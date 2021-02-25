Thursday night scoreboard – February 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

State Wrestling Tournament

Team Dual Competition
Class A Quarterfinals
Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 14
Pierre 38, Mitchell 19
Rapid City Stevens 51, Chamberlain 20
Harrisburg 39, Watertown 28

Class A Semifinals
Pierre 34, Brandon Valley 33
Rapid City Stevens 45, Harrisburg 18

Class B Quarterfinals
Winner 83, Lyman 0
Redfield Area 39, McCook Central/Montrose 28
Canton 46, Howard 27
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 39 Wessing Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 34

Class B Semifinals
Winner 60, Redfield Area 12
Canton 45, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 21

For full Individual results and Team Standings click here.

High School Boys Basketball
Brandon Valley 67, Rapid City Central 46

Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43

Rapid City Stevens 78, Sturgis Brown 31

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Washington 61

Stanley County 56, North Central Co-Op 43

Watertown 66, Huron 45

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 56, Rapid City Central 45, OT

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 25

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, OT

Watertown 46, Huron 45

SoDak Qualifier

Class A

Region 1

Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Sisseton 25

Redfield 59, Milbank 24

Region 2

Flandreau 52, Florence/Henry 46

Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 36

Region 3

Tri-Valley 57, West Central 52

Region 4

Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 60

Tea Area 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

Region 5

McCook Central/Montrose 62, Wagner 60

Parkston 50, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 42

Region 6

Miller 51, Chamberlain 50

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Stanley County 29

Regions 7&8

Belle Fourche 53, Rapid City Christian 48

Hill City 50, Lakota Tech 41

St. Thomas More 2, Hot Springs 0

Winner 69, Custer 34

Class B

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 43, Waubay/Summit 34

Waverly-South Shore 47, Warner 40

Region 2

Faulkton 52, Highmore-Harrold 45

Herreid/Selby Area 65, Lower Brule 42

Region 3

Castlewood 73, James Valley Christian 40

DeSmet 37, Arlington 29

Region 4

Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43

Hanson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38

Region 5

Menno 48, Scotland 37

Viborg-Hurley 52, Bridgewater-Emery 38

Region 6

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Kimball/White Lake 40

Corsica/Stickney 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 28

Region 7

New Underwood 39, Wall 21

White River 75, Philip 42

Region 8

Faith 59, Lemmon 53

Timber Lake 47, Newell 41

