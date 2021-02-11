Thursday night scoreboard – February 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships

Team Standings – Day 2

1. MSU Mankato 496

2. St. Cloud State 424.5

3. USF 369.5

4. U-Mary 151.5

5. Augustana 162.5

6. Northern St. 100

7. MSU Moorhead 98

8. SMSU 68

9. Concordia-St. Paul

Thursday's All-Conference Performers

400 Yard IM 1 Beagle, Taylor A 22 Augustana-SD 4:31.94 J4:27.40 2 Arps, Kailyn 20 Mavericks-MN 4:36.39 J4:32.99 3 Ruelas, Paulina A 19 Sioux Falls-SD 4:35.22 J4:33.94

100 Yard Butterfly 1 Zajdzinski, Abbey E 22 Umary-ND 56.90 J55.78 2 Solano, Dome P 19 Sioux Falls-SD 56.96 J56.55 3 Milstroh, Kasey L 22 St. Cloud St-MN 57.40 J56.75

200 Yard Freestyle 1 Murillo, Victoria 20 Umary-ND 1:53.59 J1:50.82 2 Lee, Andrea B 21 Umary-ND 1:52.41 J1:51.08 3 Childs, Val N 19 Sioux Falls-SD 1:53.15 J1:53.43

1 mtr Diving 1 Brinkman, Mady 22 St. Cloud St-MN 427.60 430.40 2 Matchinsky, Meredith 19 St. Cloud St-MN 418.45 426.90 3 Taylor, Ayla 20 Mavericks-MN 414.55 422.60

200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1 St. Cloud St-MN 'A' 1:39.83 1:35.30 1) Friske, Alaina J 20 2) Moden, Sarah M 20 3) Gulon, Sydney 20 4) Milstroh, Kasey L 22 2 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 1:37.99 1:35.37 1) Krahn, Jenna R 22 2) Spaans, Lizzy J 20 3) Childs, Val N 19 4) Demarquet, Ursula C 20

400 Yard Medley Relay 1 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 3:54.85 3:49.01 1) Spaans, Lizzy J 20 2) Kasch, Chantal 22 3) Childs, Val N 19 4) Krahn, Jenna R 22 2 Mavericks-MN 'A' 3:58.53 3:50.87 1) Enervold, Anja 20 2) Goodman, Emily 21 3) Beckman, Nicole 20 4) Meinberg, Liv 19

College Softball

Saint Louis 11, USD 0

College Wrestling

Augustana 33, MSU Moorhead 6

Northern St. 26, U-Mary 6

Minot St. 20, SMSU 17

High School Wrestling

Hamlin/Castlewood 21, Deuel 18

Madison 45, O’Gorman 24

Sioux Valley 28, Deuel 21

Sioux Valley 39, Hamlin/Castlewood 12

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45

Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49

Alliance, Neb. 73, Rapid City Christian 61

Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51

Beresford 51, Alcester-Hudson 36

Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37

Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51

Centerville 64, Menno 51

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42

Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26

DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61

Ethan 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71

Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 56

Jones County 64, Dupree 39

Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43

Lyman 76, Philip 43

Potter County 65, Faulkton 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49

Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47

Wessington Springs 70, Miller 65

Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78, OT

White River 80, Stanley County 42

High School Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22

Alcester-Hudson 39, Beresford 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 17

Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32

Estelline/Hendricks 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Faith 52, Bison 22

Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57

Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39

Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46

Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55

Parkston 42, Freeman 34

Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33

Spearfish 61, Custer 54