Zina
|0.0
|35
|Warner/Northwestern
|0.0
|47
|Tri-Valley
|-1.0
Individual Results
B-106
- Champ. Round 1 – Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 28-2 won by major decision over Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 23-12 (MD 11-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 30-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Gavin Braun (Parkston) 22-8 (SV-1 4-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tray Weiss (Custer) 31-9 won by decision over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-6 (Dec 9-6)
- Champ. Round 1 – Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 33-5 won by fall over Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 26-14 (Fall 4:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 28-3 won by decision over Bryce Hawkinson (Britton-Hecla) 27-11 (Dec 5-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 26-7 won by decision over Tate Miller (Howard) 32-10 (Dec 5-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 32-8 won by fall over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 23-7 (Fall 0:30)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-1 won by fall over Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-17 (Fall 2:55)
B-113
- Champ. Round 1 – Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 37-0 won by fall over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 21-13 (Fall 2:41)
- Champ. Round 1 – Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 21-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-12 (SV-1 4-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Teague Granum (Canton) 33-5 won by fall over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 16-15 (Fall 1:49)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mason Whitley (Redfield Area) 38-9 won by fall over Cade Costello (Harding Co) 21-22 (Fall 4:25)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-6 won by fall over Leighton Sander (Custer) 15-22 (Fall 2:35)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 23-12 won by decision over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 25-15 (Dec 8-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 27-6 won by decision over Kayden Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 28-13 (Dec 6-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 20-2 won by fall over Trent Feldhaus (Howard) 25-13 (Fall 0:55)
B-120
- Champ. Round 1 – Ayson Rice (Canton) 33-0 won by fall over Trace Shoemaker (Webster Area) 20-22 (Fall 1:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Landon Woodward (Custer) 25-14 won by decision over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-16 (Dec 3-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 25-6 won by fall over Karsyn Feldhaus (Howard) 16-11 (Fall 1:20)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-3 won by major decision over Landon Boyd (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 10-16 (MD 14-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jhett Breen (Wagner) 30-8 won by major decision over Jacob Fehlman (Redfield Area) 29-19 (MD 10-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 23-8 won by decision over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 18-13 (Dec 7-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cade Martian (Harding Co) 26-15 won by decision over Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 22-24 (Dec 6-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-3 won by fall over Sheldon Balderston (Kingsbury Co) 14-5 (Fall 5:05)
B-126
- Champ. Round 1 – Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 25-1 won by major decision over Jude Sargent (Winner Area) 18-19 (MD 11-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 30-10 won by decision over Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 33-7 (Dec 9-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kale Ask (Canton) 28-7 won by fall over Pierce Sword (Custer) 18-15 (Fall 1:16)
- Champ. Round 1 – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-5 won by fall over Joseph Weis (Elk Point-Jefferson) 21-22 (Fall 1:41)
- Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 37-10 won by fall over Hunter Way (Hill City) 19-12 (Fall 1:48)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 22-6 won by fall over Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-15 (Fall 1:38)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 19-8 won by decision over Andrew Even (Parker) 31-19 (Dec 11-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 36-3 won by tech fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-8 (TF-1.5 3:25 (17-2))
B-132
- Champ. Round 1 – Andy Meyer (Canton) 34-2 won by fall over Landon Reiser (Tri-Valley) 10-8 (Fall 0:53)
- Champ. Round 1 – Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 29-7 won by decision over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 27-12 (Dec 12-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 30-7 won by fall over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 19-13 (Fall 1:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cael Larson (Webster Area) 28-4 won by tech fall over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 21-13 (TF-1.5 5:54 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-2 won by fall over Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 25-12 (Fall 1:08)
- Champ. Round 1 – Thane Simons (Philip Area) 28-6 won by fall over Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 25-15 (Fall 5:04)
- Champ. Round 1 – Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 30-4 won by fall over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-7 (Fall 3:04)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-3 won by major decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter Co) 32-16 (MD 12-3)
B-138
- Champ. Round 1 – Braden Sehr (Canton) 27-1 won by fall over Chase Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 14-9 (Fall 0:51)
