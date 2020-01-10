Thursday night scoreboard – January 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 86 vs. Denver 79

High School Gymnastics

Madison 133.8 vs. O’Gorman 133.5

Watertown 144.850 vs. Huron 129.550 vs. Britton-Hecla 110.300

Roosevelt 124.9 vs. Vermillion 115.3 vs. West Central 114.5

College Wrestling

Augustana 20 vs. Northern State 14

High School Wrestling

Madison 39 vs. Howard 35

Canton 64 vs. Custer 6

Bon Homme/Scotland 54 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 25

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deubrook Area 60, Iroquois 56

Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 34

Ethan 56, Avon 26

Freeman Academy/Marion 81, Centerville 53

Langford Area 49, Waubay/Summit 42

Lennox 53, Rock Valley, Iowa 42

Leola/Frederick 66, Oakes, N.D. 46

MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 68, Dakota Valley 62

Platte-Geddes 70, Corsica-Stickney 50

Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 42

Tiospaye Topa 61, Wakpala 48

Viborg-Hurley 66, Hanson 58

Wessington Springs 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Flandreau 61, Garretson 49

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Baltic 48

Parker 43, Beresford 35

Sioux Valley 65, Chester Area 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Centerville 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 17

Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Dupree 63, Potter County 56

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Lake Preston 23

Ethan 39, Avon 25

Hanson 49, Viborg-Hurley 47

Harding County 43, McIntosh 13

Harrisburg 55, Mitchell 41

Heart River, N.D. 50, Lemmon 24

Howard 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

James Valley Christian 43, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Kimball/White Lake 51, Colome 29

Lennox 57, Rock Valley, Iowa 37

Miller 63, Mobridge-Pollock 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Waverly-South Shore 51, Tri-State, N.D. 45

Wessington Springs 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

West Central 61, Tea Area 51

White River 82, Marty Indian 22