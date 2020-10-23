Thursday night scoreboard – October 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Belle Fourche 17, Custer 14
Brookings 41, Yankton 0
Canton 12, West Central 7
Huron 34, Mitchell 13
Pierre 35, Douglas 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Class 9AA
First Round
Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14
Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0
Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Hanson 34, Parkston 22
Class 9A
First Round
Castlewood 32, Gregory 14
Howard 20, De Smet 0
Lyman 36, Burke 16
Class 9B
First Round
Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32
Corsica-Stickney def. Avon, forfeit
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit
Class 11B
First Round
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12
McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14