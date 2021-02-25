Thursday night scoreboard – February 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
State Wrestling Tournament
Team Dual Competition
Class A Quarterfinals
Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 14
Pierre 38, Mitchell 19
Rapid City Stevens 51, Chamberlain 20
Harrisburg 39, Watertown 28
Class A Semifinals
Pierre 34, Brandon Valley 33
Rapid City Stevens 45, Harrisburg 18
Class B Quarterfinals
Winner 83, Lyman 0
Redfield Area 39, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Canton 46, Howard 27
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 39 Wessing Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 34
Class B Semifinals
Winner 60, Redfield Area 12
Canton 45, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 21
For full Individual results and Team Standings click here.
High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 67, Rapid City Central 46
Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43
Rapid City Stevens 78, Sturgis Brown 31
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Washington 61
Stanley County 56, North Central Co-Op 43
Watertown 66, Huron 45
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 56, Rapid City Central 45, OT
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 25
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, OT
Watertown 46, Huron 45
SoDak Qualifier
Class A
Region 1
Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Sisseton 25
Redfield 59, Milbank 24
Region 2
Flandreau 52, Florence/Henry 46
Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 36
Region 3
Tri-Valley 57, West Central 52
Region 4
Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 60
Tea Area 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
Region 5
McCook Central/Montrose 62, Wagner 60
Parkston 50, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 42
Region 6
Miller 51, Chamberlain 50
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Stanley County 29
Regions 7&8
Belle Fourche 53, Rapid City Christian 48
Hill City 50, Lakota Tech 41
St. Thomas More 2, Hot Springs 0
Winner 69, Custer 34
Class B
Region 1
Aberdeen Christian 43, Waubay/Summit 34
Waverly-South Shore 47, Warner 40
Region 2
Faulkton 52, Highmore-Harrold 45
Herreid/Selby Area 65, Lower Brule 42
Region 3
Castlewood 73, James Valley Christian 40
DeSmet 37, Arlington 29
Region 4
Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43
Hanson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38
Region 5
Menno 48, Scotland 37
Viborg-Hurley 52, Bridgewater-Emery 38
Region 6
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Kimball/White Lake 40
Corsica/Stickney 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 28
Region 7
New Underwood 39, Wall 21
White River 75, Philip 42
Region 8
Faith 59, Lemmon 53
Timber Lake 47, Newell 41