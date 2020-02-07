Thursday night scoreboard – February 6th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Gymnastics

Region 1A

1 Deuel 142.875

2 Madison 134.500

3 Estelline/Hendricks 133.125

4 Milbank Area 129.475

5 Sisseton 115.225

6 Britton-Hecla 113.675

7 West Central/Montrose 109.500

High School Wrestling

Watertown 59 vs. Huron 12

Harrisburg 59 vs. O’Gorman 18

Canton 66 vs. O’Gorman 18

Canton 53 vs. Harrisburg 12

High School Basketball

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 64, Northwestern 45

Alcester-Hudson 59, Freeman 31

Arlington 76, Lake Preston 53

Canistota 64, Parker 45

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Deuel 34

Colman-Egan 70, Deubrook Area 60

Dell Rapids 76, Tri-Valley 46

Ethan 62, Scotland 22

Faith 80, Dupree 37

Florence/Henry 62, Langford 47

Hanson 81, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66

Harding County 76, McIntosh 49

Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 21

Lemmon 69, Tiospaye Topa 65

Leola/Frederick 57, Warner 49

Madison 58, Beresford 49

Marty Indian 59, Burke 51

North Central Co-Op 74, Wakpala 70

Platte-Geddes 61, Kimball/White Lake 48

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Pierre 46

Sioux Valley 78, Flandreau 55

Tea Area 56, West Central 50

Wilmot 81, Great Plains Lutheran 62

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Castlewood 45

Yankton 62, Harrisburg 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 52, Brookings 19

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Sisseton 31

Avon 68, Bon Homme 30

Canistota 67, Parker 61, OT

Castlewood 52, Wolsey-Wessington 23

Chamberlain 71, Todd County 57

Corsica-Stickney 61, Irene-Wakonda 46

Crow Creek 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Deuel 61, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Freeman 49, Alcester-Hudson 30

Groton Area 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41

Hamlin 60, Webster Area 33

Hill City 60, Newell 44

Howard 56, Mitchell Christian 39

James Valley Christian 54, Iroquois 29

Lyman 50, Highmore-Harrold 38

McCook Central/Montrose 66, Garretson 41

Menno 52, Canton 36

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Hanson 50

New Underwood 53, Jones County 28

Rapid City Stevens 29, Rapid City Central 26

Redfield 55, Milbank 35

Sargent Central, N.D. 36, Britton-Hecla 32

Scotland 60, Platte-Geddes 42

Sioux Falls Christian 42, Vermillion 38

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Pierre 37

Tri-Valley 50, Dell Rapids 27

Wakpala 64, North Central Co-Op 54

White River 49, Wall 35

Yankton 60, Harrisburg 58