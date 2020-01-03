Thursday night scoreboard – January 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 96 vs. Oral Roberts 79
Morningside 91 vs. Mount Marty 87
Concordia 88 vs. Northwestern 65
Dordt 91 vs. Doane 55
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 58 vs. Oral Roberts 44
DWU 81 vs. College of Saint Mary 65
Morningside 64 vs. Mount Marty 62
Concordia 97 vs. Northwestern 81
Dordt 80 vs. Doane 47
College Wrestling
Augustana 24 vs. Western Colorado 12
High School Wrestling
Huron 36 vs. Brookings 33
NBA G League
Sioux Falls 107 vs. South Bay 94
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 51, Mitchell 48
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 61
Faulkton Area 48, Iroquois 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Colome 35
Lower Brule 74, Philip 45
Milbank 56, Webster Area 54
Northwestern 54, Waverly-South Shore 42
Parker 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 45
Red Cloud 50, Todd County 43
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Huron 58
Sioux Valley 85, Bridgewater-Emery 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chester Area 56, Iroquois 28
Colman-Egan 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Colome 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
De Smet 38, Arlington 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Estelline/Hendricks 41
Deubrook Area 68, Lake Preston 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 32
Faulkton Area 63, Lyman 34
Groton Area 42, Britton-Hecla 22
Hamlin 63, Clark/Willow Lake 35
Lennox 53, Parkston 38
Milbank 48, Webster Area 27
Miller 42, James Valley Christian 25
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Philip 64, Lower Brule 56
Red Cloud 73, Todd County 48
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Huron 43
Waverly-South Shore 47, Northwestern 37
Minnesota
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 72, Owatonna 48
BOLD 78, Renville County West 63
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Roseau 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 61, Holdingford 46
Belle Plaine 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 52
Bemidji 69, Alexandria 48
Benson 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Blooming Prairie 64, Chatfield 35
Carlton 75, Two Harbors 66
East Grand Forks 107, Crookston 71
East Ridge 84, Wayzata 61
Eastview 79, Eagan 60
Frazee 90, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 54
Grand Rapids 109, Duluth Denfeld 54
Jordan 89, Glencoe-Silver Lake 67
Lakeview 79, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55
Mankato East 72, Albert Lea 40
Martin County West 67, Edgerton 55
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, Breckenridge 53
Mountain Lake Area 66, Murray County Central 38
North Border, N.D. 50, Kittson County Central 47
Northern Freeze 50, Fosston 45
Osakis 75, Staples-Motley 55
Parkers Prairie 64, Rothsay 36
Paynesville 56, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, OT
Pine Island 72, Winona Cotter 52
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 56
Prior Lake 80, Apple Valley 58
Red Lake County 62, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45
Rochester John Marshall 65, Mankato West 57
Rocori 73, Albany 66
Spring Lake Park 92, Delano 75
St. Francis 93, Andover 72
Stewartville 88, Houston 68
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 49, New Ulm Cathedral 34
Waconia 69, Buffalo 66
Waseca 83, New Ulm 59
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 77, Norwood-Young America 48
West Central 86, Lake Park-Audubon 32
Willmar 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 70
Winona 66, Faribault 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 57, Brainerd 32
Annandale 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 50
Apple Valley 77, Prior Lake 64
Austin 79, Owatonna 57
Barnum 54, Two Harbors 53
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Benson 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Blackduck 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 40
Blake 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 32
Blooming Prairie 57, Chatfield 30
Breckenridge 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53
Cass Lake-Bena 67, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54
Cleveland 46, Immanuel Lutheran 36
Eastview 52, Eagan 32
Esko 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 50
Farmington 83, Burnsville 60
Floodwood 62, Carlton 41
Goodhue 71, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 21
Henning 72, West Central 48
Hibbing 62, International Falls 43
Holdingford 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51
Jordan 66, Glencoe-Silver Lake 38
Kelliher/Northome 71, Laporte 25
Kittson County Central 55, Climax/Fisher 24
Lakeville North 63, Lakeville South 61
Little Falls 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42
Mankato East 60, Albert Lea 44
Mankato West 59, Rochester John Marshall 58, OT
Maple Lake 45, Kimball 32
Martin County West 63, Edgerton 32
Menahga 61, Park Rapids 48
Montevideo 79, Dawson-Boyd 40
Proctor 76, Cloquet 24
Redwood Valley 58, MACCRAY 36
Renville County West 58, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 48
Roseau 84, Warroad 17
Royalton 76, Paynesville 38
Rushford-Peterson 61, Klawock City, Alaska 50
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, St. Cloud Tech 63
Sleepy Eye 70, New Ulm Cathedral 37
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 39
Southland 60, Spring Grove 41
Stephen-Argyle 38, Northern Freeze 23
Visitation 57, New Life Academy 38
Waseca 76, New Ulm 43
Winona 53, Faribault 50