Thursday night scoreboard – October 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Soccer
Yankton 3 vs. Huron 2
Brandon Valley 2 vs. Roosevelt 1
Aberdeen Central 7 vs. Mitchell 0
Sturgis 1 vs. Spearfish 1
Girls Soccer
Yankton 9 vs. Huron 0
Aberdeen Central 4 vs. Mitchell 1
Brandon Valley 1 vs. Roosevelt 0
Spearfish 2 vs. Sturgis 1
Tea Area 2 vs. Washington 0
Dakota Valley 2 vs. Vermillion 1
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18
Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Bison def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Boyd County, Neb. def. Burke, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Chester Area def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19
Deubrook Area def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 27-25, 25-11, 25-12
Hamlin def. Groton Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10
Miller def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13
Mobridge-Pollock def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-5, 25-10, 25-14
Parker def. Garretson, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Parkston def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-27, 25-9, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-10, 25-7
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ponca, Neb. vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.