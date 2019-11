Thursday night scoreboard – November 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 86 vs. Peru State 58

Women’s Soccer

Summit League Championship

Denver 3 vs. UND 0

SDSU 1 vs. Oral Roberts 0

GPAC quarterfinals

Briar Cliff 3 vs. Dordt 2

Hastings 5 vs. Northwestern 1

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-9, 25-23, 25-14

Huron def. Pierre, 23-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-6, 25-20, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Spearfish, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 26-24, 25-19, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23

Region 1A

Finals

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16

Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

Region 2A

Finals

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Florence/Henry, 25-7, 25-12, 25-19

Region 3A

Finals

Garretson def. Baltic, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Region 4A

Finals

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 17-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Region 5A

Finals

Madison def. Wagner, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-8

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parker, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13

Region 6A

Finals

Miller def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-7, 25-7

Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

Region 7A

Finals

Pine Ridge def. Little Wound, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Winner def. Red Cloud, 25-3, 25-11, 25-10

Region 8A

Finals

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-8, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22

Region 1B

Finals

Northwestern def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-6, 25-6, 25-6

Warner def. Langford Area, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21

Region 2B

Finals

Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22

Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21

Region 3B

Finals

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-10, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Region 4B

Finals

Chester Area def. Colman-Egan, 25-17, 25-23, 29-27

Ethan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Region 5B

Finals

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13

Region 6B

Finals

Avon def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-15, 25-13, 27-25

Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Region 7B

Finals

Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

White River def. New Underwood, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22

Region 8B

Finals

Faith def. Harding County, 25-8, 25-21, 25-8

Lemmon def. Timber Lake, 25-7, 14-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7