Thursday night scoreboard – February 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Burke 71, Wagner 58
Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40
Canton 69, Alcester-Hudson 56
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Sisseton 46
Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58
Custer 63, Lead-Deadwood 26
Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60
Dupree 66, Newell 44
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 57
Ethan 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53
Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 36
Florence/Henry 51, Warner 49
Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Menno 48
Gayville-Volin 65, Freeman 35
Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 52
Kimball/White Lake 68, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67
Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44
Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Lower Brule 74, Philip 40
Madison 61, Beresford 33
Marty Indian 62, Colome 58
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54
North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 83, Centerville 65
Potter County 61, Ipswich 37
Rapid City Christian 62, Hill City 48
Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 60
Redfield 64, Webster 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Mitchell Christian 50, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Valley 69, Garretson 38
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30
Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49
Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32
West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28
Arlington 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 45
Belle Fourche 52, New Underwood 39, OT
Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47
Burke 62, Gregory 50
Canton 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 63, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Colome 63, Marty Indian 52
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25
Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46
Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47
Freeman 70, Gayville-Volin 47
Garretson 69, Sioux Valley 67
Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50
Harding County 54, Hulett, Wyo. 10
Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 21
Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63
Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55
Ipswich 55, Potter County 47
Jones County 61, Lyman 39
Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24
Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25
Menno 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Miller 51, Highmore-Harrold 46
Mobridge-Pollock 68, Stanley County 32
Newell 54, Dupree 49
Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36, Mitchell Christian 27
Scotland 45, Canistota 32
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44
Spearfish 56, Douglas 27
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36
Tea Area 70, Parker 40
Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38
Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53
West Central 54, Baltic 30
White River 75, Lakota Tech 61
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
Iowa Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 41
Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55
Carroll 72, Harlan 68
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 58
Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54
Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60
Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46
Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44
Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67
Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46
Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57
Humboldt 74, Storm Lake 49
Knoxville 61, Fairfield 59
LeMars 73, South Sioux City, Neb. 35
Monticello 47, Decorah 46
North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21
North Scott, Eldridge 43, Davenport, West 37
Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54
Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48
Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37
Webster City 57, Boone 46
Class 1A Substate 1 District 1
Semifinal
Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33
Class 1A Substate 1 District 2
Semifinal
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36
Class 1A Substate 2 District 3
Semifinal
Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38
Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25
Class 1A Substate 2 District 4
Semifinal
Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37
West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34
Class 1A Substate 3 District 5
Semifinal
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Dunkerton 47
Class 1A Substate 3 District 6
Semifinal
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52
South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Class 1A Substate 4 District 7
Semifinal
Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35
Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38
Class 1A Substate 4 District 8
Semifinal
New London 60, Burlington Notre Dame 49
Springville 56, Danville 51
Class 1A Substate 5 District 9
Semifinal
Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30
Class 1A Substate 5 District 10
Semifinal
Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20
Class 1A Substate 6 District 11
Semifinal
Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51
Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36
Class 1A Substate 6 District 12
Semifinal
Moravia 52, Lamoni 50
Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47
Class 1A Substate 7 District 13
Semifinal
Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56
Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45
Class 1A Substate 7 District 14
Semifinal
Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40
Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43
Class 1A Substate 8 District 15
Semifinal
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46
Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64
Class 1A Substate 8 District 16
Semifinal
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51
West Harrison, Mondamin 45, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40
Class 2A Substate 1 District 1
Semifinal
East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49
OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63
Class 2A Substate 1 District 2
Semifinal
Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45
Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44
Class 2A Substate 2 District 3
Semifinal
Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65
Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42
Class 2A Substate 2 District 4
Semifinal
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45
Spirit Lake 68, Okoboji, Milford 50
Class 2A Substate 3 District 5
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT
Class 2A Substate 3 District 6
Semifinal
Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61
New Hampton 60, Osage 58
Class 2A Substate 4 District 7
Semifinal
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54
Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48
Class 2A Substate 4 District 8
Semifinal
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31
West Branch 61, Tipton 40
Class 2A Substate 5 District 9
Semifinal
Camanche 67, Wilton 51
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35
Class 2A Substate 5 District 10
Semifinal
Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36
West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61
Class 2A Substate 6 District 11
Semifinal
Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53
Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58
Class 2A Substate 6 District 12
Semifinal
Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36
PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29
Class 2A Substate 7 District 13
Semifinal
Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46
Class 2A Substate 7 District 14
Semifinal
Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49
South Central Calhoun 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 45
Class 2A Substate 8 District 15
Semifinal
Panorama, Panora 56, AC/GC 52
Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43
Class 2A Substate 8 District 16
Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44
Treynor 80, Red Oak 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31