Thursday night scoreboard – September 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results across KELOLAND.

South Dakota High School Football
Elkton-Lake Benton 12, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Corsica/Stickney 8

College Football
Bemidji State 24 USF 16
MSU Mankato 40 Northern St. 34 (F/OT)
MSU Moorhead 33 SMSU 21

Boys Soccer
Brandon Valley 2 Brookings 0
Watertown 3 Harrisburg 0
Rapid City Central 4 Sturgis 0

Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 3 Brookings 0
Watertown 1 Harrisburg 0
Pierre 3 Mitchell 1
Rapid City Central 5 Sturgis 0

South Dakota High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-3, 25-13, 25-10

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12

Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 0-25, 25-0, 25-21, 27-25

Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-8, 25-23, 25-22

Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Freeman def. Howard, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13

Gregory def. Lyman, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19

Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 15-10

Madison def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17

Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 14-25, 15-13

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20

Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

Scotland def. Canistota, 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 15-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 23-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-13

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4, 25-1

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Webster def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, 15-6

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Yankton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

Minnesota High School Football
Blue Earth Area 59, Windom 0

Maple River 35, Jackson County Central 8

Minneota 35, Adrian 0

Murray County Central 40, MACCRAY 0

Pipestone Area 43 Leseur-Henderson 0

Redwood Valley 20, Luverne 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Sleepy Eye 6

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14


