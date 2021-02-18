Thursday night scoreboard – February 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Burke 71, Wagner 58

Canistota 55, Irene-Wakonda 40

Canton 69, Alcester-Hudson 56

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Sisseton 46

Corsica/Stickney 68, Hanson 58

Custer 63, Lead-Deadwood 26

Dakota Valley 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 60

Dupree 66, Newell 44

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 57

Ethan 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53

Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 36

Florence/Henry 51, Warner 49

Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Menno 48

Gayville-Volin 65, Freeman 35

Howard 63, Viborg-Hurley 52

Kimball/White Lake 68, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67

Lake Preston 52, Colman-Egan 44

Leola/Frederick 66, North Central Co-Op 30

Lower Brule 74, Philip 40

Madison 61, Beresford 33

Marty Indian 62, Colome 58

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Parkston 54

North Border 72, Hillsboro/Central Valley, N.D. 47

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 83, Centerville 65

Potter County 61, Ipswich 37

Rapid City Christian 62, Hill City 48

Rapid City Stevens 69, Rapid City Central 60

Redfield 64, Webster 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Mitchell Christian 50, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Harrisburg 57, OT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Washington 62

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Brandon Valley 58

Sioux Valley 69, Garretson 38

Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Britton-Hecla 30

Vermillion 65, Flandreau 49

Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 32

West Central 61, McCook Central/Montrose 43

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 39, Aberdeen Christian 23

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 28

Arlington 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Belle Fourche 52, New Underwood 39, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 63, DeSmet 47

Burke 62, Gregory 50

Canton 46, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 63, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Colome 63, Marty Indian 52

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 25

Dell Rapids 51, Madison 46

Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Faulkton 53, Sully Buttes 47

Freeman 70, Gayville-Volin 47

Garretson 69, Sioux Valley 67

Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50

Harding County 54, Hulett, Wyo. 10

Herreid/Selby Area 66, Northwestern 21

Hill City 71, Rapid City Christian 63

Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55

Ipswich 55, Potter County 47

Jones County 61, Lyman 39

Lemmon 76, McIntosh 24

Leola/Frederick 39, North Central Co-Op 36

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Chester 25

Menno 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 13

Miller 51, Highmore-Harrold 46

Mobridge-Pollock 68, Stanley County 32

Newell 54, Dupree 49

Parkston 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36, Mitchell Christian 27

Scotland 45, Canistota 32

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44

Spearfish 56, Douglas 27

Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 36

Tea Area 70, Parker 40

Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38

Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53

West Central 54, Baltic 30

White River 75, Lakota Tech 61

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

Iowa Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 41

Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55

Carroll 72, Harlan 68

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 58

Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54

Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60

Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46

Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44

Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67

Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46

Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57

Humboldt 74, Storm Lake 49

Knoxville 61, Fairfield 59

LeMars 73, South Sioux City, Neb. 35

Monticello 47, Decorah 46

North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21

North Scott, Eldridge 43, Davenport, West 37

Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48

Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39

Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37

Webster City 57, Boone 46

Class 1A Substate 1 District 1

Semifinal

Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33

Class 1A Substate 1 District 2

Semifinal

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36

Class 1A Substate 2 District 3

Semifinal

Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38

Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25

Class 1A Substate 2 District 4

Semifinal

Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37

West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34

Class 1A Substate 3 District 5

Semifinal

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Dunkerton 47

Class 1A Substate 3 District 6

Semifinal

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52

South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Class 1A Substate 4 District 7

Semifinal

Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35

Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38

Class 1A Substate 4 District 8

Semifinal

New London 60, Burlington Notre Dame 49

Springville 56, Danville 51

Class 1A Substate 5 District 9

Semifinal

Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30

Class 1A Substate 5 District 10

Semifinal

Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20

Class 1A Substate 6 District 11

Semifinal

Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51

Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36

Class 1A Substate 6 District 12

Semifinal

Moravia 52, Lamoni 50

Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47

Class 1A Substate 7 District 13

Semifinal

Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56

Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45

Class 1A Substate 7 District 14

Semifinal

Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40

Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43

Class 1A Substate 8 District 15

Semifinal

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46

Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64

Class 1A Substate 8 District 16

Semifinal

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51

West Harrison, Mondamin 45, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40

Class 2A Substate 1 District 1

Semifinal

East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49

OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63

Class 2A Substate 1 District 2

Semifinal

Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45

Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44

Class 2A Substate 2 District 3

Semifinal

Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65

Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42

Class 2A Substate 2 District 4

Semifinal

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45

Spirit Lake 68, Okoboji, Milford 50

Class 2A Substate 3 District 5

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT

Class 2A Substate 3 District 6

Semifinal

Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61

New Hampton 60, Osage 58

Class 2A Substate 4 District 7

Semifinal

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54

Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48

Class 2A Substate 4 District 8

Semifinal

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31

West Branch 61, Tipton 40

Class 2A Substate 5 District 9

Semifinal

Camanche 67, Wilton 51

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35

Class 2A Substate 5 District 10

Semifinal

Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36

West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61

Class 2A Substate 6 District 11

Semifinal

Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53

Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58

Class 2A Substate 6 District 12

Semifinal

Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36

PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29

Class 2A Substate 7 District 13

Semifinal

Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46

Class 2A Substate 7 District 14

Semifinal

Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49

South Central Calhoun 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 45

Class 2A Substate 8 District 15

Semifinal

Panorama, Panora 56, AC/GC 52

Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43

Class 2A Substate 8 District 16

Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44

Treynor 80, Red Oak 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31