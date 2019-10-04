Thursday night scoreboard – October 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Soccer

UND 2 vs. USD 1

Girls Soccer

Pierre 3 vs. Watertown 0

Aberdeen Central 3 vs. Mitchell 0

Brandon Valley 2 vs. Roosevelt 0

Spearfish 0 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Dakota Valley 1 vs. Vermillion 0

Tea Area 4 vs. Washington 1

Boys Soccer

Roosevelt 2 vs. Brandon Valley 0

Washington 4 vs. Tea Area 0

Watertown 3 vs. Pierre 0

Aberdeen Central 2 vs. Mitchell 0

High School Football

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Takini 0

Crow Creek 48, St. Francis Indian 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 36, Flandreau Indian 26

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13

Bon Homme def. Menno, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13

Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19

Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13

Chamberlain def. Gregory, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Chester def. Beresford, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

Corsica-Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Deubrook Area def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-7, 28-26

Dupree def. Bison, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-7, 25-11, 25-18

Ethan def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

Faith def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12

Faulkton Area def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-9, 25-7, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21

Huron def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21

Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 28-30, 15-9

Langford Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 17-25, 15-12

Lemmon def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Madison def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 25-12, 29-27

Newell def. Wall, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15

Parker def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22

Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 26-24

Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Takini def. Wakpala, 25-20, 25-8, 25-13

Tea Area def. Canton, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-4

Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Pierce Triangular

Dakota Valley def. Pierce, Neb., 21-25, 25-10, 25-15

Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-21, 25-21