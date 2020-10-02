Thursday night scoreboard – October 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer

Yankton 3 vs. Huron 2

Brandon Valley 2 vs. Roosevelt 1

Aberdeen Central 7 vs. Mitchell 0

Sturgis 1 vs. Spearfish 1

Girls Soccer

Yankton 9 vs. Huron 0

Aberdeen Central 4 vs. Mitchell 1

Brandon Valley 1 vs. Roosevelt 0

Spearfish 2 vs. Sturgis 1

Tea Area 2 vs. Washington 0

Dakota Valley 2 vs. Vermillion 1

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18

Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Bison def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

Boyd County, Neb. def. Burke, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Chester Area def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-15

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19

Deubrook Area def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 27-25, 25-11, 25-12

Hamlin def. Groton Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10

Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10

Miller def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-5, 25-10, 25-14

Parker def. Garretson, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Parkston def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-27, 25-9, 25-15

Platte-Geddes def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-10, 25-7

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ponca, Neb. vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.