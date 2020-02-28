Thursday night scoreboard – February 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 85 vs. NDSU 58
High School Wrestling
South Dakota
State “A” Tournament – Team Standings
1 Watertown 68.5
2 Brandon Valley 68
3 Rapid City Stevens 67.5
4 Pierre 58
5 Rapid City Central 47
6 Chamberlain 41
7 Tea Area 36.5
8 Mitchell 26
8 Spearfish 26
10 Sturgis 25
State “A” Team Dual Quarterfinals
Pierre 55 vs. Dell Rapids 20
Watertown 68 vs. Sturgis 3
Harrisburg 36 vs. Brandon Valley 35
Rapid City Stevens 46 vs. Madison 30
State “B” Tournament – Team Standings
1 Canton 85.5
2 Winner Area 66
3 McCook Central/Montrose 54
4 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 40
5 Burke/Gregory 38
6 Redfield Area 37.5
7 Wagner 36
8 Philip Area 33.5
9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 28.5
10 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 28
State “B” Team Dual Quarterfinals
Winner 49 vs. Parker 21
Redfield Area 62 vs. Kingbury County 15
Canton 59 vs. McCook Central/Montrose 22
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 39 vs. Burke/Gregory 33