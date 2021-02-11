Thursday night scoreboard – February 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships
Team Standings – Day 2
1. MSU Mankato 496
2. St. Cloud State 424.5
3. USF 369.5
4. U-Mary 151.5
5. Augustana 162.5
6. Northern St. 100
7. MSU Moorhead 98
8. SMSU 68
9. Concordia-St. Paul
Thursday's All-Conference Performers
400 Yard IM 1 Beagle, Taylor A 22 Augustana-SD 4:31.94 J4:27.40 2 Arps, Kailyn 20 Mavericks-MN 4:36.39 J4:32.99 3 Ruelas, Paulina A 19 Sioux Falls-SD 4:35.22 J4:33.94
100 Yard Butterfly 1 Zajdzinski, Abbey E 22 Umary-ND 56.90 J55.78 2 Solano, Dome P 19 Sioux Falls-SD 56.96 J56.55 3 Milstroh, Kasey L 22 St. Cloud St-MN 57.40 J56.75
200 Yard Freestyle 1 Murillo, Victoria 20 Umary-ND 1:53.59 J1:50.82 2 Lee, Andrea B 21 Umary-ND 1:52.41 J1:51.08 3 Childs, Val N 19 Sioux Falls-SD 1:53.15 J1:53.43
1 mtr Diving 1 Brinkman, Mady 22 St. Cloud St-MN 427.60 430.40 2 Matchinsky, Meredith 19 St. Cloud St-MN 418.45 426.90 3 Taylor, Ayla 20 Mavericks-MN 414.55 422.60
200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1 St. Cloud St-MN 'A' 1:39.83 1:35.30 1) Friske, Alaina J 20 2) Moden, Sarah M 20 3) Gulon, Sydney 20 4) Milstroh, Kasey L 22 2 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 1:37.99 1:35.37 1) Krahn, Jenna R 22 2) Spaans, Lizzy J 20 3) Childs, Val N 19 4) Demarquet, Ursula C 20
400 Yard Medley Relay 1 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 3:54.85 3:49.01 1) Spaans, Lizzy J 20 2) Kasch, Chantal 22 3) Childs, Val N 19 4) Krahn, Jenna R 22 2 Mavericks-MN 'A' 3:58.53 3:50.87 1) Enervold, Anja 20 2) Goodman, Emily 21 3) Beckman, Nicole 20 4) Meinberg, Liv 19
College Softball
Saint Louis 11, USD 0
College Wrestling
Augustana 33, MSU Moorhead 6
Northern St. 26, U-Mary 6
Minot St. 20, SMSU 17
High School Wrestling
Hamlin/Castlewood 21, Deuel 18
Madison 45, O’Gorman 24
Sioux Valley 28, Deuel 21
Sioux Valley 39, Hamlin/Castlewood 12
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45
Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49
Alliance, Neb. 73, Rapid City Christian 61
Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51
Beresford 51, Alcester-Hudson 36
Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37
Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51
Centerville 64, Menno 51
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42
Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26
DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61
Ethan 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71
Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 56
Jones County 64, Dupree 39
Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43
Lyman 76, Philip 43
Potter County 65, Faulkton 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49
Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47
Wessington Springs 70, Miller 65
Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78, OT
White River 80, Stanley County 42
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22
Alcester-Hudson 39, Beresford 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 17
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32
Estelline/Hendricks 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Faith 52, Bison 22
Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57
Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39
Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46
Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55
Parkston 42, Freeman 34
Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33
Spearfish 61, Custer 54