Thursday night scoreboard – September 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
Roosevelt 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Watertown 3 vs. Yankton 2
Spearfish 5 vs. Sturgis 0
Girls Soccer
Roosevelt 1 vs. Harrisburg 1
Mitchell 2 vs. Garretson 0
Lincoln 2 vs. Brookings 0
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 vs. Washington 1
O’Gorman 9 vs. Watertown 0
O’Gorman 6 vs. Mitchell 3
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 27-25, 25-10
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14
Garretson def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Madison def. West Central, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
New Underwood def. White River, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11
Northwestern def. Langford Area, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9
Parkston def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Scotland def. Viborg-Hurley, 27-25, 25-13, 25-14
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-6, 25-13
Sisseton def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-3, 25-9, 25-10
Webster Area def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16