Thursday night scoreboard – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics

Huron Triangular

1. Yankton139.100

2. Madison137.950

3. Huron128.900

High School Wrestling

Sunshine Bible Academy Triangular

Sunshine Bible Academy 30 Potter County 30

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 35 Potter County 15

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 34 Sunshine Bible Academy 12

Flandreau Quadrangular

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) 48, Marion/Freeman 30

MVPCS 54, Flandreau 30

MVPCS 48, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 36

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 54, Flandreau 27

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 60, Marion/Freeman 15

Marion/Freeman 24, Flandreau 23

High School Boys Basketball

Brandon Valley 59, Brookings 44

Canistota 65, Hanson 55, OT

Canton 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Chamberlain 82, Miller 38

Chester 62, Baltic 34

Dell Rapids 64, Madison 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 39

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Tri-State, N.D. 45

Gregory 58, Kimball/White Lake 51

Hamlin 40, Milbank 35

Howard 57, Bridgewater-Emery 48, OT

Ipswich 46, Faulkton 44

Irene-Wakonda 37, Alcester-Hudson 34

Lyman 49, Faith 39

Marty Indian 57, Scotland 33

Menno 59, Freeman 33

Parkston 58, Bon Homme 36

Redfield 62, Britton-Hecla 39

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Harrisburg 44

Sisseton 68, Deuel 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 27

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 53

West Central 52, Lennox 45

Winner 68, Tri-Valley 51

High School Girls Basketball

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 42

Baltic 81, Chester 69

Brandon Valley 71, Brookings 36

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 44

Chamberlain 53, Miller 43

Colman-Egan 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Corsica/Stickney 56, Ethan 50

Deubrook 40, Arlington 36, OT

Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Great Plains Lutheran 18

Estelline/Hendricks 46, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21

Florence/Henry 59, Warner 31

Groton Area 45, Clark/Willow Lake 33

Hamlin 61, Milbank 18

Highmore-Harrold 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42

Ipswich 40, Faulkton 37

Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 55

Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

James Valley Christian 51, Wessington Springs 29

Lakota Tech 71, Lower Brule 46

Newell 57, Bison 19

Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47

Redfield 64, Britton-Hecla 21

Sully Buttes 47, Stanley County 35

Timber Lake 57, Harding County 42

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Mitchell Christian 34

Waubay/Summit 51, Wilmot 15

Waverly-South Shore 58, Langford 28

West Central 58, Lennox 29

White River 61, Gregory 43

Winner 60, Kadoka Area 32

281 Conference

Third Place

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Wolsey-Wessington 36