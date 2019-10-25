Thursday night scoreboard – October 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1 vs. NDSU 0

USD 4 vs. Omaha 2

High School Football

South Dakota

Brandon Valley 28, Rapid City Stevens 7

Custer 70, Pine Ridge 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Harrisburg 15

Class 11B

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Hot Springs 0

McCook Central/Montrose 47, Stanley County 19

Mobridge-Pollock 40, Garretson 13

Winner 60, Lead-Deadwood 7

Class 9AA

First Round

Jones County/White River 50, Menno/Marion 29

Lemmon/McIntosh 78, Rapid City Christian 8

Class 9A

First Round

Sully Buttes 64, New Underwood 14

Class 9B

First Round

Colman-Egan 58, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Harding County 52, Dupree 0

All Nations Conference

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 54, Flandreau Indian 0

Lower Brule 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6