Thursday night scoreboard – January 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Gymnastics
Huron Triangular
1. Yankton139.100
2. Madison137.950
3. Huron128.900
High School Wrestling
Sunshine Bible Academy Triangular
Sunshine Bible Academy 30 Potter County 30
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 35 Potter County 15
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 34 Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Flandreau Quadrangular
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) 48, Marion/Freeman 30
MVPCS 54, Flandreau 30
MVPCS 48, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 36
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 54, Flandreau 27
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 60, Marion/Freeman 15
Marion/Freeman 24, Flandreau 23
High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 59, Brookings 44
Canistota 65, Hanson 55, OT
Canton 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Chamberlain 82, Miller 38
Chester 62, Baltic 34
Dell Rapids 64, Madison 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 39
Great Plains Lutheran 59, Tri-State, N.D. 45
Gregory 58, Kimball/White Lake 51
Hamlin 40, Milbank 35
Howard 57, Bridgewater-Emery 48, OT
Ipswich 46, Faulkton 44
Irene-Wakonda 37, Alcester-Hudson 34
Lyman 49, Faith 39
Marty Indian 57, Scotland 33
Menno 59, Freeman 33
Parkston 58, Bon Homme 36
Redfield 62, Britton-Hecla 39
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Harrisburg 44
Sisseton 68, Deuel 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 27
Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 53
West Central 52, Lennox 45
Winner 68, Tri-Valley 51
High School Girls Basketball
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53, Avon 42
Baltic 81, Chester 69
Brandon Valley 71, Brookings 36
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 44
Chamberlain 53, Miller 43
Colman-Egan 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Corsica/Stickney 56, Ethan 50
Deubrook 40, Arlington 36, OT
Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Great Plains Lutheran 18
Estelline/Hendricks 46, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21
Florence/Henry 59, Warner 31
Groton Area 45, Clark/Willow Lake 33
Hamlin 61, Milbank 18
Highmore-Harrold 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Ipswich 40, Faulkton 37
Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 55
Iroquois 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
James Valley Christian 51, Wessington Springs 29
Lakota Tech 71, Lower Brule 46
Newell 57, Bison 19
Parkston 50, Bon Homme 47
Redfield 64, Britton-Hecla 21
Sully Buttes 47, Stanley County 35
Timber Lake 57, Harding County 42
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Mitchell Christian 34
Waubay/Summit 51, Wilmot 15
Waverly-South Shore 58, Langford 28
West Central 58, Lennox 29
White River 61, Gregory 43
Winner 60, Kadoka Area 32
281 Conference
Third Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Wolsey-Wessington 36