- Champ. Round 1 – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 26-6 won by decision over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 34-16 (Dec 6-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 35-7 won by fall over Jack Neises (Howard) 16-14 (Fall 4:40)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-11 won by major decision over Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 31-6 (MD 15-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 33-9 won by tech fall over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 14-17 (TF-1.5 5:28 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 29-11 won by decision over Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 19-14 (Dec 7-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 29-7 won by decision over Mikael Grace (Custer) 16-10 (Dec 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 45-1 won by fall over Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area) 20-14 (Fall 0:11)
B-145
- Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 37-0 won by tech fall over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-12 (TF-1.5 3:09 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 21-9 won by major decision over Ashton Keller (Canton) 34-8 (MD 11-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 24-9 won by decision over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 27-19 (Dec 6-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 45-3 won by decision over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 31-14 (Dec 4-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 21-3 won by fall over Chase Chambers (Clark/Willow Lake) 20-15 (Fall 1:36)
- Champ. Round 1 – Drew Gerlach (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 26-9 won by decision over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-9 (Dec 5-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Johnson (Webster Area) 30-6 won by decision over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 25-8 (Dec 5-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lane Miller (Howard) 37-0 won by major decision over Matthew Steffensen (Kingsbury Co) 29-13 (MD 14-1)
B-152
- Champ. Round 1 – McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 23-1 won by fall over Anthony Benda (Tiospa Zina) 5-4 (Fall 2:50)
- Champ. Round 1 – Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 22-13 won by decision over Ty Allen (Bennett County) 24-13 (Dec 14-8)
- Champ. Round 1 – John Callies (Howard) 35-2 won by fall over Sterling Sword (Custer) 24-18 (Fall 1:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 34-5 won by fall over Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 16-11 (Fall 1:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Riley Orel (Winner Area) 30-3 won by fall over Rory McManus (Lyman) 23-15 (Fall 3:09)
- Champ. Round 1 – Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 17-5 won by fall over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 18-8 (Fall 0:57)
- Champ. Round 1 – Seth Peterson (Canton) 31-7 won by fall over Leighton Weber (Faulkton Area) 13-11 (Fall 1:44)
- Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 33-6 won by fall over Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 29-10 (Fall 1:00)
B-160
- Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 32-2 won by fall over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 15-10 (Fall 1:24)
- Champ. Round 1 – Parker Noem (Custer) 25-6 won by decision over Seth Heidenreich (Sioux Valley) 30-9 (Dec 4-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 31-5 won by fall over Ethan Ortman (Marion/Freeman) 24-16 (Fall 2:53)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-6 won by major decision over Easton Steinbach (Warner/Northwestern) 26-10 (MD 12-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 31-3 won by fall over Cole Bisbee (Groton Area) 19-20 (Fall 0:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 27-5 won by decision over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 26-19 (Dec 5-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ty Beyer (Howard) 31-8 won by fall over Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 24-11 (Fall 0:50)
- Champ. Round 1 – Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 30-1 won by major decision over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 20-11 (MD 9-1)
B-170
- Champ. Round 1 – Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 35-0 won by fall over Elijah Steele (Custer) 9-8 (Fall 1:30)
- Champ. Round 1 – Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 29-9 won by decision over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 21-14 (Dec 11-8)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 33-5 won by fall over Kolby Peters (Flandreau) 13-11 (Fall 0:54)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-7 won by major decision over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-14 (MD 13-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Luke Richardson (Canton) 32-5 won by decision over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 30-8 (Dec 7-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 38-11 won by decision over Cullen McNeil (Redfield Area) 27-18 (Dec 6-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 32-11 won by major decision over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 32-9 (MD 17-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 31-7 won by fall over Dominic Constant (Deuel) 19-18 (Fall 2:24)
B-182
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-6 won by fall over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 27-18 (Fall 5:07)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 35-8 won by fall over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 25-10 (Fall 3:55)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Meyers (Canton) 32-6 won by tech fall over Tyler Eddy (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 18-11 (TF-1.5 4:32 (18-3))
- Champ. Round 1 – Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 39-5 won by fall over Kadyn Weisser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 16-18 (Fall 2:50)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-3 won by fall over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 30-9 (Fall 2:32)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joey Cole (Winner Area) 20-7 won by fall over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-19 (Fall 5:25)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 28-5 won by decision over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 29-17 (Dec 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-3 won by fall over Richard Long (Harding Co) 14-24 (Fall 2:22)
