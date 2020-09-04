Thursday night scoreboard – September 3rd

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO soccer field generic
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer
Roosevelt 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Watertown 3 vs. Yankton 2
Spearfish 5 vs. Sturgis 0

Girls Soccer
Roosevelt 1 vs. Harrisburg 1
Mitchell 2 vs. Garretson 0
Lincoln 2 vs. Brookings 0

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 vs. Washington 1
O’Gorman 9 vs. Watertown 0
O’Gorman 6 vs. Mitchell 3

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12

Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 27-25, 25-10

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14

Garretson def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Madison def. West Central, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

New Underwood def. White River, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

Northwestern def. Langford Area, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

Parkston def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Scotland def. Viborg-Hurley, 27-25, 25-13, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-6, 25-13

Sisseton def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-3, 25-9, 25-10

Webster Area def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests