Thursday night scoreboard – September 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

Roosevelt 7 vs. Washington 1

Huron 8 vs. Mitchell 0

O’Gorman 5 vs. Harrisburg 0

Sturgis 11 vs. Hot Springs 0

Sturgis 3 vs. Belle Fourche 1

Girls Soccer

Vermillion 1 vs. Dakota Valley 0

Garretson 3 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 2

Harrisburg 2 vs. O’Gorman 0

Roosevelt 6 vs. Washington 0

Sturgis 6 vs. Belle Fourche 2

Boys Cross Country

Deuel Invite

1 Clark/Willow Lake 21

2 Estelline/Hendricks 34

3 Sioux Valley 52

*Medalist: Riley Benning (Estelline/Hendricks) 16:42.13

Girls Cross Country

Deuel Invite

1 Arlington 30

2 De Smet 36

3 Great Plains Lutheran 40

*Medalist: Madison Zirbel (Dakota Hills) 18:41.04

High School Volleyball

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12

Avon def. Colome, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22

Burke def. Bon Homme, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Ellendale, N.D. def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Freeman def. Menno, 16-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Huron def. Harrisburg, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16

Ipswich def. Langford Area, 25-13, 25-10, 26-24

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 14-25, 25-14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canton, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19

Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-7, 25-12

Parker def. Baltic, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-10

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Spearfish def. Custer, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-6, 25-11, 20-25, 25-16

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-9, 25-20

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 26-24, 25-9, 25-23

Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson Triangular

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14