Thursday night scoreboard – October 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Soccer
UND 2 vs. USD 1
Girls Soccer
Pierre 3 vs. Watertown 0
Aberdeen Central 3 vs. Mitchell 0
Brandon Valley 2 vs. Roosevelt 0
Spearfish 0 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Dakota Valley 1 vs. Vermillion 0
Tea Area 4 vs. Washington 1
Boys Soccer
Roosevelt 2 vs. Brandon Valley 0
Washington 4 vs. Tea Area 0
Watertown 3 vs. Pierre 0
Aberdeen Central 2 vs. Mitchell 0
High School Football
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Takini 0
Crow Creek 48, St. Francis Indian 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 36, Flandreau Indian 26
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13
Bon Homme def. Menno, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13
Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19
Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13
Chamberlain def. Gregory, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Chester def. Beresford, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13
Corsica-Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Deubrook Area def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-7, 28-26
Dupree def. Bison, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-7, 25-11, 25-18
Ethan def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
Faith def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12
Faulkton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-9, 25-7, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21
Huron def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 28-30, 15-9
Langford Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 17-25, 15-12
Lemmon def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Madison def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 25-12, 29-27
Newell def. Wall, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15
Parker def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 26-24
Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Takini def. Wakpala, 25-20, 25-8, 25-13
Tea Area def. Canton, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-4
Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Pierce Triangular
Dakota Valley def. Pierce, Neb., 21-25, 25-10, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-21, 25-21