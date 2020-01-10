Thursday night scoreboard – January 9th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 86 vs. Denver 79
High School Gymnastics
Madison 133.8 vs. O’Gorman 133.5
Watertown 144.850 vs. Huron 129.550 vs. Britton-Hecla 110.300
Roosevelt 124.9 vs. Vermillion 115.3 vs. West Central 114.5
College Wrestling
Augustana 20 vs. Northern State 14
High School Wrestling
Madison 39 vs. Howard 35
Canton 64 vs. Custer 6
Bon Homme/Scotland 54 vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 25
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deubrook Area 60, Iroquois 56
Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 34
Ethan 56, Avon 26
Freeman Academy/Marion 81, Centerville 53
Langford Area 49, Waubay/Summit 42
Lennox 53, Rock Valley, Iowa 42
Leola/Frederick 66, Oakes, N.D. 46
MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 68, Dakota Valley 62
Platte-Geddes 70, Corsica-Stickney 50
Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 42
Tiospaye Topa 61, Wakpala 48
Viborg-Hurley 66, Hanson 58
Wessington Springs 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 49
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 61, Garretson 49
McCook Central/Montrose 73, Baltic 48
Parker 43, Beresford 35
Sioux Valley 65, Chester Area 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24
Centerville 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 17
Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
Dupree 63, Potter County 56
Estelline/Hendricks 60, Lake Preston 23
Ethan 39, Avon 25
Hanson 49, Viborg-Hurley 47
Harding County 43, McIntosh 13
Harrisburg 55, Mitchell 41
Heart River, N.D. 50, Lemmon 24
Howard 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
James Valley Christian 43, Wolsey-Wessington 35
Kimball/White Lake 51, Colome 29
Lennox 57, Rock Valley, Iowa 37
Miller 63, Mobridge-Pollock 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30
Waverly-South Shore 51, Tri-State, N.D. 45
Wessington Springs 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
West Central 61, Tea Area 51
White River 82, Marty Indian 22