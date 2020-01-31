Closings & Delays
Timber Lake School District

 

Avera

Thursday night scoreboard – January 30th

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
USD 93 vs. Denver 87

Women’s Basketball
SDSU 89 vs. Western Illinois 48

Gymnastics
Watertown 150.1 vs. Aberdeen Central 134.6 vs. Huron 130.8

College Wrestling
Augustana 36 vs. Northwestern 12
Jamestown 32 vs. Northwestern 12
MSU-Mankato 31 vs. SMSU 8

High School Wrestling
Washington 48 vs. O’Gorman 31
Pierre 68 vs. Huron 9

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlington 64, Deubrook Area 52

Colman-Egan 69, Estelline/Hendricks 45

De Smet 64, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

Dell Rapids 64, Vermillion 52

Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 27

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Irene-Wakonda 41

Hill City 54, Wall 41

Lemmon 70, McIntosh 42

Lennox 56, Parkston 36

Leola/Frederick 71, Faulkton 58

Madison 70, McCook Central/Montrose 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 64, James Valley Christian 31

Potter County 58, North Central Co-Op 42

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dakota Valley 53

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 46

Sisseton 48, Deuel 47

Viborg-Hurley 81, Centerville 43

Wagner 78, Scotland 39

Webster Area 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 47

Yankton 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 47, Crazy Horse 37

Marty Indian 76, Tiospaye Topa 50

Omaha Nation, Neb. 79, Lower Brule 70

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Takini 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41

Boyd County, Neb. 60, Burke/South Central 56

Dakota Valley 51, Sioux Falls Christian 43

Ethan 48, Mitchell Christian 12

Faith 60, Herreid/Selby Area 36

Faulkton Area 55, Leola/Frederick 17

Florence/Henry 43, Sisseton 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Sully Buttes 39

Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 23

James Valley Christian 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Langford Area 41, Warner 28

New England, N.D. 50, Harding County 46

Potter County 61, North Central Co-Op 41

Rapid City Christian 46, Hot Springs 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Wessington Springs 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Sioux Falls Washington 55

St. Thomas More 64, Sturgis Brown 41

Todd County 56, Pine Ridge 51

Tri-Valley 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 25

Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 29

Viborg-Hurley 53, Centerville 41

Wagner 57, Scotland 48

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Beresford 46, Sioux Valley 40

Flandreau 65, Baltic 29

Garretson 60, Chester Area 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 93, Tiospaye Topa 23

Lower Brule 69, Crazy Horse 44

Marty Indian 54, Takini 17

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests