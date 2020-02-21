1  of  2
Thursday night scoreboard – February 20th

Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USD 96 vs. NDSU 57
SDSU 74 vs. UND 61

College Softball
DWU 12 vs. Presentation 2
Presentation 9 vs. DWU 2

College Wrestling
UMary 20 vs. Northern State 16

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Burke 58, Wagner 43

Canistota 77, Irene-Wakonda 50

Canton 52, Alcester-Hudson 30

Custer 65, Lead-Deadwood 40

De Smet 67, Deuel 40

Flandreau 64, Flandreau Indian 54

Florence/Henry 49, Warner 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Menno 39

Gayville-Volin 62, Freeman 41

Hanson 53, Corsica-Stickney 44

Harrisburg 78, Sioux Falls Christian 72

Howard 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 65

Huron 67, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53

Leola/Frederick 69, North Central Co-Op 24

Marty Indian 70, Colome 32

Rapid City Stevens 70, Rapid City Central 54

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Mitchell Christian 27

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Brandon Valley 39

Sioux Valley 72, Garretson 46

Sully Buttes 67, Faulkton Area 32

Todd County 58, Pine Ridge 57

Waverly-South Shore 70, Great Plains Lutheran 61

West Central 50, McCook Central/Montrose 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 14

Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Belle Fourche 49, New Underwood 37

Canton 58, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 34

Centerville 49, Canistota 46

Crazy Horse 66, Tiospaye Topa 40

De Smet 49, Deuel 41

Dupree 66, Newell 60

Faulkton Area 56, Sully Buttes 48

Flandreau 56, Flandreau Indian 34

Freeman 62, Gayville-Volin 31

Garretson 56, Sioux Valley 49

Gregory 69, Burke 61

Groton Area 41, Milbank 35

Harrisburg 50, Aberdeen Central 38

Howard 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Ipswich 53, Potter County 46

Jones County 43, Lyman 30

Lead-Deadwood 41, Custer 30

Lemmon 65, McIntosh 27

Lennox 50, Tri-Valley 23

Little Wound 57, Lower Brule 50

Madison 73, Dell Rapids 45

Marty Indian 54, Colome 51

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Chester Area 32

Miller 62, Highmore-Harrold 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Parkston 34

North Central Co-Op 51, Leola/Frederick 23

Redfield 55, Clark/Willow Lake 46

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Mitchell Christian 31

Scotland 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 69, Huron 46

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 53

Tea Area 64, Parker 35

Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 47

Waubay/Summit 71, Wakpala 66

Waverly-South Shore 60, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Wolsey-Wessington 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 50

Yankton 43, Mitchell 38

