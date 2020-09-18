Thursday night scoreboard – September 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

Huron 8 vs. Harrisburg 1

Rapid City Central 3 vs. St. Thomas More 2

Girls Soccer

Harrisburg 10 vs. Huron 0

Rapid City Central 8 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Brandon Valley 1 vs. Lincoln 0

Sioux Falls Christian 0 vs. Mitchell 0

High School Volleyball

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-4, 25-5, 25-16

Chester Area def. Howard, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-7, 25-11

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Deubrook Area def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 14-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18

Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-8

Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 13-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 15-10

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Tri-Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22

Freeman Academy/Marion Triangular

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23