Thursday night scoreboard – February 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling

Aberdeen Central 38, Brookings 28

College Wrestling

Upper Iowa 18, Augustana 16

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Clark/Willow Lake 56

Alcester-Hudson 48, Freeman 38

Burke 68, Marty Indian 45

Canistota 63, Parker 46

Castlewood 70, Wolsey-Wessington 66

Chamberlain 71, Stanley County 44

Dakota Valley 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

DeSmet 74, Elkton-Lake Benton 52

Dell Rapids 69, Tri-Valley 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Lake Preston 56

Deubrook 52, Arlington 47

Douglas 71, Huron 53

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Colman-Egan 42

Ethan 59, Scotland 27

Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 50

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Wilmot 42

Groton Area 58, Faulkton 44

Hanson 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Harrisburg 50, Yankton 47

Howard 71, Mitchell Christian 34

Ipswich 63, Miller 43

James Valley Christian 57, Iroquois 43

Lower Brule 71, Wessington Springs 66

Milbank 54, Britton-Hecla 22

Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 34

Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 33

Rapid City Christian 80, Kadoka Area 49

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Pierre 53

Sioux Valley 62, Flandreau 49

Wagner 72, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Warner 50, Leola/Frederick 38

LMC Tournament

First Round

Faith 62, Newell 38

Harding County 69, Dupree 46

Lemmon 75, Bison 16

Timber Lake 83, McIntosh 68

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 29

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Wagner 46

Bon Homme 56, Avon 51

Castlewood 68, Wolsey-Wessington 31

Corsica/Stickney 55, Irene-Wakonda 48

Dakota Valley 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 27

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 19

Faulkton 52, Groton Area 35

Freeman 60, Alcester-Hudson 53

Hamlin 65, Redfield 41

Hanson 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39

Harrisburg 76, Yankton 33

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Faith 37

Highmore-Harrold 53, Lyman 41

Hill City 61, Newell 53

Howard 45, Mitchell Christian 22

James Valley Christian 74, Iroquois 42

Lennox 43, Baltic 32

Lower Brule 42, Wessington Springs 40

Miller 54, Ipswich 34

Mobridge-Pollock 53, North Central Co-Op 49

New Underwood 42, Jones County 31

Philip 49, Lead-Deadwood 17

Rapid City Christian 71, Kadoka Area 48

Scotland 64, Platte-Geddes 63

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 43

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Pierre 20

Sundance, Wyo. 50, Harding County 35

Tiospa Zina Tribal 47, Deuel 42

Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 17

Warner 57, Leola/Frederick 33

Waverly-South Shore 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44

Webster 70, Sisseton 62, OT

White River 61, Wall 51

Wilmot 41, Great Plains Lutheran 29