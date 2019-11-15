Thursday night scoreboard – November 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
11A Championship
Canton 46 vs. Lennox 8
9AA Championship
Viborg-Hurley 50 vs. Bon Homme 24
9A Championship
Canistota/Freeman 46 vs. Britton-Hecla 34
9B Championship
Colman-Egan 58 vs. Herreid/Selby Area 6
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Class AA
State Qualifier
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 25-20
Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-8, 25-13
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 24-26, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-11
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
Iowa
2A Semifinals
Western Christian def. Osage, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21