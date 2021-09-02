Thursday night scoreboard – September 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results across KELOLAND.
South Dakota High School Football
Elkton-Lake Benton 12, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Corsica/Stickney 8
College Football
Bemidji State 24 USF 16
MSU Mankato 40 Northern St. 34 (F/OT)
MSU Moorhead 33 SMSU 21
Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 2 Brookings 0
Watertown 3 Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Central 4 Sturgis 0
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 3 Brookings 0
Watertown 1 Harrisburg 0
Pierre 3 Mitchell 1
Rapid City Central 5 Sturgis 0
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-3, 25-13, 25-10
Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 0-25, 25-0, 25-21, 27-25
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-8, 25-23, 25-22
Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Freeman def. Howard, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13
Gregory def. Lyman, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 15-10
Madison def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 14-25, 15-13
Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
Scotland def. Canistota, 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 23-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4, 25-1
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Webster def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, 15-6
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Yankton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Minnesota High School Football
Blue Earth Area 59, Windom 0
Maple River 35, Jackson County Central 8
Minneota 35, Adrian 0
Murray County Central 40, MACCRAY 0
Pipestone Area 43 Leseur-Henderson 0
Redwood Valley 20, Luverne 6
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Sleepy Eye 6
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14