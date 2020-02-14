 

Thursday night scoreboard – February 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USD 88 vs. Western Illinois 51
Denver 72 vs. SDSU 62

High School Wrestling
Rapid City Stevens 48 vs. Rapid City Central 28

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 75, Brookings 46

Aberdeen Christian 66, North Central Co-Op 21

Arlington 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 59

Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55

Burke 69, Kimball/White Lake 58

Centerville 68, Menno 43

Corsica-Stickney 79, Freeman 31

De Smet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 45

Ethan 75, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65

Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 49

Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Hanson 64, Mitchell Christian 39

Harding County 93, Tiospaye Topa 68

Ipswich 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 44

Iroquois 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

Jones County 65, Dupree 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 37

Omaha Nation, Neb. 80, Marty Indian 68

Potter County 73, Faulkton Area 35

Sioux Falls Christian 78, Western Christian, Iowa 70

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 61

Waverly-South Shore 66, Waubay/Summit 47

Wessington Springs 53, Miller 45

Winner 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 21

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 68, Bennett County 64

Deuel 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Ethan 39, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30

Hamlin 45, Redfield 37

Harding County 65, Tiospaye Topa 32

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Iroquois 34

Lead-Deadwood 58, Philip 53

Lyman 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 19

Marty Indian 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Tea Area 58

Milbank 53, Britton-Hecla 30

Miller 49, Wessington Springs 25

O Gorman 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 45

Parkston 53, Freeman 24

Pine Ridge 67, Little Wound 61

Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Scotland 65, Bridgewater-Emery 49

Spearfish 51, Custer 41

Todd County 81, Kadoka Area 67

Winner 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 39

Yankton 48, Watertown 39

