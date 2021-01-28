Thursday night scoreboard – January 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics

Madison Triangular

1. Mitchell 140.3

2. Brookings 139.6

3. Madison 139.2

High School Wrestling

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 18, Sunshine Bible Academy 17



Chamberlain 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 6



Harrisburg 61, Aberdeen Central 12



Harrisburg 40, Watertown 20

Watertown 56, Aberdeen Central 14

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 59

Avon 51, Gregory 50

Belle Fourche 52, Harding County 48

Burke 80, Boyd County, Neb. 39

Castlewood 69, Lake Preston 59

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Deuel 37

DeSmet 71, Colman-Egan 33

Dupree 63, Philip 55

Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51

Estelline/Hendricks 64, Arlington 56

Ethan 63, Mitchell Christian 41

Faulkton 59, Leola/Frederick 50

Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Irene-Wakonda 50

Hamlin 63, Webster 38

Lemmon 61, McIntosh 49

Lennox 64, Parkston 42

Milbank 63, Redfield 48

Mitchell 64, Brookings 42

Sioux Falls Christian 92, Dakota Valley 72

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Sully Buttes 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Tiospa Zina Tribal 86, Miller 61

Tri-Valley 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Vermillion 68, Dell Rapids 66

Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 43

Wall 54, Hill City 45

Watertown 61, West Central 53

Waubay/Summit 66, Great Plains Lutheran 62

White River 81, Platte-Geddes 64

Yankton 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

High School Girls Basketball

Burke 58, Boyd County, Neb. 46

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Deuel 38

Custer 58, Douglas 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Alcester-Hudson 38

Ethan 60, Mitchell Christian 20

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 19

Florence/Henry 54, Sisseton 45

Garretson 65, Parker 39

Harding County 59, New England, N.D. 37

Highmore-Harrold 62, Wolsey-Wessington 46

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Sully Buttes 40

Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 8

Lower Brule 55, Mobridge-Pollock 49

North Central Co-Op 44, Potter County 34

Philip 54, Dupree 51

Rapid City Central 55, Spearfish 46

Rapid City Christian 60, Hot Springs 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, Wessington Springs 31

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dakota Valley 63

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26

St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 22

Tri-Valley 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Vermillion 56, Dell Rapids 33

Viborg-Hurley 62, Centerville 50

Waubay/Summit 59, Great Plains Lutheran 50

White River 77, Colome 20