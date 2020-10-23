Thursday night scoreboard – October 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

South Dakota

Belle Fourche 17, Custer 14

Brookings 41, Yankton 0

Canton 12, West Central 7

Huron 34, Mitchell 13

Pierre 35, Douglas 14

Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Class 9AA

First Round

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14

Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0

Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Hanson 34, Parkston 22

Class 9A

First Round

Castlewood 32, Gregory 14

Howard 20, De Smet 0

Lyman 36, Burke 16

Class 9B

First Round

Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32

Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, forfeit

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit

Class 11B

First Round

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12

McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14