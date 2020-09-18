Thursday night scoreboard – September 17th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-soccer_1529437988841.jpg
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer
Huron 8 vs. Harrisburg 1
Rapid City Central 3 vs. St. Thomas More 2

Girls Soccer
Harrisburg 10 vs. Huron 0
Rapid City Central 8 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Brandon Valley 1 vs. Lincoln 0
Sioux Falls Christian 0 vs. Mitchell 0

High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-4, 25-5, 25-16

Chester Area def. Howard, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-7, 25-11

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Deubrook Area def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 14-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18

Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-8

Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 13-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 15-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Tri-Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22

Freeman Academy/Marion Triangular

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests