Thursday night scoreboard – September 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

O’Gorman 0 vs. Lincoln 0

Pierre 2 vs. Huron 1

Washington 1 vs. Brookings 0

Sturgis 10 vs. Douglas 0

Girls Soccer

Pierre 7 vs. Huron 0

Mitchell 2 vs. Watertown 1

Brookings 2 vs. Washington 1

Harrisburg 2 vs. Tea Area 1

Sioux Falls Christian 0 vs. Vermillion 0

Sturgis 1 vs. Douglas 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

Clark/Willow Lake def. Milbank, 25-22, 27-25, 25-10

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9

Corsica-Stickney def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Custer def. Hot Springs, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-23, 33-35, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Faulkton Area def. Potter County, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-14, 25-11, 27-25

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman, 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 17-15

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24

Hill City def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-4, 25-14, 25-11

Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15

New Underwood def. Lyman, 25-10, 25-13, 25-7

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-4

Northwestern def. Warner, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-12, 15-7

Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-16, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14

Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17

Tri-Valley def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

Wagner def. Gregory, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Webster Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

White River def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-8, 25-22

Winner def. Miller, 26-28, 25-6, 25-10, 25-20

Wynot, Neb. def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

BEC Tournament

First Round

Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17