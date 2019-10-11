Thursday night scoreboard – October 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Tennis
State “AA” Tournament – Day 1
1 Lincoln 282.5
2 Brandon Valley 272.5
3 Watertown 244
4 St. Thomas More 214
5 O’Gorman 204
6 Aberdeen Central 147
7 Rapid City Stevens 134
8 Harrisburg 110.5
9 Washington 73.5
10 Roosevelt 52
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-26
Brookings def. Yankton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12
Deubrook Area def. De Smet, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9
Deuel def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14
Garretson def. Canton, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-7, 25-8, 25-16
Santee, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Platte-Geddes vs. Gregory, ppd. to Oct 12.
USHL
Tri-City 4 vs. Sioux Falls 1
High School Football
Minnesota
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 0
Bertha-Hewitt 36, Hillcrest Lutheran 0
Bigfork 14, Lake of the Woods 8
Brandon-Evansville 48, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 0
Canby 8, Minneota 2
Dawson-Boyd 52, Yellow Medicine East 0
Detroit Lakes 55, Fergus Falls 14
Fertile-Beltrami 18, Park Christian 0
Frazee 45, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
Hancock 6, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Pequot Lakes 29, Perham 28
Pillager 28, Ottertail Central 10
Rothsay 26, United North Central 14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, MACCRAY 0
South Ridge 25, Silver Bay 6
Springfield 20, Adrian 7
Staples-Motley 16, West Central/Ashby 12
Stephen-Argyle 28, Kittson County Central 8
United South Central 12, St. Clair/Loyola 0
Verndale 52, Ortonville 6
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Northern Freeze 0