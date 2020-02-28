Thursday night scoreboard – February 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 85 vs. NDSU 58

High School Wrestling

South Dakota

State “A” Tournament – Team Standings

1 Watertown 68.5

2 Brandon Valley 68

3 Rapid City Stevens 67.5

4 Pierre 58

5 Rapid City Central 47

6 Chamberlain 41

7 Tea Area 36.5

8 Mitchell 26

8 Spearfish 26

10 Sturgis 25

State “A” Team Dual Quarterfinals

Pierre 55 vs. Dell Rapids 20

Watertown 68 vs. Sturgis 3

Harrisburg 36 vs. Brandon Valley 35

Rapid City Stevens 46 vs. Madison 30

State “B” Tournament – Team Standings

1 Canton 85.5

2 Winner Area 66

3 McCook Central/Montrose 54

4 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 40

5 Burke/Gregory 38

6 Redfield Area 37.5

7 Wagner 36

8 Philip Area 33.5

9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 28.5

10 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 28

State “B” Team Dual Quarterfinals

Winner 49 vs. Parker 21

Redfield Area 62 vs. Kingbury County 15

Canton 59 vs. McCook Central/Montrose 22

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 39 vs. Burke/Gregory 33