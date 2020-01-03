Thursday night scoreboard – January 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 96 vs. Oral Roberts 79

Morningside 91 vs. Mount Marty 87

Concordia 88 vs. Northwestern 65

Dordt 91 vs. Doane 55

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 58 vs. Oral Roberts 44

DWU 81 vs. College of Saint Mary 65

Morningside 64 vs. Mount Marty 62

Concordia 97 vs. Northwestern 81

Dordt 80 vs. Doane 47

College Wrestling

Augustana 24 vs. Western Colorado 12

High School Wrestling

Huron 36 vs. Brookings 33

NBA G League

Sioux Falls 107 vs. South Bay 94

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 61

Faulkton Area 48, Iroquois 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35

Lower Brule 74, Philip 45

Milbank 56, Webster Area 54

Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42

Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58

Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chester Area 56, Iroquois 28

Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14

De Smet 38, Arlington 17

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Estelline/Hendricks 41

Deubrook Area 68, Lake Preston 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32

Faulkton Area 63, Lyman 34

Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22

Hamlin 63, Clark/Willow Lake 35

Lennox 53, Parkston 38

Milbank 48, Webster Area 27

Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

Philip 64, Lower Brule 56

Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43

Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37

Minnesota

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 72, Owatonna 48

BOLD 78, Renville County West 63

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Roseau 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Holdingford 46

Belle Plaine 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52

Bemidji 69, Alexandria 48

Benson 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Blooming Prairie 64, Chatfield 35

Carlton 75, Two Harbors 66

East Grand Forks 107, Crookston 71

East Ridge 84, Wayzata 61

Eastview 79, Eagan 60

Frazee 90, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 54

Grand Rapids 109, Duluth Denfeld 54

Jordan 89, Glencoe-Silver Lake 67

Lakeview 79, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55

Mankato East 72, Albert Lea 40

Martin County West 67, Edgerton 55

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, Breckenridge 53

Mountain Lake Area 66, Murray County Central 38

North Border, N.D. 50, Kittson County Central 47

Northern Freeze 50, Fosston 45

Osakis 75, Staples-Motley 55

Parkers Prairie 64, Rothsay 36

Paynesville 56, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, OT

Pine Island 72, Winona Cotter 52

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 56

Prior Lake 80, Apple Valley 58

Red Lake County 62, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45

Rochester John Marshall 65, Mankato West 57

Rocori 73, Albany 66

Spring Lake Park 92, Delano 75

St. Francis 93, Andover 72

Stewartville 88, Houston 68

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 49, New Ulm Cathedral 34

Waconia 69, Buffalo 66

Waseca 83, New Ulm 59

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 77, Norwood-Young America 48

West Central 86, Lake Park-Audubon 32

Willmar 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70

Winona 66, Faribault 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 57, Brainerd 32

Annandale 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 50

Apple Valley 77, Prior Lake 64

Austin 79, Owatonna 57

Barnum 54, Two Harbors 53

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Benson 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Blackduck 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 40

Blake 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 32

Blooming Prairie 57, Chatfield 30

Breckenridge 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54

Cleveland 46, Immanuel Lutheran 36

Eastview 52, Eagan 32

Esko 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 50

Farmington 83, Burnsville 60

Floodwood 62, Carlton 41

Goodhue 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 21

Henning 72, West Central 48

Hibbing 62, International Falls 43

Holdingford 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51

Jordan 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 38

Kelliher/Northome 71, Laporte 25

Kittson County Central 55, Climax/Fisher 24

Lakeville North 63, Lakeville South 61

Little Falls 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42

Mankato East 60, Albert Lea 44

Mankato West 59, Rochester John Marshall 58, OT

Maple Lake 45, Kimball 32

Martin County West 63, Edgerton 32

Menahga 61, Park Rapids 48

Montevideo 79, Dawson-Boyd 40

Proctor 76, Cloquet 24

Redwood Valley 58, MACCRAY 36

Renville County West 58, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48

Roseau 84, Warroad 17

Royalton 76, Paynesville 38

Rushford-Peterson 61, Klawock City, Alaska 50

Sartell-St. Stephen 76, St. Cloud Tech 63

Sleepy Eye 70, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 39

Southland 60, Spring Grove 41

Stephen-Argyle 38, Northern Freeze 23

Visitation 57, New Life Academy 38

Waseca 76, New Ulm 43

Winona 53, Faribault 50