B-195
- Champ. Round 1 – Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 27-0 won by fall over Alex Andresen (Tri-Valley) 28-19 (Fall 1:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 26-12 won by decision over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-13 (Dec 7-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb McGregor (Newell) 30-4 won by fall over Cole Wellner (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-9 (Fall 0:54)
- Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Patten (Parker) 41-5 won by fall over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 23-8 (Fall 1:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-3 won by major decision over Michael Stevenson (Hamlin/Castlewood) 26-13 (MD 10-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Josh Merkle (Canton) 36-6 won by fall over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 27-12 (Fall 1:59)
- Champ. Round 1 – Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 22-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Sean Domke (Redfield Area) 25-8 (SV-1 5-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 34-2 won by fall over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 26-14 (Fall 4:38)
B-220
- Champ. Round 1 – Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 38-2 won by fall over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 9-10 (Fall 0:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 28-8 won by fall over Rhoss Oliver (Burke/Gregory) 28-8 (Fall 2:51)
- Champ. Round 1 – Grady Fey (Redfield Area) 38-7 won by decision over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 26-6 (Dec 3-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-5 won by fall over Devan Appel (Sisseton) 10-17 (Fall 2:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 30-3 won by fall over Teigen Hadrick (Faulkton Area) 18-19 (Fall 1:19)
- Champ. Round 1 – Levi Wieman (Parker) 25-24 won by fall over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 32-7 (Fall 5:38)
- Champ. Round 1 – Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 34-7 won by decision over Kain Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 29-12 (Dec 3-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 25-1 won by fall over Jacob Novak (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 6-11 (Fall 1:50)
B-285
- Champ. Round 1 – Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 35-1 won by fall over Carter Estes (Lead-Deadwood) 16-18 (Fall 0:06)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kameron Styles (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14 won by fall over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 9-3 (Fall 0:49)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 24-4 won by fall over Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 26-17 (Fall 0:52)
- Champ. Round 1 – Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 36-8 won by fall over Gavin Nichols (Redfield Area) 29-14 (Fall 1:49)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Richardson (Canton) 32-2 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 6-6 (Fall 2:27)
- Champ. Round 1 – Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 35-11 won by fall over Demery Hood (Lyman) 28-13 (Fall 2:47)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 26-6 won by fall over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 28-9 (Fall 0:47)
- Champ. Round 1 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 26-3 won by fall over Connor Logan (Sioux Valley) 17-15 (Fall 1:56)
A-106
- Champ. Round 1 – Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 30-1 won by tech fall over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 26-19 (TF-1.5 3:39 (21-6))
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Hodges (Madison) 21-13 won by major decision over Spencer Eldeen (Mitchell) 25-13 (MD 10-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 35-6 won by major decision over Jagar McCarthy (RC Central) 24-20 (MD 8-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Miles (Brookings) 27-5 won by fall over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 4-7 (Fall 2:53)
- Champ. Round 1 – Chandler Carda (West Central) 28-6 won by fall over Wiley Elwood (Chamberlain) 11-19 (Fall 1:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 22-9 won by fall over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 11-11 (Fall 1:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 18-14 won by injury default over Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 12-13 (Inj. 4:26)
- Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 34-1 won by fall over Turner Gordon (Sf Lincoln) 19-12 (Fall 2:56)
A-113
- Champ. Round 1 – Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 41-0 won by decision over Logan Brown (RC Central) 21-22 (Dec 3-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 27-11 won by major decision over Noah Williams (Pierre) 24-9 (MD 12-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 14-1 won by major decision over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 15-18 (MD 16-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 27-11 won by fall over Spencer Christie (Brookings) 12-24 (Fall 1:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 37-7 won by fall over Devyn Anderson (Chamberlain) 26-19 (Fall 0:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 31-10 won by major decision over Beau Peters (Sturgis) 24-12 (MD 9-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Michael Roob (Vermillion) 31-9 won by tech fall over Jacob Johnson (Milbank) 15-15 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 34-1 won by fall over Jude Jarding (West Central) 17-18 (Fall 0:17)
A-120
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 34-0 won by fall over John Jeffery (Spearfish) 24-14 (Fall 5:07)
- Champ. Round 1 – Truman Stoller (Madison) 30-6 won by decision over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 27-8 (Dec 8-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Connor Hanson (Watertown) 18-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 21-18 (SV-1 16-11)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 22-11 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Moses Gross (Huron) 30-8 (UTB 5-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 29-4 won by fall over Jacob Bellefeuille (Aberdeen Central) 23-20 (Fall 4:24)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 19-4 won by decision over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 24-9 (Dec 8-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 31-13 won by fall over Nate Williams (Pierre) 21-13 (Fall 4:27)
- Champ. Round 1 – Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 29-4 won by tech fall over Kale Crowser (Douglas) 26-14 (TF-1.5 5:16 (19-2))
A-126
- Champ. Round 1 – Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 23-0 won by fall over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 16-9 (Fall 0:51)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-4 won by decision over Isaac Henry (Madison) 29-9 (Dec 15-10)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 28-7 won by tech fall over Blake Broderick (RC Central) 17-26 (TF-1.5 5:53 (27-12))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 32-3 won by major decision over Gabriel Stern (Brookings) 16-19 (MD 12-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 31-6 won by fall over Aiden Russell (Douglas) 11-15 (Fall 3:16)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre) 26-4 won by fall over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-19 (Fall 4:57)
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 21-7 won by decision over Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 35-13 (Dec 8-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 40-1 won by fall over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 17-12 (Fall 3:07)
A-132
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 37-3 won by decision over Nick Roob (Vermillion) 26-9 (Dec 7-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 22-12 won by decision over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 24-15 (Dec 1-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 33-6 won by decision over Josh Brunz (O`Gorman) 17-12 (Dec 9-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 27-8 won by fall over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 16-33 (Fall 1:13)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 28-2 won by tech fall over Aiden Kracht (Spearfish) 16-16 (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 34-5 won by decision over Bryce Reuer (Chamberlain) 18-22 (Dec 6-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 18-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 23-15 (SV-1 8-6)
- Champ. Round 1 – Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 36-2 won by fall over Will Pavlish (Yankton) 21-21 (Fall 0:51)
A-138
- Champ. Round 1 – Cael Larson (RC Central) 30-0 won by tech fall over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 29-8 (TF-1.5 4:55 (23-8))
- Champ. Round 1 – Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 27-15 won by decision over Braydon Steuck (Aberdeen Central) 27-14 (Dec 14-7)
- Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 27-4 won by major decision over Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 16-9 (MD 12-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-7 won by fall over Rollie French (Vermillion) 17-20 (Fall 0:29)
- Champ. Round 1 – Sam Olson (Madison) 28-7 won by tech fall over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-18 (TF-1.5 5:33 (19-4))
- Champ. Round 1 – Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 17-9 won by major decision over Kaden Krause (Milbank) 12-8 (MD 11-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 12-7 won by fall over Thomas Powell (Chamberlain) 29-12 (Fall 3:40)
- Champ. Round 1 – Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 38-1 won by tech fall over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 26-19 (TF-1.5 3:23 (19-4))
A-145
- Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 42-4 won by fall over Conner Thelen (Mitchell) 9-18 (Fall 1:17)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zack Soderlin (RC Central) 19-11 won by fall over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 23-8 (Fall 3:44)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 29-10 won by decision over Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 16-19 (Dec 6-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 36-5 won by major decision over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-24 (MD 10-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ian Johnson (Watertown) 22-18 won by fall over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-5 (Fall 2:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 27-5 won by fall over Morgan Sandal (Douglas) 14-22 (Fall 1:13)
- Champ. Round 1 – Robby Edberg (West Central) 26-5 won by fall over Kaiser Ruth (Huron) 20-9 (Fall 1:03)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 29-3 won by decision over Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 23-14 (Dec 9-6)
A-152
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 34-3 won by tech fall over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-19 (TF-1.5 4:28 (21-6))
- Champ. Round 1 – Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 28-10 won by fall over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 23-8 (Fall 3:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 33-8 won by fall over Chet Carda (West Central) 17-16 (Fall 1:26)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ben Althoff (Watertown) 28-6 won by fall over Jess Englert (Madison) 8-23 (Fall 0:44)
- Champ. Round 1 – TJ Morrison (RC Central) 29-2 won by tech fall over Asher Eidem (SF Washington) 14-17 (TF-1.5 3:55 (23-8))
- Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 28-10 won by fall over Trey Neilan (Chamberlain) 30-20 (Fall 1:23)
- Champ. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre) 22-13 won by major decision over Harrison Good (Sturgis) 20-15 (MD 10-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 26-2 won by major decision over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 27-16 (MD 9-1)
A-160
- Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 26-0 won by fall over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-15 (Fall 1:48)
- Champ. Round 1 – Payton DeWitt (Douglas) 25-9 won by decision over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 30-13 (Dec 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mac Young (Watertown) 29-7 won by tech fall over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre) 13-14 (TF-1.5 5:22 (17-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Hofer (Huron) 18-4 won by decision over Garret Ristau (Chamberlain) 25-23 (Dec 4-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 14-3 won by major decision over Kamren McCubbin (SF Washington) 27-8 (MD 15-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 26-7 won by decision over Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 32-16 (Dec 10-7)
- Champ. Round 1 – Justin Zirpel (West Central) 29-6 won by fall over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 25-14 (Fall 3:07)
- Champ. Round 1 – Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 22-1 won by fall over Sutton Bern (Madison) 14-22 (Fall 0:40)
A-170
- Champ. Round 1 – Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 30-0 won by fall over Tate Elwein (Mitchell) 22-17 (Fall 3:21)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Gee (Dell Rapids) 18-3 won by fall over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 19-13 (Fall 0:22)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 41-5 won by fall over Leyton Raffety (Milbank) 20-20 (Fall 1:47)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 34-3 won by fall over Riley Kearin (Madison) 17-18 (Fall 3:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 22-5 won by fall over Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche) 15-30 (Fall 1:08)
- Champ. Round 1 – Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 30-12 won by fall over Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 15-13 (Fall 3:10)
- Champ. Round 1 – Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 27-8 won by decision over Landin Winter (RC Central) 20-11 (Dec 13-8)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 27-5 won by major decision over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 18-17 (MD 14-0)
A-182
- Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 42-2 won by fall over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-19 (Fall 0:44)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 25-11 won by decision over Robert Merwin (Sturgis) 21-16 (Dec 7-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 24-4 won by fall over Gabe Gebhardt (West Central) 17-15 (Fall 4:38)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 24-6 won by forfeit over David Miller (RC Central) 13-23 (For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 33-5 won by fall over Anthony Marquardt (Sf Lincoln) 12-16 (Fall 1:54)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Archer (Brookings) 25-7 won by fall over Jayden Alexander (RC Stevens) 16-18 (Fall 1:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 14-4 won by fall over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 17-19 (Fall 1:00)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Lien (Huron) 32-1 won by tech fall over Preston Eimers (Tea Area) 28-18 (TF-1.5 3:11 (18-2))
A-195
- Champ. Round 1 – Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 29-0 won by fall over Mason Schlup (Spearfish) 13-20 (Fall 1:38)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Larson (Pierre) 23-10 won by decision over Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-13 (Dec 7-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 34-10 won by fall over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 26-20 (Fall 1:14)
- Champ. Round 1 – Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 40-5 won by decision over Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 21-23 (Dec 8-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Toby Schneck (Milbank) 31-5 won by decision over Blake Fredericks (Mitchell) 24-14 (Dec 5-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 25-12 won by decision over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 21-13 (Dec 4-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 37-9 won by fall over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 20-11 (Fall 1:46)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 25-4 won by fall over Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 23-16 (Fall 1:17)
A-220
- Champ. Round 1 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 23-0 won by fall over Sam Cavigielli (Dell Rapids) 7-13 (Fall 0:30)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 24-13 won by decision over Gunner Ristau (Chamberlain) 31-17 (Dec 4-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 20-5 won by fall over Abraham Myers (SF Washington) 20-16 (Fall 2:57)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 39-9 won by fall over Brooks Clooten (Belle Fourche) 20-16 (Fall 1:07)
- Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 31-8 won by fall over Jackson Witte (RC Central) 23-17 (Fall 1:41)
- Champ. Round 1 – Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 24-12 won by fall over Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 30-15 (Fall 4:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Cardona (Huron) 20-10 won by decision over James Olson (Brookings) 23-13 (Dec 10-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 37-3 won by fall over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 20-22 (Fall 2:58)
A-285
- Champ. Round 1 – Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 40-0 won by fall over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 13-16 (Fall 1:19)
- Champ. Round 1 – Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 28-8 won by fall over Malik Ahmed-Hosie (Douglas) 9-7 (Fall 4:14)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Brady (Vermillion) 31-6 won by fall over Zach Carlson (O`Gorman) 7-30 (Fall 0:36)
- Champ. Round 1 – Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 27-7 won by fall over Buck Fickbohm (Sturgis) 9-16 (Fall 1:01)
- Champ. Round 1 – Preston Taylor (Pierre) 27-5 won by fall over Aiken Crowley (Belle Fourche) 28-10 (Fall 1:02)
- Champ. Round 1 – Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 35-10 won by fall over Tyler Reck (Madison) 23-17 (Fall 2:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Dean (Watertown) 5-9 won by decision over Colton Lauen (RC Stevens) 20-10 (Dec 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Beau Foote (Mitchell) 20-3 won by fall over Samson Flakus (Brookings) 17-15 (Fall 1:32)