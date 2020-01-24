 

Avera

Thursday night scoreboard – January 23rd

Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-basketball-2_1529437981447.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s College Basketball
USD 83 Purdue Fort Wayne 60
Mount Marty 67 Nebraska Christian 56
Dordt 77 Jamestown 75

Women’s College Basketball
Dordt 80 Jamestown 58

High School Boys Basketball

Brandon Valley 75, Brookings 34

Britton-Hecla 56 Deuel 35

Canton 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43

Chamberlain 80, Miller 36

Dell Rapids 66, Madison 48

Douglas 62, Pierre 55

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 32

Florence/Henry 47, Waubay/Summit 45

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Baltic 31

Gregory 59, Kimball/White Lake 38

Groton Area 61, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Hanson 66, Canistota 57

Howard 85, Bridgewater-Emery 74

Ipswich 54 Faulkton Area 47

Irene-Wakonda 47, Alcester-Hudson 19

Lennox 54, West Central 41

Luverne, Minn. 56, Garretson 48

Menno 61, Freeman 57

Parkston 46, Bon Homme 34

Pine Ridge 64, Winner 60

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Mitchell Christian 41

Vermillion 59, Sioux Falls Christian 58

281 Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Sunshine Bible Academy 61, James Valley Christian 55

Fifth Place

Wessington Springs 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

Third Place

Iroquois 64, Highmore-Harrold 61

Championship

Wolsey-Wessington 57 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 51

DVC Tournament

Semifinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Colman-Egan 55

High School Girls Basketball

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Avon 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28

Baltic 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 29

Brandon Valley 64, Brookings 31

Castlewood 48, DeSmet 42

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Webster 55

Corsica/Stickney 60, Ethan 51

Deuel 45 Britton-Hecla 34

Faulkton 48, Ipswich 31

Irene-Wakonda 60, Alcester-Hudson 27

Langford 44, Waverly-South Shore 38

Lennox 54, West Central 42

Miller 49, Chamberlain 32

Mobridge-Pollock 71 McLaughlin 65

Newell 54, Custer 53

North Central Co-Op 58, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Parkston 46, Bon Homme 34

Rapid City Christian 71, Bennett County 34

Scotland 70, Marty Indian 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Huron 36

Sully Buttes 60, Stanley County 32

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53, Mitchell Christian 35

Wall 57, Philip 50

Winner 75, Pine Ridge 38

281 Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Iroquois 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Fifth Place

James Valley Christian 46, Wessington Springs 26

Third Place

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

Championship

Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Highmore-Harrold 39

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

Dupree 90, Harding County 49

Faith 76, Tiospaye Topa 20

Lemmon 64, McIntosh 24

Timber Lake 66, Bison 29

Gymnastics
Yankton Triangular
Yankton 137.150
Madison 136.800
Huron 131.600

Wrestling

WRESTLING
Watertown 61, Milbank 18

Beresford Quadrangular
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 39, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 36

Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 45, Flandreau 27

Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 45, Marion/Freeman 27

Marion/Freeman 54, Flandreau 24

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 47, Marion/Freeman 30

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 48, Flandreau 27

Gettysburg Triangular
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 27, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 30, Potter County 24

Potter County 33, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Webster Triangular
Ortonville, Minn. 39, Britton-Hecla 12

Webster 39, Ortonville, Minn. 12

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests